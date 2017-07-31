Listen Live
cloudy-day
86°
H 87
L 67

!
Traffic
LIVE AUDIO:

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds White House press briefing following Anthony Scaramucci's resignation

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
86°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 67°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 67°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
How long do black women have to work to earn as much as white men?
Close

How long do black women have to work to earn as much as white men?

How long do black women have to work to earn as much as white men?
Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

How long do black women have to work to earn as much as white men?

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

To earn as much as the average white man earned in one year, black women on average have to put in one year and eight months of work.]

>> Read more trending news

And Monday, July 31, known as Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, is the date into 2017 that black women had to work to catch up to what their white male counterparts earned in 2016 alone.

Twitter users, including several notable leaders and celebrities, took to the social media platform Monday to address the wide wage gap:

» RELATED: Delta says its pay for men and women is close to equal 

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women in the United States working full-time and salaried jobs in 2016 earned approximately 20 percent less than what men in the same positions earned.

But that disparity is even worse for black women, who earn 17 percent less than their white female counterparts.

» RELATED: The U.S. doesn’t even crack the top 15 best countries for women 

Statistics show black women in particular are paid approximately 63 cents on the dollar compared to white, non-Hispanic men.

In a Fortune Magazine essay penned by professional tennis player Serena Williams on Monday, Williams calls on her fellow black women to reclaim those 37 cents.

» RELATED: Georgia among worst for women, ranking shows 

“The issue isn’t just that black women hold lower-paying jobs. They earn less even in fields of technology, finance, entertainment, law, and medicine.” she wrote. “Changing the status quo will take dedicated action, legislation, employer recognition, and courage for employees to demand more. In short, it’s going to take all of us. Men, women, of all colors, races and creeds to realize this is an injustice. And an injustice to one is an injustice to all.”

Williams also included surprising findings from a SurveyMonkey poll, including that 69 percent of black women perceive a pay gap, while only 44 percent of white men recognize there’s a pay-gap issue.

Hero Images/Getty Images/Hero Images
Close

Black woman at work

Photo Credit: Hero Images/Getty Images/Hero Images

“Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you’re making it a little easier for a woman behind you. Most of all, know that you’re worth it. It can take a long time to realize that. It took me a long time to realize it. But we are all worth it. I’ve long said, ‘You have to believe in yourself when no one else does,’ she wrote. “Let’s get back those 37 cents.”

Read Williams’ full essay at Fortune.com.

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and her global Lean In organization, which focuses on “empowering women to achieve their ambitions,” have also teamed up with small businesses in Richmond, Virginia; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Atlanta to offer 37 percent discounts to represent the pay gap for black women.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    Boy burned in fire started by discarded cigarette dies day after mother
    A 6-year-old Spalding County boy who was burned in a Saturday morning fire started by a cigarette in a trash can has died, officials say. Zachary Shavers Tobias Sevenstar died about noon on Sunday, Communication Director for the Georgia Department of Insurance/State Fire Marshal's Office Glenn Allen said. The boy had been taken to the burn center in Augusta on Saturday. His mother, 44-year-old Christie Lewis, died at her home located at 408 E. Macintosh Road, in Griffin, when the fire broke out about 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Allen said. “The early Saturday morning house fire was caused by careless smoking,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The investigation revealed that the improper discarding of a cigarette into a trash can started the blaze.” RELATED: Flammable cladding used on buildings in Georgia The woman’s husband, Jimmy Lewis, said firefighters found his wife on top of Zachary in an attempt to shield him from the flames.  'She was a good person and a beautiful person and she loved life,' Lewis said.  Lewis said he is asking for prayers as he tries to stay strong for Zachary and tries to imagine a life without his wife. 'I don't want anything like this to happen to anybody,” he said. “I really don't.'    Hudgens said this death brings Georgia's fire fatality total to 65 for 2017.
  • Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    Aide says Trump wants more West Wing discipline, structure
    President Donald Trump wanted more discipline and structure in the West Wing, and expects to get that from the retired general taking over as the new chief of staff, a top White House official said Sunday. Department Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is among the military officers past and present, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, with prominent roles in the administration. 'You know that he enjoys working with generals,' White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said. Kelly was announced Friday as Trump's second chief of staff and planned to begin work Monday, replacing Reince Priebus, a former Republican Party chairman who held the job for six months. The moved ended months of speculation about Priebus' fate and came among infighting and turmoil in the early stages of the Trump White House. 'I think Reince was terribly effective, but was probably a little bit more laid-back and independent in the way he ran the office,' Mulvaney said. 'And I think the president wants to go a different direction, wants a little bit more discipline, a little more structure in there. Trump, in his Friday tweet announcing the retired Marine four-star general's new assignment, called him 'a Great American ... and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration.' Priebus held the post for fewer than 200 days, the shortest tenure for any president's first chief of staff since the position was formally established in 1946. He was blamed by some within the White House for the failure of the Republican health care plan in Congress. Some Trump allies thought that Priebus' longtime relationships with Republicans on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, also from Wisconsin, should have ensured the bill's passage.
  • Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    Musicians offer $15K reward after burglary at popular Athens club
    After a burglary at a popular Athens club, members of the music community are rallying support in the form of a $15,000 reward. The 40 Watt Club in Athens was burglarized in the early hours Friday, Athens-Clarke County police spokesman Sgt. Jim Schultz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More than $20,000 worth of house equipment was stolen, Velena Vego, a talent buyer for the club, said. “We’re devastated,” Vego said. “We’ve never had this happen in the 30 years we’ve been here.” Vego said all the microphones, amplifiers and electronics have the club’s information engraved with 40 Watt. “So I don’t know how they’re going to resell anything,” Vego said. “People are pretty pissed off. I don’t know what (the burglars) were thinking.” Some of those who were angered by the news include David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven and Cracker, who pinned a tweet Friday saying, “$5k reward from me personally for arrest/conviction of the (expletive) lowlifes who broke into the @40WattAthens last night and stole the PA.” R.E.M.’s Mike Mills offered another $5,000 to the pot and Jason Isbell of Nashville followed suit. Vego said if anyone has any information or the burglars want to return the equipment, please contact police.  “We have a lot of great people who work at our club,” she said. The list of items stolen, according to 40 Watt staff: Power Amps: Peavey GPS 3500 – subs (<80Hz) 2 Crest 8001 – subs (< 80Hz) Crown MT 1200 – low midrange (80Hz – 150Hz) 3 Crown MT 1200 – high midrange (150Hz – 1.6kHz) Mics: 1 Shure Beta 52 1 Shure Beta 91 4 Shure Beta 58 4 Shure Beta 57 6 Shure SM 58 8 Shure SM 57 2 Shure SM81 1 Shure PG81 1 Electro Voice RE 20 1 AKG D112 1 Electro Voice 408A 1 Audio Technica ATM25 3 Sennheiser 604 3 Audix OM 5 DI's: 2 Radial JDI 4 Radial Pro DI 2 Whirlwind Director 2 Rapco DB-100 In other news:
  • Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Ohio fair officials say rides to reopen after fatal accident
    Officials say rides shut down at the Ohio State Fair after a thrill ride broke apart and killed a man are open after being re-inspected. Fair officials made the announcement Sunday morning. Some rides, mostly in the fair's Kiddie Land, had previously reopened. All rides were shut down Wednesday night after a swinging and spinning ride called the Fire Ball broke apart, killing 18-year-old high school student Tyler Jarrell and injuring seven others, several critically. The Dutch manufacturer of the Fire Ball subsequently ordered similar rides to shut down worldwide. A co-owner of the company providing rides at the fair has told WCMH-TV in Columbus he's certain a mechanical failure caused the ride to break apart. Jarrell's family has hired an attorney to possibly pursue a wrongful death lawsuit.
  • The Latest: Health ideas proliferate, but prospects iffy
    The Latest: Health ideas proliferate, but prospects iffy
    The Latest on Republican efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law (all times EDT): 4 p.m. Republican, Democratic and even bipartisan plans for reshaping parts of the Obama health care law are proliferating in Congress. But they have iffy prospects at best. And there are no signs GOP leaders have chosen a fresh pathway after last week's collapse of their struggle to repeal and rewrite President Barack Obama's statute. President Donald Trump spent the weekend insisting that the Senate vote anew on upending that law. But they couldn't get 50 votes to do that last week. And it's unclear how they would this week. Three Republicans opposed the last-ditch GOP bill the Senate rejected Friday. And one of them isn't even around this week to be persuaded to change his mind. GOP Sen. John McCain went home to Arizona for cancer treatments. ___ 3 a.m. The White House is insisting that the Senate resume efforts to repeal and replace the nation's health care law. It is signaling that President Donald Trump stands ready to end required payments to insurers this week to let 'Obamacare implode' and force congressional action. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says the president is not accepting that it is 'time to move on' after last week's defeat. She tells 'Fox News Sunday' that Trump will make a decision soon on whether to end the insurance payments. Trump has also called on the Senate not to hold any votes until the repeal effort gets another vote. His budget director, Mick Mulvaney, tells CNN's 'State of the Union' he agrees. The Senate faces a backlog of executive and judicial nominations.
  • How long do black women have to work to earn as much as white men?
    How long do black women have to work to earn as much as white men?
    To earn as much as the average white man earned in one year, black women on average have to put in one year and eight months of work.] >> Read more trending news And Monday, July 31, known as Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, is the date into 2017 that black women had to work to catch up to what their white male counterparts earned in 2016 alone. Twitter users, including several notable leaders and celebrities, took to the social media platform Monday to address the wide wage gap: » RELATED: Delta says its pay for men and women is close to equal  According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, women in the United States working full-time and salaried jobs in 2016 earned approximately 20 percent less than what men in the same positions earned. But that disparity is even worse for black women, who earn 17 percent less than their white female counterparts. » RELATED: The U.S. doesn’t even crack the top 15 best countries for women  Statistics show black women in particular are paid approximately 63 cents on the dollar compared to white, non-Hispanic men. In a Fortune Magazine essay penned by professional tennis player Serena Williams on Monday, Williams calls on her fellow black women to reclaim those 37 cents. » RELATED: Georgia among worst for women, ranking shows  “The issue isn’t just that black women hold lower-paying jobs. They earn less even in fields of technology, finance, entertainment, law, and medicine.” she wrote. “Changing the status quo will take dedicated action, legislation, employer recognition, and courage for employees to demand more. In short, it’s going to take all of us. Men, women, of all colors, races and creeds to realize this is an injustice. And an injustice to one is an injustice to all.” Williams also included surprising findings from a SurveyMonkey poll, including that 69 percent of black women perceive a pay gap, while only 44 percent of white men recognize there’s a pay-gap issue. “Black women: Be fearless. Speak out for equal pay. Every time you do, you’re making it a little easier for a woman behind you. Most of all, know that you’re worth it. It can take a long time to realize that. It took me a long time to realize it. But we are all worth it. I’ve long said, ‘You have to believe in yourself when no one else does,’ she wrote. “Let’s get back those 37 cents.” Read Williams’ full essay at Fortune.com. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and her global Lean In organization, which focuses on “empowering women to achieve their ambitions,” have also teamed up with small businesses in Richmond, Virginia; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Atlanta to offer 37 percent discounts to represent the pay gap for black women.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.