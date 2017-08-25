Brandon Stanton, the man behind the popular photo blog “Humans of New York,” wants to give fans an even more intimate look into his candid conversations with strangers on the streets of New York — with video.
The blog, which Stanton launched in 2010, has gained a gargantuan following on Facebook -- with more than 18 million followers -- and has been turned into two New York Times bestseller photo books. It will soon become a 12-part Facebook documentary series.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, each episode is slated to be 30 minutes long and will be executive produced by Julie Goldman, the Oscar-nominated producer behind “Life, Animated.”
“Early on, I realized that video would add a deeper layer to ‘Humans of New York,’” Stanton wrote on the blog’s Facebook page Thursday. “At the heart of all these posts are the conversations themselves. I’m often deeply moved by the people I meet. Or they make me laugh. Or they make me think. And I always do my best to recreate the experience through photos and words. But I always knew that video would provide the closest thing to ‘actually being there.’”
After filming 1,200 interviews on the streets of the city, a project that Stanton said took more than 400 days, Stanton shared a trailer of the show, appropriately named “Humans of New York.”
The series will premiere next week on “Watch,” Facebook’s new platform for original TV shows and new episodes which will be released weekly.
Watch the trailer below:
