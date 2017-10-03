Listen Live
Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris addresses his death for the first time
Crystal Harris is publicly mourning her husband, Hugh Hefner, after the legend was laid to rest in a private ceremony for friends and family following his death last week.

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief,” she told PEOPLE. “We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity.”

“He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world,” she continued. “I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner.”

Harris, 31, was Hefner’s third wife, having married the publishing mogul on New Year’s Eve 2012 at the Playboy Mansion. Hefner was previously married to college sweetheart Millie Williams from 1949-59 and to Playboy model Kimberly Conrad from 1989-2010.

“I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences,” Harris said. “To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you.”

  Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris addresses his death for the first time
    Crystal Harris is publicly mourning her husband, Hugh Hefner, after the legend was laid to rest in a private ceremony for friends and family following his death last week. "I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief," she told PEOPLE. "We laid him to rest Saturday. He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity." "He was an American hero. A pioneer. A kind and humble soul who opened up his life and home to the world," she continued. "I felt how much he loved me. I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else. There never has and never will be another Hugh M. Hefner." Harris, 31, was Hefner's third wife, having married the publishing mogul on New Year's Eve 2012 at the Playboy Mansion. Hefner was previously married to college sweetheart Millie Williams from 1949-59 and to Playboy model Kimberly Conrad from 1989-2010. "I join the world in mourning. I thank you for all of your condolences," Harris said. "To the people leaving sentiments at the front gate, we see you and grieve with you."
  • Former officer who lied about Purple Heart receives 10 years probation
    Former officer who lied about Purple Heart receives 10 years probation
    A former officer who lied about being awarded a Purple Heart may not spend any time in jail.  A judge sentenced Shane Ladner 10 years’ probation and will have to serve a total of 600 hours of community service.   A jury found Ladner guilty on six of the seven counts he faced, deciding he lied at the county tax commissioner's office when he obtained a Purple Heart license plate and to sheriff's detectives who investigated his claim that he had been awarded the medal. TRENDING STORIES: Police find body of man dead for more than a year inside home 'We decided it was time to run': Man saves 2 night of Las Vegas shooting At least 15 weapons seized in largest shakedown at Fulton County jail Ladner said he was wounded at the age of 19 in Central America and that he woke up in the hospital with a Purple Heart pinned to his pillow, but prosecutors called some of Ladner's former superior officers to the witness stand who testified it never happened. Meg Ladner lost a leg during a wounded veterans parade in Texas a few years back and it was shortly after that when questions surfaced about her husband's Purple Heart. Ladner also has to pay the state back $6,082.92 in restitution.  
  • Residents say tests find toxic chemicals after plant fire
    Residents say tests find toxic chemicals after plant fire
    Tests detected toxic substances in soil, water and ash samples taken from residents' property miles away from a Houston-area chemical plant that flooded during Hurricane Harvey, caught fire and partially exploded, according to a class-action lawsuit filed Tuesday. The 15 residents named as plaintiffs link the toxins to products stored or made at Arkema Inc.'s facility in Crosby, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Houston, and say the releases violated environmental protection laws. The residents fault Arkema and its France-based parent company for failing to take more precautions to control flooding — the plant is in a government-designated flood plain — and to fully warn them about the health risks of smoke and water from the site. According to the lawsuit, one woman's two daughters had respiratory trouble and headaches after moving back into their home, where the toxins were found. Another plaintiff, Shannan Wheeler, told The Associated Press that he found gooey black deposits in his flower beds and developed a thick, scaly rash while picking up grass clippings after mowing following the final fire. 'The third or fourth scoopful, I noticed the stinging, the tingling,' said Wheeler, noting that his doctor told him scarring was likely. 'The next one was like, 'Damn it.' I thought I'd gotten in ants. It started getting red. I kept picking up. After two more, I said that's enough, something's wrong here.' In a written statement Tuesday, Arkema said it hasn't detected chemicals in off-site sampling that exceeds levels for clean-up set by the state's environmental agency. 'We don't know what these lawyers tested for,' the company wrote, saying that it wouldn't comment further on the lawsuit. The company has previously declined to say which chemicals were released during the fire or discuss how large its inventory quantities were prior to the incident. It provided only the names of its chemicals on its website last month after days of public pressure. Arkema's legal troubles have widened in the past week. The civil attorney and the criminal district attorney for Harris County, which includes Houston, announced a pending lawsuit and investigation. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and U.S. Chemical Safety Board announced last month that they were investigating. And a group of about two dozen homeowners and first responders are part of a state lawsuit that seeks more than $1 million. They also blame Arkema for sickening them and failing to fully warn them about the hazards. Arkema executives have insisted that they planned for flooding conditions, bringing in backup generators and moving containers with the chemicals to higher ground. Accident plans the company had filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in recent years noted that hurricanes, flooding and power loss were potential hazards, but it didn't explain what it would do if faced with them. Despite a National Hurricane Center warning on Aug. 27 that areas around Houston could get 50 inches (130 centimeters) of rain, company officials said they couldn't have predicted the unprecedented flooding. As Harvey dumped the rain, Arkema's power and generators at its Crosby facility failed, leading refrigeration systems to shut down. That caused its organic peroxides, used in a range of products from plastics and paints, to destabilize. Arkema abandoned the facility Aug. 29 after, executives have said, as much as 6 feet (1.8 meters) engulfed it. A mandatory 1.5-mile (2.4-kilometer) evacuation zone was created in anticipation of a fire and explosion, displacing hundreds of residents for about a week. After one container storing hazardous materials caught fire Aug. 31 and exploded, an Arkema executive claimed that smoke from that was a 'non-toxic irritant.' Fifteen responders were treated for exposure at local hospitals. On Sept. 4, after a second container caught fire and then the remaining others were burned under supervision, an executive said Arkema's air-quality testing within the evacuation zone had shown 'no evidence of any issues.' But the class-action lawsuit, filed in a Houston federal court, said several residents had found 'strange black ash' and 'black residue' on the ground after each Arkema explosion sent plumes of smoke in the air. Scientific testing of samples —collected up to 6 miles away — found materials from multiple families of toxic chemicals, according to the suit. The toxins identified include volatile organic compounds, which can cause cancer, and harmful polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons formed during the incomplete burning of organic substances. The lawsuit said tests also detected dioxins and furans, which the EPA has said may change hormone levels in those exposed. 'Given the toxicity of the substances released,' according to the lawsuit, 'the 1.5-mile perimeter was not far enough to adequately protect either first responders or those living beyond the perimeter who were not evacuated.' In 2016, an analysis led by Texas A&M University researchers identified Arkema's facility as one of the biggest risks in a corridor with the country's greatest concentration of petrochemical plants. State and federal regulators have penalized the plant multiple times in the last decade. In June 2006, for example, Arkema failed to prevent unauthorized emissions during a two-hour warehouse fire. In February, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Arkema more than $90,000 for of 10 serious safety violations found during an inspection. ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas: http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight
    Once an obscure device, 'bump stocks' are in the spotlight
    The 'bump stocks' used by the Las Vegas gunman were not widely known about or sold — until now. Originally created with the idea of making it easier for people with disabilities to shoot a gun, the attachments allow a semi-automatic rifle to mimic a fully automatic weapon by unleashing an entire large magazine in seconds. Now the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has drawn attention to the devices, which critics say flout federal restrictions on automatic guns. The stocks have been around for less than a decade. The federal government gave its seal of approval to selling them in 2010 after concluding that they did not violate federal law. It's unclear how many have been sold. The industry leader, Slide Force, did not return messages seeking comment. But the Abilene, Texas, company's Facebook page is filled with videos extolling its features, including a woman who gushed, 'It's so easy because once you slid it forward and leaned into it, it just fires, one time simple press.' In another video, a man fires off 58 rounds to celebrate his 58th birthday in just 12 seconds. Sales for firearms or specific accessories seem to jump after every high-profile shooting. That will likely happen again with bump stocks, said Dr. Garen Wintemute, director of the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis. 'People will go, 'Oh geez, I should get one of those.' The other is that people will be concerned about efforts to ban them,' Wintemute said. Manufacturers tout the stocks, which typically sell for less than $200, as offering a simple and affordable alternative to automatic weapons without the hassle of a rigorous background check and other restrictions. Ed Turner, a former police officer who owns a gun shop in Stockbridge, Georgia, said he's already seeing a run on bump stocks since the shooting. He said he would be surprised if he had sold two of them in the past decade, but now he's unable to find any available, even from wholesalers. That's echoed by another gun-shop owner. Jay Wallace, owner of Adventure Outdoors in Smyrna, Georgia, said soon after most of his customers buy one, 'the newness wears off and they put it away and it stays in a closet.' He and others are prepared for customers who might want to get their hands on a device they had never heard of, or others who are now worried that the stocks could get banned. Gun experts say that while it gives a firearm the ability to quickly spray out bullets, it creates such a jolt that accuracy is affected. That may not matter to gun owners who just want the thrill of shooting with it, or for those bent on destruction. Stephen Paddock, the 64-year-old gunman, sprayed hundreds of rounds indiscriminately from his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on a music festival outside. He had 23 guns in the room. Authorities found two bump stocks in the room, two officials familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press. They were investigating whether those items were used to modify weapons used in the massacre, according to the officials, who were briefed by law enforcement and spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still unfolding At Paddock's home, authorities found 19 more guns, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Also, several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer that can be turned into explosives, were in his car, authorities said. The use of 'bump stocks' raised a host of questions, chief among them: Did they make the firearms more deadly or damaging? The shooting also renewed a push by some lawmakers to ban the devices, including California Sen. Diane Feinstein, a Democrat who said the devices can allow a gun to fire 400 to 800 rounds per minute and 'inflict absolute carnage.' The purchase of fully automatic weapons has been significantly restricted in the U.S. since the 1930s. In 1986, the federal National Firearms Act was amended to prohibit the transfer or possession of machine guns by civilians, with an exception for those previously manufactured and registered. Numerous attempts to design retrofits failed until recent years when bump stocks came on the market. The device basically replaces the gun's shoulder rest, with a 'support step' that covers the trigger opening. By holding the pistol grip with one hand and pushing forward on the barrel with the other, the shooter's finger comes in contact with the trigger. The recoil causes the gun to buck back and forth, 'bumping' the trigger. Technically, that means the finger is pulling the trigger for each round fired, keeping the weapon a legal semi-automatic. The rapid fire does not necessarily make the weapon any more lethal — much of that would be dependent on the type of ammunition used. But it does allow the person firing the weapon to get off more shots more quickly. Erich Pratt, executive director of Gun Owners of America, said the industry is prepared to have the devices scrutinized by lawmakers and gun-control advocates. That happens regularly after a high-profile shooting. But he and others defended their use, suggesting it's unfair to go after firearms when other weapons — trucks and fertilizer, for example — aren't as quickly criticized after deadly attacks. 'Ultimately, when Congress ... looks at this, they'll start asking questions about why anybody needs this, and I think the answer is we have a Bill of Rights and not a Bill of Needs,' Pratt said. Kevin Michalowski, executive editor of Concealed Carry Magazine, agreed. 'If he used fully automatic weapons, he likely got them illegally. If he used aftermarket parts, he used them for illegal activities. For whatever reason, this man wanted to kill lots of people. ... Adding extra restrictions to guns, magazines, or accessories will not prevent others from committing mass murder.' ___ Associated Press writers Sadie Gurman in Washington and Michael Balsamo in Las Vegas contributed to this report. ___ For complete all-formats coverage of the Las Vegas shooting, click here: https://apnews.com/tag/LasVegasmassshooting .
  • Report: Anti-abortion US rep asked girlfriend to get one
    Report: Anti-abortion US rep asked girlfriend to get one
    A Pittsburgh newspaper is reporting that an anti-abortion congressman asked a woman with whom he was having an extramarital affair to have an abortion when he thought she might be pregnant. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says (bit.ly/2xeEOe4) it obtained text messages between Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy and Shannon Edwards. A Jan. 25 text message from Edwards says the congressman had 'zero issue' promoting his 'pro-life stance' despite asking her to 'abort our unborn child just last week.' Edwards, it turned out, wasn't pregnant. Murphy recently acknowledged the affair, which became public as a result of Edwards' divorce proceedings. His spokeswoman had no comment on the latest report. Murphy is co-sponsoring a bill that would outlaw most late-term abortions. The House passed it Tuesday.
  • Interior, EPA chiefs: No plans to pay back charter flights
    Interior, EPA chiefs: No plans to pay back charter flights
    Two of President Donald Trump's Cabinet members say they do not plan to reimburse the government for costly charter flights. Representatives of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt say the trips were pre-approved by ethics officials in their respective agencies and were part of their official duties. Zinke said he's taken three charter flights while in office, including a $12,375 late-night trip from Las Vegas to his home state of Montana in June. Zinke said no commercial flight was available when he planned to fly for a speech to Western governors. The EPA said four non-commercial flights taken by Pruitt were approved by ethics lawyers. Inspectors general for the two agencies have opened inquiries into their taxpayer-funded travel.
