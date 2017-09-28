Listen Live
National
Hugh Hefner's wife, Crystal Harris, signed 'ironclad' prenup, report says
Close

Hugh Hefner's wife, Crystal Harris, signed 'ironclad' prenup, report says

Five Fast Facts: Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner's wife, Crystal Harris, signed 'ironclad' prenup, report says

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

An “ironclad” prenuptial agreement could block Hugh Hefner’s wife, Crystal Harris, 31, from inheriting anything from his estimated $43 million fortune.

﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿

Hefner passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sept. 27. He was 91 years old.

The model and the late media tycoon tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2012, and soon after, a source told Us Weekly that Harris signed a prenuptial agreement and was not added to Hefner’s will, according to a 2013 report.

At the time of the report, Hefner’s fortune was promised to “his children, the University of Southern California film school and a variety of charities,” according to a source, who added that Harris would be “taken care of.”

Harris broke things off five days before their planned June 2011 wedding, and ahead of their 2012 wedding, she explained why she got cold feet before the first planned nuptials:

“Last time it turned into a a big ordeal, and then it all fell apart,” she said at the time. “This time around is amazing ... I’m very happy, and Hef’s very happy and we’re excited.”

Harris is Hefner’s third wife. He was previously married to Mildred Williams in 1949 before divorcing 10 years later; in 1989, he married Playmate Kimberly Conrad, but the two separated in 1998 and divorced in 2010.

Hefner is survived by four children. His final wishes or any recent updates to his will were not immediately clear.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
Los Angeles, CA - OCTOBER 25: Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner attend Playboy Mansion's Annual Halloween Bash at The Playboy Mansion on October 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)
Close

Photos: Hugh Hefner through the years

Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy
Los Angeles, CA - OCTOBER 25: Hugh Hefner and Crystal Hefner attend Playboy Mansion's Annual Halloween Bash at The Playboy Mansion on October 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

Photos: Hugh Hefner through the years
News

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Months after baseball shooting, Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Congress
    Months after baseball shooting, Rep. Steve Scalise returns to Congress
    To thunderous ovations on the floor of the U.S. House, Majority Whip Steve Scalise thanked the police and fellow lawmakers who came to his aid after a gunman started shooting at Republicans gathered for a morning baseball practice earlier this year, telling his colleagues that he was a living example ‘that miracles really do happen.’ “You have no idea how great this feels to be back at work,” Scalise said, as he thanked his doctors, his family, and the police officers who returned fire, killing the shooter before he could go after more GOP lawmakers and aides. “David, you are my hero,” Scalise said to Capitol Police officer David Bailey, who was watching from above in the gallery of the U.S. House. “You saved my life,” Scalise said, looking vibrant and strong as he stood at the majority table on the House floor. Rep. Steve Scalise thanks Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey for saving his life https://t.co/2Z3vwTaBTH — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 28, 2017 It was the first time that Scalise had been back to the House floor since being shot back on June 14, while practicing in Virginia for the annual Congressional Baseball game. “To me, all I remember are the thousands of acts of kindness,” Scalise said, repeatedly thanking lawmakers in both parties for their outpouring of support. Scalise rattled off names of world leaders who called him in the hospital, saying he was touched by what he received. “They saw this as an attack on all of us,” Scalise said. Rep. Steve Scalise on his return to Congress: 'I'm definitely a living example that miracles really do happen' https://t.co/TopLMbrxy1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2017 “God bless each and every one of you,” Scalise said.
  • US health officials brace for potentially bad flu season
    US health officials brace for potentially bad flu season
    It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter. The clues: The Southern Hemisphere, especially Australia, was hit hard over the past few months with a flu strain that's notorious for causing severe illness, especially in seniors. And in the U.S., small clusters of that so-called H3N2 flu already are popping up. 'We don't know what's going to happen but there's a chance we could have a season similar to Australia,' Dr. Daniel Jernigan, influenza chief at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told The Associated Press. The worrisome news came as the government urged Americans Thursday to make sure they get flu shots, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price got his own jab during a public event. Last year, fewer than half the population was vaccinated. H3N2 is 'the bad actor,' said Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. 'We all need as much protection as we can get, not only for ourselves but, we don't want to transmit this virus, we don't want to give it to people who are fragile and older and may indeed get very, very sick.
  • Police: Toddler shot 2 other kids at Michigan home day care
    Police: Toddler shot 2 other kids at Michigan home day care
    Police say a toddler accidentally shot and wounded two other children at a home day care facility in suburban Detroit. Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says a preliminary investigation has determined that the toddler 'accessed a handgun and the weapon discharged' at around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Thursday that the wounded 3 years olds are in serious but stable condition at a hospital. Haddad says the gun was kept in the Dearborn home. Several other children were in the home at the time of the shooting. They were taken to the police station to be reunited with their parents. No one has been charged. Police say investigators plan to meet with prosecutors to determine whether charges will be brought.
  • Houston has no Hispanics in Congress, thanks to Gene Green
    Houston has no Hispanics in Congress, thanks to Gene Green
    Gene Green gets the question at many of the town hall meetings he holds in his overwhelmingly Latino congressional district. Essentially, 'What is someone like YOU doing in a place like this?' After a quarter century in office, the 69-year-old Democrat is used to it. 'As an Anglo running in a predominantly Mexican-American district it's not my first term,' Green, who initially won his Houston-based congressional seat the same year Bill Clinton was elected president, said at one recent event. 'Even in 1992 it was, 'How do you think you can get elected?'' Home to 2.3 million people, around 44 percent of whom are Latino, Houston is America's largest Hispanic city without a Hispanic member of the U.S. House. Traditionally low voter turnout among Hispanics helps account for that anomaly, but another key reason is Green, who is white. He has never lost a district drawn specifically to empower Hispanic voters and today is nearly 80 percent Latino. Green has endured by winning over Houston's top Hispanic activists, and obsessing about small details that keep constituents happy. As Hurricane Harvey menaced Texas, Green's office partnered with five churches in his district to offer evacuees food, water and basics like diapers. During non-emergencies, Green comes home every weekend from Washington for events like chili cook-offs, organizes citizenship and immunization drives, and personally returns calls to his office from anyone asking simply to 'speak to Gene.' He's the kind of congressman who probably shouldn't exist but has proven that candidate loyalty can outweigh demographics. That's a mixed blessing, though, as Texas Democrats continue to struggle to mobilize Hispanic voters statewide and are desperate to promote attractive new Latino political talent. The nation's largest red state has kept moving farther right even as its Democratic-leaning Latino population booms. Nationally, Hispanics represent 17 percent of the population but only hold 7 percent of House seats. In Texas alone, they make up the majority of registered voters in nine congressional districts, but only four are represented by Hispanics. Texas isn't unique. Now running for governor, New Mexico Republican Rep. Steve Pearce is white and conservative but represented his majority Hispanic district for two lengthy stints, most recently beginning in 2011. Republican Rep. David Valadao, of Portuguese descent, represents a Hispanic district in California's Central Valley. A lawyer and longtime state lawmaker before going to Congress, Green loves breaking down complex policy issues in folksy ways. During an event for seniors, he joked about cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security recipients increasing only 0.3 percent last year. 'At 0.3 percent you can probably go buy you a Whataburger,' he said, referencing the beloved Texas burger chain. 'No, no, no,' cried one man in the crowd shaking his head with all his might. 'Burger King. On sale.' He emphasizes the personal touch. After Harvey, which left parts of his district flooded with about 50 inches (127 centimeters) of rain, Green organized an event at a church that paired residents who lost their homes with federal officials managing recovery efforts 'so people can actually see a person, instead of just using a toll-free number or email.' The late Texas senator and onetime Democratic vice presidential nominee Lloyd Bentsen was Green's mentor, and hanging in his district office is a picture of President Lyndon B. Johnson signing Medicare into law. But Green also swings conservative, backing gun rights and serving as an advocate for powerful energy concerns including Halliburton because, 'Bottom line, if you hire my constituents, I'm going to help you.' His territory snakes through mostly working-class areas of north and east Houston, where modest or handsome homes bump up against strip malls in some areas and scruffy taco stands and convenience stores with barred windows in others. The district was drawn thanks to the Voting Rights Act, which required Texas to get its election laws cleared by the federal government because of a history of racial discrimination. The aim was sending a Hispanic to Congress, but Green won the 1992 Democratic congressional primary by 180 votes. Green made his case to voters even though his Spanish doesn't extend much beyond saying he speaks the language 'un poquito,' a little. 'The fact that he himself is not Latino doesn't mean he's not advancing the interests of his Latino constituents and advocating for Latino causes,' said Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials. Last year, Green faced a primary challenge from county sheriff and former Houston City Council member Adrian Garcia. Top Hispanic leaders endorsed Green, as did BOLD PAC, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' financial arm, which had never before supported a non-Hispanic over a Hispanic elected official. Green beat Garcia by almost 20 percentage points, and has yet to draw a major primary challenger this year. Green's retail politics prowess aside, though, some say the absence of emerging Latino talent could hurt his party's appeal beyond his district — especially with younger Hispanics. Republicans hold 25 of Texas' 36 congressional seats. Sylvia Garcia, now a state senator from Houston, finished third in the 1992 Democratic primary and remains friends with Green. But she recalled a party strategist recently saying of Green, 'I don't know that the millennials can get beyond just looking at an old white guy.' Maria Cadengo, a 32-year-old hotel event manager who attended one of Green's recent town halls, said afterward that it's not important that Houston send a Hispanic to Congress. 'I don't care who you are, where you're from,' Cadengo said. 'If you're actually doing something for the community, that matters more.' ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • Tropical Storm Irma caused $336M in insured losses across Georgia
    Tropical Storm Irma caused $336M in insured losses across Georgia
    Tropical Storm walloped Georgia earlier this month and caused $366 million in insured losses throughout the state, the insurance commissioner said  The state insurance commission released the damage estimate Thursday morning. He said there were more than 50,000 property related insurance claims reported. We’re going over the new numbers for metro Atlanta, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Irma swept through Georgia as a tropical storm September 12 and brought down trees, power poles and flooded areas.  At one point, more than 1 million people were without power. Some people spent nearly a week in the dark.  [PHOTOS: Tropical Storm Irma leaves trail of damage in Georgia] Our team of five Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists tracked the storm for several days straight as it made its way through Florida and into Georgia. Irma brought strong wind gusts of up to 70 mph in some parts of Georgia.  Hundreds of flights were canceled at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
