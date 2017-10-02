Listen Live
BREAKING:

Coppolella resigns as Braves general manager

National
How to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting
How to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

Scenes From Las Vegas Shooting

How to help the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In the wake of the shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night, a GoFundMe account has been set up to aid the victims and the families of those who were killed.

Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo created the account with a fundraising goal of $500,000. Sisolak donated the first $10,000 to the account according to a tweet on his account. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page.

You can also donate through the American Red Cross. The Southern Nevada chapter of the Red Cross accepts donations on its website, by phone at 702-369-3674 or via mail at 1771 East Flamingo Road, #206B, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119.

In addition, officials in Las Vegas have asked for donations of blood from anyone in the area who can make it to a donation site. More than 500 people were transported to hospitals in the area following the shooting.

Photos of people lining up to donate are being posted on social media sites.


You can donate through United Blood Services. Check with the United Blood Services website for more information. Here is a link to the Nevada portal for UBS which operates throughout the United States.

You can also find a Red Cross blood drive near you using a ZIP code by going to the Red Cross website.

The United Medical Hospital (UMC) will also be hosting a blood drive at the Delta Point Building at 901 N. Rancho Lane. A time has not yet been set for the drive.

News

  • President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    President Trump labels Vegas mass shooting an “act of pure evil”
    Addressing the nation in a somber tone from the White House, President Donald Trump on Monday morning mourned the mass shooting attack at a country music concert in Las Vegas, expressing his heartfelt support for the families of the victims, and announcing that he will travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with police, victims and their families. “It was an act of pure evil,” Mr. Trump said in his first remarks to reporters about the assault, which killed 50 and wounded over 400, as the President offered the prayers of the nation. “My fellow Americans, we are joined together today in sadness, shock and grief,” the President said. Pres. Trump calls Las Vegas shooting that left at least 50 dead 'an act of pure evil.' https://t.co/jnvX2phJbl pic.twitter.com/5nISNYbE5H — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 2, 2017
  • 12-year-old killed after sister wouldn't make food for suspect, police say
    12-year-old killed after sister wouldn't make food for suspect, police say
    Police said suspect Caterrious Williams, 18, shot a 12-year-old boy, Devin Johnson, at close range after demanding that the boy's sister make him something to eat, WHBQ reported. According to the news station, the 12-year-old boy was the brother of the suspect’s girlfriend.  ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ The victim told officers that on Sept. 30, Williams came over and demanded that his girlfriend make him food.  She told police she and Williams got into a physical altercation. She said Williams heard a noise in the kitchen and told her to go look.  The woman said she went to the kitchen, and when she walked back into the bedroom, she saw Williams standing over her 12-year-old brother and saw the gun fire.  The woman said Williams ran past her out of the house.  She said she ran to her brother and put a towel on his head. He was shot once on the left side of the head and died from his injury.  Williams is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault.  No bond has been set.
  • These are the oldest mass shooters in modern U.S. history
    These are the oldest mass shooters in modern U.S. history
    Las Vegas authorities have named 64-year-old Stephen Paddock as the shooter in the deadliest rampage in U.S. history. While most mass shooters have been ages 20-50, at least three others were in their 60s. >> Read more trending news William D. Baker, 66: The former Navistar International worker armed himself with an AK-47 assault rifle and other weapons and went to the company’s Chicago-area plant, where he killed four workers and wounded four others in 2001 before he committed suicide. He was heading to federal prison after being caught stealing from the company. Kurt Meyers, 64: In 2013, Myers set fire to his home and then, armed with a shotgun, went to a barbershop in the upstate New York village of Mohawk Valley, and opened fire, shooting two people and wounding two others. He then drove to a carwash and killed two more people. After the shootings, he fled but was later killed as he fired on police. His motive was unknown. Carl Drega, 62: In 1997, Drega armed himself with a semiautomatic weapon and killed four people in Colebrook, New Hampshire. The dead included two state troopers, a judge, and a newspaper editor. Other police officers were wounded before Drega was killed in a gunfight. He had a history of grievances over zoning and code enforcement.
  • Braves GM resigns after 'breach of Major League Baseball rules'
    Braves GM resigns after 'breach of Major League Baseball rules'
  • The Latest: Trump 'probably' to meet with US VI governor
    The Latest: Trump 'probably' to meet with US VI governor
    The Latest on President Donald Trump and Puerto Rico (all times local): 1:10 p.m. President Donald Trump says the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands is probably going to meet him in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Tuesday. Trump spoke a day ahead of his visit to Puerto Rico, where he says he'll meet with first responders and some of the 3.4 million residents struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria. The storm walloped Puerto Rico beginning Sept. 20, leaving the island without power and short of food and water. Trump has taken heat from critics who say his response was too slow. Trump said Maria's center passed near or over St. Croix, leaving the island so badly damaged that U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp 'is probably going to meet us in Puerto Rico.' __ 4:10 a.m. President Donald Trump has signaled he will not be cowed by critics of his response to Hurricane Maria, attending a high-profile golf tournament and claiming administration relief efforts on Puerto Rico are going well. Earlier Sunday, Trump had scoffed at 'politically motivated ingrates' who had questioned his administration's commitment to rebuilding Puerto Rico after the pulverizing storm, assuring Americans there had been 'tremendous progress.' The remarks demonstrated Trump's defiance in the face of charges that he has been distracted and his administration slow to respond to the U.S. territory's struggle to restore power and basic services in the two weeks after the storm. Neither those charges, nor his past criticism of his predecessor for golfing during a crisis, kept him from attending The Presidents Cup.
  • Deadly Las Vegas massacre, by the numbers: How many killed, injured, more
    Deadly Las Vegas massacre, by the numbers: How many killed, injured, more
    Thousands of country music fans in town for the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas ran for cover as a gunman opened fire from the Mandalay Bay Resort Casino Sunday night. » RELATED: Las Vegas shooting: Live updates More than 50 died and at least 500 were injured, making the Las Vegas massacre the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. ﻿>> Read more trending news ﻿ Officials have identified 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nevada, as the gunman responsible. » RELATED: Who is Stephen Paddock, the shooter killed in Las Vegas? According to The Associated Press, Paddock was found dead when SWAT officers used explosives to storm into his room at the Mandalay Bay hotel. Authorities said he had killed himself. The Las Vegas massacre, by the numbers 200-300: Approximate number of bullets heard, according to witnesses 10-15 minutes: Approximate time gunfire went on, according to witnesses 22,000: Approximate number of concert attendees at Route 91 Sunday 10:08 p.m. local time: Time of shooting 64: Age of gunman Stephen Paddock 80: Approximate number of miles from Paddock’s home in Mesquite to Las Vegas 10: Number of rifles found in gunman’s room 32nd: Mandalay Bay hotel floor from which Paddock unleashed barrage of bullets 400 yards: Distance from hotel to concert stage 40,000: Approximate number of concert-goers at three-day Route 91 Harvest festival
