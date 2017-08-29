Listen Live
cloudy-day
80°
H 85
L 67

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
80°
Partly Cloudy
H 85° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    85°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 85° L 67°
  • rain-day
    78°
    Tomorrow
    Rain. H 78° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays

How strong was Hurricane Katrina?

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Texans are struggling with historic flooding from the lingering Hurricane Harvey, reminding residents of the Gulf Coast of the devastation that Hurricane Katrina brought 12 years ago Tuesday. 

From a crowded convention center to scenes of people wading waist-deep in swirling waters, the images seem to eerily mirror what happened on this day in 2005 along the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

Here’s a look at how Katrina came to be and the devastating toll the storm took on New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Katrina is born

The mass of thunderstorms that would become Hurricane Katrina came together in an area over the Bahamas on Aug.  23, 2005 -- an interaction between a fading tropical depression and a gaining tropical wave. It took the newly formed depression less than 12 hours to strengthen into a tropical storm.

From the beginning, Katrina was a steady, well-organized storm. In the 48 hours after it formed, Katrina would draw strength from the warm waters off the East Coast of Florida and grow into a Category 1 hurricane a couple of hours before making landfall at Hallandale Beach, Florida, some 30 miles north of Miami.

As with most hurricanes, when Katrina made landfall, it lost its source of energy -- the “heat pump effect” -- provided to storms by warm waters and low latitudes.  

But the drain in power was only temporary.

The national Hurricane Center downgraded the hurricane to a tropical storm as Katrina cut across Florida’s peninsula. She emerged on the state’s Gulf Coast near Cape Sable on Aug. 26, and forecasters saw falling into place the conditions that would push Katrina on a path up through the Gulf towards a landfall along the northern Gulf Coast.

The next day, as Katrina moved into the Gulf of Mexico, the storm underwent rapid intensification. By the morning of Aug. 28, the National Hurricane Center reported that Katrina was a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 174  mph. At that time, the storm was predicted to hit near the Florida-Alabama state line.

The Warning

By early morning on the 28th, the storm had not taken the slight turn forecasters had expected. The NHC revised its forecast, moving landfall to the west along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. At 10:11 a.m. local time, Robert Ricks, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Louisiana, issued a statement warning those in the low-lying areas of Louisiana of what was to come:

URGENT — WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NEW ORLEANS LA

1011 AM CDT SUN AUG 28, 2005

...DEVASTATING DAMAGE EXPECTED...

HURRICANE KATRINA...A MOST POWERFUL HURRICANE WITH UNPRECEDENTED

STRENGTH... RIVALING THE INTENSITY OF HURRICANE CAMILLE OF 1969.

MOST OF THE AREA WILL BE UNINHABITABLE FOR WEEKS...PERHAPS LONGER. AT

LEAST ONE HALF OF WELL CONSTRUCTED HOMES WILL HAVE ROOF AND WALL

FAILURE. ALL GABLED ROOFS WILL FAIL...LEAVING THOSE HOMES SEVERELY

DAMAGED OR DESTROYED.

THE MAJORITY OF INDUSTRIAL BUILDINGS WILL BECOME NON FUNCTIONAL.

PARTIAL TO COMPLETE WALL AND ROOF FAILURE IS EXPECTED. ALL WOOD

FRAMED LOW RISING APARTMENT BUILDINGS WILL BE DESTROYED. CONCRETE

BLOCK LOW RISE APARTMENTS WILL SUSTAIN MAJOR DAMAGE...INCLUDING SOME

WALL AND ROOF FAILURE.

 HIGH RISE OFFICE AND APARTMENT BUILDINGS WILL SWAY DANGEROUSLY...A

FEW TO THE POINT OF TOTAL COLLAPSE. ALL WINDOWS WILL BLOW OUT.

AIRBORNE DEBRIS WILL BE WIDESPREAD...AND MAY INCLUDE HEAVY ITEMS SUCH

AS HOUSEHOLD APPLIANCES AND EVEN LIGHT VEHICLES. SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES

AND LIGHT TRUCKS WILL BE MOVED. THE BLOWN DEBRIS WILL CREATE

ADDITIONAL DESTRUCTION. PERSONS...PETS...AND LIVESTOCK EXPOSED TO THE

WINDS WILL FACE CERTAIN DEATH IF STRUCK.

POWER OUTAGES WILL LAST FOR WEEKS...AS MOST POWER POLES WILL BE DOWN

AND TRANSFORMERS DESTROYED. WATER SHORTAGES WILL MAKE HUMAN SUFFERING

INCREDIBLE BY MODERN STANDARDS.

THE VAST MAJORITY OF NATIVE TREES WILL BE SNAPPED OR UPROOTED. ONLY

THE HEARTIEST WILL REMAIN STANDING...BUT BE TOTALLY DEFOLIATED. FEW

CROPS WILL REMAIN. LIVESTOCK LEFT EXPOSED TO THE WINDS WILL BE

KILLED.

 AN INLAND HURRICANE WIND WARNING IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS NEAR

HURRICANE FORCE...OR FREQUENT GUSTS AT OR ABOVE HURRICANE FORCE...ARE

CERTAIN WITHIN THE NEXT 12 TO 24 HOURS.

 ONCE TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE FORCE WINDS ONSET...DO NOT VENTURE

OUTSIDE!” 

Landfall

Forecasters were not far off on their prediction for landfall. At 6:10 a.m. on Aug. 29, Katrina made its second landfall near Buras-Triumph, Louisiana. Sustained winds were 125 mph. The storm had been downgraded from a Category 4 to a Category 3 only minutes before it crossed the coastline.

The storm made its third U.S. landfall about two hours later along the Mississippi-Louisiana border. It had maintained its winds at around 125 mph and devastated the town of Waveland, Mississippi, knocking out a bridge and pushing two-story homes into each other.

While hurricanes the size of Harvey and Katrina are rare when they hit they do billions of dollars of damage and disrupt lives and services for weeks or months. While the final damage from Harvey is not yet known, Katrina’s damage is something of legend now.

Here is some of what Hurricane Katrina did -- by the numbers.  

134,000: The number of housing units (homes and apartments) destroyed in the storm. The number represented 70 percent of New Orleans’ occupied housing at the time. 

$150 billion: The estimated economic loss caused by the storm.

1,833: The number believed killed by the storm.  

80: The percentage of the city of New Orleans that was flooded. 

60,000: The number of people rescued by authorities.

90,000: The number of square miles of land damaged by Katrina – that is roughly the size of 

1.7 million: The number of electric utility customers left without power following the storm’s landfall.

April 17, 2006: The last date when bodies of those believed to have been killed during the storm were found.

30 feet: The highest storm surge from the storm. It hit a 20-mile stretch of the Mississippi coast. 

1 million: The number of people along the northern Gulf Coast displaced by the storm.

$120 billion: The amount the federal government spent for recovery of the region.

174 mph: The highest sustained winds the storm produced.

5: At the storm’s peak, the category the storm ranked on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale.

400: The width in miles the storm was at its largest point.

902 millibars: The lowest pressure measured during the storm.

$30 billion: The amount of claims private insurance covered after the storm. 

$142 billion: The amount the federal government issued in relief funds for the Southeast following the storm.

53: The number of levee breaches in the federally built levee system built to protect metro New Orleans.

Sources: The Data Center, the National Weather Service, the National Hurricane Center, the Insurance Institute

 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Ga Tech's Johnson in no hurry to reveal starting quarterback
    Ga Tech's Johnson in no hurry to reveal starting quarterback
    With less than a week to go before season opener against No. 25 Tennessee, Georgia Tech still hasn't revealed who will start at quarterback. That's not to say coach Paul Johnson is struggling with a decision. Coy as always, Johnson indicated Tuesday that he knows who will get the nod when the Yellow Jackets take on the Volunteers in the second of two Chick-fil-A Kickoff games at Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium . But it looks as though he'll wait until the first offensive series Monday night to let everyone else in on the secret. 'We may play all four of 'em in the first game,' Johnson said with a smile. Junior Matthew Jordan is the most experienced of four candidates who battled through spring practice and into the preseason for the chance to replace three-year starter Justin Thomas at the most important position in the triple-option offense. But Johnson's reluctance to name a starter might be an indication that he's going in a different direction, at least for the first game. If that's the case, junior TaQuon Marshall would likely be the next man up. Then again, given Johnson's penchant for catching people totally off guard, don't rule out Lucas Johnson or Jay Jones, a pair of redshirt freshmen. Jordan is by the most experienced of the candidates. He was Thomas' backup the last two years, and even stepped in to lead Georgia Tech to an upset victory at Virginia Tech in 2016. Marshall played nine games at running back as a freshman, then shifted to quarterback last season, appearing in two games as a third-stringer. 'Matthew is a little older. He probably has a better understanding of what we're trying to do than anybody else,' Johnson said. 'But I think I could call a game for any of 'em.' Georgia Tech released an updated depth chart that shows all four players in bold lettering, indicating each still has a shot at starting. And, looking to ensure that no one discussed what they've been told behind closed doors, the school said none of the four would be available for interviews after practice Tuesday. 'Our guys know who's going to play, and I probably know who's going to play,' Johnson said. 'I might send it out on Twitter here in a day or two. Who knows? We'll get through a couple of more practices and it'll be one of these four guys. I promise.' The coach has settled on a starting B-back, a position that suddenly came open a couple of weeks ago when the top returning rusher, Dedrick Mills , was kicked off the team for violating athletic department rules. Sophomore KirVonte Benson, who has never carried the ball in a college game, beat out Quaide Weimerskirch, Jerry Howard and Jordan Ponchez-Mason. 'He's probably the fastest guy we've had a B-back,' Johnson said of the new starter. 'I think he's got a good skillset for it. Will he play fast and tough? We'll see. If not, one of those others guys will play.' It will certainly be difficult to replace Mills, a dynamic player who was MVP of the TaxSlayer Bowl in what turned out to be his final college game. Georgia Tech also lost its second-leading rusher, Marcus Marshall, who decided to transfer at the end of last season when it looked as though he would be stuck behind Mills on the depth chart. Johnson shrugged off the losses. 'Look, we played two guys a year ago. One had over 700 yards and one had almost 700 yards. The guy who plays this year will have much or more,' the coach vowed. 'Certain guys played last year. They were good players, but it's not like, 'Oh my god, let's cancel the season because we don't have them.' Remember, they were unknown when they played a year ago.' Johnson has yet to name a starting kicker, either. Freshman Brenton King was recruited to take over for four-year starter Harrison Butker, but sophomore Shawn Davis is apparently still in the mix. 'I probably know who I'm going to use there, too,' Johnson said. 'We'll kick right up until the time we play and if it changes, it changes.' The punting job is settled. Freshman Pressley Harvin III earned the spot over redshirt freshman Shea Underwood. Now, about that quarterback. 'I'm not in any big hurry,'' Johnson said, 'to tell everybody who it is.' ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry ___ For more AP college football coverage: www.collegefootball.ap.org
  • Melania Trump criticized for wearing heels en route to Texas for Harvey briefing, changes into sneakers
    Melania Trump criticized for wearing heels en route to Texas for Harvey briefing, changes into sneakers
    First Lady Melania Trump was given flack on social media when a photo emerged that showed her wearing high pointed-toe heels as she walked to Marine One Tuesday. She and her husband, President Donald Trump, were boarding the helicopter to go to Corpus Christi, Texas, for a briefing on Hurricane Harvey. In addition to black pumps, FLOTUS wore an olive green bomber jacket, aviator sunglasses and a black blouse and slacks as she boarded the plane. Twitter users quickly responded, with many implying that the outfit choice was tone-deaf. Vogue contributor Lynn Yaeger asked, “(W)hat kind of message does a fly-in visit from a First Lady in sky-high stilettos send to those suffering the enormous hardship, the devastation of this natural disaster?” Others didn’t think the shoes were a big deal: The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, said the remarks on her bosses’ footwear were a matter of people worrying about the wrong thing. “It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes,” Grisham told Fox News.  Once she landed, however, USA Today reported that Trump changed into a white, button-down long-sleeve shirt and white sneakers. The slacks and aviators stayed on and her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail. She wore a black baseball cap that read “FLOTUS” in white.
  • Boiling water sleepover prank leaves another teen with severe burns
    Boiling water sleepover prank leaves another teen with severe burns
    The so-called “Hot Water Challenge” sent another teenager to the hospital after a friend tossed boiling water on him during a sleepover.  >> Read more trending news Nickolas Conrad, 15, of Arkansas, suffered first and second degree burns on his neck after friends heated the water in the microwave and poured it on him at 3 a.m., according to KARK-TV.  “Burning, screaming, flesh rolled off” is how Mickey Conrad described her son’s injuries to KARK. “Thank God it wasn't his face ... his eyes.”  While Conrad will recover from his injuries, the “hot water challenge” appears to have played a role in the death of an 8-year-old Florida girl. >> Related: Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: ‘I can’t be angry’ Ki’ari Pope drank boiling water through a straw on a dare after viewing a YouTube video of a similar prank with her cousin. The girl later died from her injuries.  Two other children, ages 10 and 11, have also been hospitalized after trying to emulate the pranks seen in YouTube videos, according to New York Magazine.  “It's a real thing. It is not a joke or prank,” Conrad told KARK. “It's cruel and it's criminal.” >> Related: Dare that led to girl’s death started on YouTube, family says >> Girl burned with boiling water during sleepover happy to be home >> Dare that led to girl’s death started with YouTube, family member said
  • Hurricane Harvey: There is no shark swimming the streets of Houston
    Hurricane Harvey: There is no shark swimming the streets of Houston
    It seems to happen every time there’s a major flood: Someone will post on social media a photo of a shark and say it’s swimming up the highway of whichever city is being inundated by rain. >> Read more trending news The photo circulating this time, claiming a shark has been spotted on a Texas highway in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, is fake. “Believe it or not,” one Twitter user, who claims to be a Scottish journalist and blogger based in Dublin, wrote on the social media platform. He later acknowledged the photo as fake in a blog post, calling it an “accidental ‘fake news’ experiment.” This isn’t the only rumor being spread during the hurricane. Some are well-intentioned; some are emotional; some are just misleading, and some are kind of funny. For more hoaxes making their rounds on social media, read the full story on MyAJC.com. Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
  • Disney Hollywood Studios could be getting a name change
    Disney Hollywood Studios could be getting a name change
    From MGM Studios to Hollywood Studios, Disney is once again working to re-brand the entire park.  Kaleidoscope Park and Legends Park are some of the names being tossed around, WFTV anchor Jamie Holmes found out.  A blogger at mickeyviews.com said he's spoken with a member of a focus group surveyed as part of a name change for Disney's third park.  >> Read more trending news Disney surveys guests all the time. Some of the ideas in the surveys become reality, some don't, but special focus group surveys tend to have more weight.  The survey, according to mickeyviews.com, included even more questions about two names in particular: Disney Storyverse Park and Disney Beyond Park. Hollywood Studios is still on the list, meaning perhaps it will stay.  The park went through a name change in 2008, when it used to be Disney-MGM Studios.  Hollywood Studios is the fifth-most visited theme park in the country.
  • Police searching for gunman who shot man at Atlanta restaurant
    Police searching for gunman who shot man at Atlanta restaurant
    Police are still on the hunt for the gunman who opened fire inside a crowded Atlanta restaurant nearly 24 hours later. The victim, Bruno Bafico, was shot twice Monday night at JCT Kitchen on Howell Mill Road. Police said a gunman approached Bafico and his wife in the parking lot and demanded his watch. Bafico and the gunman then briefly struggled, police said, before the suspect shot the 25-year-old. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children People are criticizing and defending Joel Osteen amid Houston deluge Police: Missing pregnant woman's body found wrapped in plastic Bafico then ran into the restaurant where police said the gunman continued firing – all while dozens of people scrambled for cover. We’re talking to the victim's family about his recovery, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4. The gunman escaped in a dark SUV.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.