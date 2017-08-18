Listen Live
National
How to photograph the solar eclipse with your smartphone
How to photograph the solar eclipse with your smartphone

Photo Credit: jxfzsy/Getty Images
How To Safely Watch A Solar Eclipse

How to photograph the solar eclipse with your smartphone

By: KIRO7.com

Many who hope to capture the eclipse Monday using their professional digital cameras have been warned to protect their camera lenses with proper solar filters.

But what about smartphones?

Here are some general guidelines for taking successful smartphone photos of the solar eclipse.

Tips for taking a successful photograph with a smartphone

  • Use a tripod or rest your smartphone on a stable surface to avoid shaking.
  • Make manual adjustments. Focus on the eclipse by tapping the image on the screen and darkening or lightening the exposure. Do not rely on your smartphone’s autofocus.
  • On iOS cameras, a sun icon will appear after you tap an object. This is the exposure slider. On Android cameras, the exposure setting can be found after tapping the gear icon.
  • NASA says zooming in with your smartphone will not alter the resolution of your shot. For a higher resolution shot, you will need telephoto lenses to clip directly over the existing smartphone lens.

 

Safety issues

  • NASA suggests using a pair of ISO-Certified sun-viewing glasses to cover the camera lens of your smartphone.
  • Smartphones were not meant for sun and moon photography because the camera lenses are very small.
  • Using optical filters to photograph the eclipse when you are not on the path of totality is risky.
  • Without a filter, the sun will appear like a blob of light with pixelated edges in your photograph.
  • According to NASA, the best way to protect your camera while pointing it at the sun is to cover the lens with a solar filter. If you photograph the solar disk without a filter, you will see nothing but sensor blooming.
  • Blooming happens when a large amount of light gets focused to a single point on your camera’s image sensor. For example, when you take a photo of a supermoon with your smartphone, it will come out as a bright glowing orb floating against a black sky.

jxfzsy/Getty Images
(Getty file photo)
How to photograph the solar eclipse with your smartphone

Photo Credit: jxfzsy/Getty Images
(Getty file photo)

    Cincinnati hit three home runs in the sixth, including a two-run shot by Adam Duvall, Sal Romano threw seven strong innings and the Reds beat R.A. Dickey and the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Friday night. Matt Adams' homer in the second inning gave Atlanta a 1-0 lead that Dickey held until the four-run sixth. Duvall's homer drove in Joey Votto, who hit a leadoff single, to give the Reds the lead. Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker added back-to-back homers with one out for Cincinnati's first three-homer inning of the season. Romano (3-5) snapped a streak of three straight losses in August. The rookie right-hander was dominant after giving up a second-inning homer to Adams. He allowed one run and five hits in his longest of nine starts in the majors. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
    Residents of more than 400 homes in a prime eclipse-viewing location in Oregon were ordered to evacuate Friday because of a rapidly growing wildfire that had already closed access to a portion of a wilderness area and a regional highway. The late afternoon order threatened to create more tie-ups on rural and narrow roads already expected to be burdened with up to 200,000 visitors coming to the area from all over the world to watch Monday's total solar eclipse. About 1 million people are expected in Oregon, where the moon's shadow first makes landfall in the continental U.S. The nearly 11-square-mile (28-square-kilometer) wildfire in the Deschutes National Forest was about six miles (9 kilometers) west of the town of Sisters, which sits on the southern edge of the 70-mile swath of Oregon where the moon will completely blot out the sun. Sisters itself will experience 34 seconds of totality and is a popular tourist destination even without an eclipse brewing, but heavy smoke and the rapidly growing fire have prompted officials to close nearby campsites, recreational areas and roads. So far fire crews have not been able to contain any part of the wildfire and the McKenzie Pass Highway 242 has been closed between Highway 126 and Sisters, said Susie Heisey, a public information officer with Central Oregon Dispatch. The closures will likely have a big impact on people traveling through the region for the eclipse, she said, and the risk is high for more conflagrations in the area with so many campers. 'There's absolutely no campfires allowed and no burning allowed. So we're just hoping that everyone that's here to enjoy the eclipse' follows the rules, Heisey said. Nearly two dozen other fires are also burning in Oregon, including nine more in the best eclipse-viewing zone. Large portions of the Mount Jefferson Wilderness, in central Oregon's Willamette National Forest, are also closed. Elsewhere, fire officials in Montana ordered additional evacuations Friday night after earlier telling residents of 750 homes to flee a fire that jumped control lines in gusty winds. The 30-square-mile (76 square kilometer) blaze on forest land, southwest of the town of Lolo, was started by lightning in July but blew up late Wednesday. Two homes burned Friday and several outbuildings burned late Thursday. Evacuations were in effect along the U.S. Highway 93 and U.S. Highway 12 corridors. The town of Florence was under an evacuation warning. In California, crews fighting a fire in Yosemite National Park were trying to guide the flames away from the small town of Wawona and into wilderness. The fire has closed campgrounds and trails in the park but authorities have not ordered anyone to leave. No structures have been damaged. ____ Associated Press Writers Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho; Amy Beth Hanson in Helena, Montana; and Dan Elliott in Denver, Colorado contributed to this report.
