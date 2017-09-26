Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 87
L 66

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Mostly Clear
H 87° L 66°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    87°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 87° L 66°
  • clear-day
    88°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 88° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Hot dog vendor gets $87K from donors after police confiscated his money
Close

Hot dog vendor gets $87K from donors after police confiscated his money

Hot dog vendor gets $87K from donors after police confiscated his money
Photo Credit: Oliver Strewe/Getty Images/Lonely Planet Image
Hot dog vendor (stock photo).

Hot dog vendor gets $87K from donors after police confiscated his money

By: HotTopics.TV

BERKELEY, Calif. -  A hot dog vendor who went viral after a police officer confiscated his money is one step closer to achieving his dream, thanks to thousands of strangers.

>> Video showing campus police officer seizing cash from man's wallet causes outrage

A video of Juan “Beto” Macias went viral earlier this month after he received a citation for selling food outside a Golden Bears football game in Berkeley, California, KTVU reports. A UC Berkeley police officer also confiscated $60 from his wallet, which prompted strangers to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Macias.

>> On HotTopics.TV: Strangers donate $350,000 to 89-year-old man selling ice cream to make ends meet 

Supporters presented Macias with a check for $87,921 Saturday, donated by more than 5,000 strangers around the country. The East Bay Express reports that he plans to use the money for a food truck, legal fees and other living expenses.

>> Read more trending news

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

KTVU reports that three other vendors were also given warnings for the same offense, but none received citations. The University of California Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, according to KSWB.

>> Watch the video here

Starting!www.streetvendorjustice.com

Posted by Martin Flores on Saturday, September 23, 2017

Related

Video showing campus police officer seizing cash from man's wallet causes outrage

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Hot dog vendor gets $87K from donors after police confiscated his money
    Hot dog vendor gets $87K from donors after police confiscated his money
    A hot dog vendor who went viral after a police officer confiscated his money is one step closer to achieving his dream, thanks to thousands of strangers. >> Video showing campus police officer seizing cash from man's wallet causes outrage A video of Juan “Beto” Macias went viral earlier this month after he received a citation for selling food outside a Golden Bears football game in Berkeley, California, KTVU reports. A UC Berkeley police officer also confiscated $60 from his wallet, which prompted strangers to set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Macias. >> On HotTopics.TV: Strangers donate $350,000 to 89-year-old man selling ice cream to make ends meet  Supporters presented Macias with a check for $87,921 Saturday, donated by more than 5,000 strangers around the country. The East Bay Express reports that he plans to use the money for a food truck, legal fees and other living expenses. >> Read more trending news >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news KTVU reports that three other vendors were also given warnings for the same offense, but none received citations. The University of California Police Department has opened an investigation into the incident, according to KSWB. >> Watch the video here
  • SEC chairman faces questions from Congress after data breach
    SEC chairman faces questions from Congress after data breach
    The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to face an especially tough hearing in front of Congress on Tuesday, after the agency acknowledged that it also was a victim to a hack. News about the breach of an SEC network that delivers company news and data to investors follows the disclosure of the massive data breach from credit company Equifax that allowed hackers to access or steal the personal information of 143 million Americans. Jay Clayton, who has been at the head of the SEC since May, is not likely to face calls for his removal since the breach happened a year ago, before he was sworn in. But he may be questioned about whether the SEC — the federal government's main arm for enforcing rules and regulations on Wall Street — is up to the task of keeping data secure. WHAT QUESTIONS MAY CLAYTON FACE? Two major issues in this SEC breach are the potential for insider trading and whether the SEC knew about the security breach for months and only recently decided to disclose it. The SEC operates a system known as EDGAR, which allows publicly traded companies to upload digitally the documents they are required to share with investors. What appeared to happen is that hackers were able to get into the system in a way that allowed them to see companies filing their documents to the SEC but before those documents would be dispersed to the general public. Clayton will likely have to answer how probable it is that insider trading took place and what the scope of it might be. He is also likely to be asked why the commission sat on the news of this breach until August when it happened a year ago. The hack occurred despite repeated warnings in recent years about weaknesses in the agency's data security controls. Members of the Senate Banking Committee may well want to know what the SEC has done to secure its systems. WHY IS THIS A BIG DEAL? The hack of the document system is especially worrisome because of how widely investors have used and trusted the system, which came online in the early 1990s. Companies use EDGAR to alert investors to important developments that could affect their share prices, like government investigations, executive shake-ups and approaches for a takeover. If hackers were able to see information before the rest of the investment community did, they would have a trading advantage. The SEC's disclosure also follows one from Equifax, which said this month that information about millions of people was exposed. The SEC is currently investigating the Equifax breach, and news of the hack will raise questions about whether an agency that is tasked with sanctioning companies is unable to keep their own house in order. WHO MAY BE INVOLVED The SEC hasn't said which individuals or companies may have been affected or who might have carried out the breach. Experts say a hack by Chinese or Russian actors can't be ruled out. While it discovered the breach last year, the agency says it only became aware last month that information obtained by the intruders may have been used for illegal trading profits. Critics say the SEC isn't meeting the same security standards it demands of corporate America.
  • In Ivanka's China, business ties shrouded in secrecy
    In Ivanka's China, business ties shrouded in secrecy
    It is no secret that the bulk of Ivanka Trump's merchandise comes from China. But just which Chinese companies manufacture and export her handbags, shoes and clothes is more secret than ever, an Associated Press investigation has found. In the months since she took her White House role, public information about the companies importing Ivanka Trump goods to the U.S. has become harder to find. Information that once routinely appeared in private trade tracking data has vanished, leaving the identities of companies involved in 90 percent of shipments unknown. Even less is known about her manufacturers. Trump's brand, which is still owned by the first daughter and presidential adviser, declined to disclose the information. The deepening secrecy means it's unclear who Ivanka Trump's company is doing business with in China, even as she and her husband, Jared Kushner, have emerged as important conduits for top Chinese officials in Washington. The lack of disclosure makes it difficult to understand whether foreign governments could use business ties with her brand to try to influence the White House — and whether her company stands to profit from foreign government subsidies that can destroy American jobs. Such questions are especially pronounced in China, where state-owned and state-subsidized companies dominate large swaths of commercial activity. 'There should be more transparency, but right now we do not have the legal mechanism to enforce transparency unless Congress requests information through a subpoena,' said Richard Painter, who served as chief White House ethics lawyer for George W. Bush, and is part of a lawsuit against President Donald Trump for alleged constitutional violations. 'I don't know how much money she's making on this and why it's worth it. I think it's putting our trade policy in a very awkward situation.' An AP review of the records that are available about Ivanka Trump's supply chain found two potential red flags. In one case, a province in eastern China announced the award of export subsidies to a company that shipped thousands of Ivanka Trump handbags between March 2016 and February of this year, Chinese public records show — a possible violation by China of global fair trade rules, trade experts said. The AP also found that tons of Ivanka Trump clothing were exported from 2013 to 2015 by a company owned by the Chinese government, according to public records and trade data. It is unclear whether the brand is still working with that company, or other state-owned entities. Her brand has pledged to avoid business with state-owned companies now that she's a White House adviser, but contends that its supply chains are not its direct responsibility. Ivanka Trump's brand doesn't actually make its products directly. Instead, it contracts with licensees who oversee production of her merchandise. In exchange, those licensees pay the brand royalties. The AP asked Ivanka Trump's brand for a list of its suppliers. The company declined to disclose them. The clothing, footwear and handbag licensees contacted by AP also declined to reveal source factories. Abigail Klem, president of IT Operations LLC, which manages Ivanka Trump's brand, said the company does not contract with foreign state-owned companies or benefit from Chinese government subsidies. However, she acknowledged that its licensees might. 'We license the rights to our brand name to licensing companies that have their own supply chains and distribution networks,' Klem said in an email. 'The brand receives royalties on sales to wholesalers and would not benefit if a licensee increased its profit margin by obtaining goods at a lower cost,' she added. But Michael Stone, chairman of Beanstalk, a global brand licensing agency, said lower production costs for licensees would ultimately benefit Ivanka Trump by freeing up money for marketing or lower retail prices, both of which drive sales. 'It gives her a competitive advantage and an indirect benefit to her financially,' Stone said. 'The more successful the licensee is the more successful Ivanka Trump is going to be.' The AP identified companies that sent Ivanka Trump products to the United States by looking at shipment data maintained by ImportGenius and Panjiva Inc., private companies that independently track global trade. Panjiva's records show that 85 percent of shipments of her goods to the U.S. this year originated in China and Hong Kong, but beyond that, it's becoming more difficult to map the brand's global footprint. The companies that shipped Ivanka Trump merchandise to the U.S. are listed for just five of 57 shipments logged by Panjiva from the end of March, when she officially became a presidential adviser, through mid-September. Panjiva collects data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which did not immediately release the missing data to AP. While in many cases the manufacturer ships goods directly, merchandise can also be made by one company and shipped by another trading or consolidation company. There used to be more visibility. Last year, 27 percent of the companies that exported Ivanka Trump merchandise to the U.S. were identified in Panjiva's records, and back in 2014 a full 95 percent were named. For two of Ivanka Trump's licensees — G-III Apparel Group Ltd. and Marc Fisher Footwear — the number of shipments appears to plunge in 2015, likely because they 'requested to hide' their shipment activity, according to Panjiva records. Neither company responded to AP's questions. The brand declined to comment on the growing murkiness of its supply chain. Chris Rogers, an analyst at Panjiva, said any company can ask customs authorities to redact its information for any reason. About a quarter of companies request anonymity, he said, but the majority don't mind disclosing who they're doing business with. 'A lot of companies have said, 'yes there might be a commercial disadvantage, but we want to be transparent about our supply chain,'' he explained. ''Why would we want to cover up the fact that we're working with this particular company?'' While ethics lawyers may see disclosure as the best antidote to conflict of interest, many brands see it as a tool to keep supply chains scandal-free. Public outcry over sweatshop conditions and worker suicides prompted companies like Nike Inc. and Apple Inc. to disclose the names and addresses of their manufacturers, and a growing number, including Gap Inc., the H&M Group, New Balance Athletics Inc., Adidas AG and Levi Strauss & Co., publicly identify their suppliers. Ivanka Trump should do the same, said Allen Adamson, founder and CEO of BrandSimple Consulting. 'It's a missed opportunity to lead by example.' What shipping records do show is that a company called Zhejiang Tongxiang Foreign Trade Group Co. Ltd., a sprawling conglomerate once majority-owned by the Chinese state, sent at least 30 tons of Ivanka Trump handbags to the U.S. between March 2016 and February. Zhejiang province's commerce department said in June 2014 that it would help lower export costs for that same company, along with nine other local enterprises, through a special three-year trade promotion program. Among the measures outlined were export insurance subsidies and funding for online trading platforms and international marketing, as well as special funds earmarked for foreign trade companies with large-scale, fast-growing exports. The value of the subsidies is unclear, as are details about how the directives were implemented, but using subsidies to reduce the price of exports is considered so destructive to fair trade that the World Trade Organization generally bans the practice. Chinese government subsidies hurt American workers but can lower costs for U.S. companies that import made-in-China merchandise, potentially boosting their profits. President Donald Trump has called companies that benefit from foreign government subsidies 'cheaters.' The AP spoke with four trade experts in the United States and China who said the Zhejiang measures appeared to violate World Trade Organization rules. 'These are clearly export subsidies,' said Gary Hufbauer, a trade expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. Zhejiang province's Department of Commerce and the Zhejiang Tongxiang Foreign Trade Group declined comment. The AP also found that from Oct. 2013 to Jan. 2015, Jiangsu High Hope International Group Corp., a conglomerate majority-owned by the Jiangsu provincial government, shipped 45 tons of Ivanka Trump clothing to the U.S., according to records from ImportGenius and Panjiva. High Hope told AP it had 'a small number of business dealings' with Ivanka Trump licensee G-III Apparel, but declined to answer questions about whether the relationship is ongoing. G-III, which is based in New York City, declined to respond to specific questions but said in a statement that it is 'committed to legal compliance and ethical business practices in all of our operations worldwide.' Ivanka Trump licensee Mondani Handbags & Accessories Inc., also headquartered in New York, did not respond to requests for comment. Ivanka Trump's brand said it was in the process of reviewing its supply chains with the help of 'independent experts whose mission it is to advance human rights' and emphasized that all licensees, manufacturers, subcontractors and suppliers are required to abide by the law, as well as ethical practices set forth in a vendor code of conduct. The AP asked to see the code of conduct, but the brand declined to share it. ___ Associated Press researchers Fu Ting in Shanghai and Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report. ___ Follow Kinetz on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ekinetz Send news tips, documents, etc. securely and confidentially to AP at https://securedrop.ap.org/
  • Philadelphia to honor black activist with City Hall statue
    Philadelphia to honor black activist with City Hall statue
    A century before the fight to end Jim Crow segregation laws, Octavius Valentine Catto was leading a civil rights movement in Philadelphia. The 19th-century educator and activist fought for a better education for black students, led efforts to desegregate the city's street cars and pushed for equal voting rights — all before he was killed at age 32. His contributions to American democracy rival some of the country's most celebrated patriots, yet his story has remained largely unknown. 'We know more about Rocky — who's not even a real person — than we know about Octavius, which says a lot,' said Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney, who first learned of Catto's story as a young city councilman. 'Of course, we all know about Benjamin Franklin and all the things that he did, because we're taught about him. There were scores of these people throughout history, and it's important to understand that there were people other than the Founding Fathers who contributed greatly to this country.' On Tuesday, the city will laud Catto's legacy with a statue in the shadow of City Hall — the first such named tribute for an African-American in a public space in Philadelphia. The honor comes amid a national conversation about Confederate memorials, and about who is an American hero and how and where the country chooses to celebrate them. Philadelphia is in the midst of its own debate on the issue. Catto's statue stands just several hundred yards from a sculpture of former Mayor Frank Rizzo, whose complicated racial legacy has led some to argue that his likeness should be removed from city property. After racial violence erupted last month in Charlottesville, Virginia, where protesters gathered to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, debate over Rizzo's fate have resurfaced. Catto was born free on February 22, 1839, in Charleston, South Carolina, and moved to Philadelphia as a child. In 1858, he graduated as valedictorian from what would become Cheyney University, the nation's oldest historically black college, and became an English and math teacher at his alma mater. By his early 20s, Catto already was an influential black Philadelphian, serving in the Pennsylvania National Guard during the Civil War and recruiting blacks to serve in the Army. He also was a pioneering athlete, helping to establish Philadelphia as a major hub of the Negro Leagues and pushing to integrate baseball decades before Jackie Robinson would break the sport's color barrier. Catto's work advocating for voting rights would ultimately bring about his untimely death. He worked to get Pennsylvania to ratify the 15th Amendment guaranteeing the right to vote for black men. On October 10, 1871 — the first Election Day blacks were allowed to vote — Catto was shot to death on his doorstep by Irish-American ward bosses. Kenney, who has Irish-American roots, has championed the memorial since his days on City Council. It will be the first public sculpture at City Hall since a statue of city father John Wanamaker was installed in 1923. Catto biographer Murray Dubin said he was embarrassed and angry to have only learned about the activist in his 40s. 'This guy was extraordinary,' Dubin said. 'I went to high school here. I went to college here. It's this hole of history that no one every filled in for me. ... To have this visual symbol of an African-American civil rights hero in this city, we've never had anything like this. It couldn't be more important.' ___ Whack is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity Team. Follow her work at www.twitter.com/emarvelous.
  • Convicted Ohio Craigslist killer of 3 questions evidence
    Convicted Ohio Craigslist killer of 3 questions evidence
    The evidence against an Ohio man accused of killing three down-and-out men lured by fake Craigslist job offers wasn't strong enough to convict him, according to attorneys fighting the defendant's death sentence. No physical evidence links death row inmate Richard Beasley to the killings, his attorneys argued in a court filing with the Ohio Supreme Court. It also doesn't make sense that someone would go to great lengths to target the poor individuals whom Beasley was charged with killing, the attorneys said. The 'result of these labors would be to rob homeless, destitute individuals with little or no property or money,' according to Beasley's public defenders. Prosecutors say Beasley's motives were so callous and depraved they befuddle the average citizen. 'There is no question that common sense among reasonable persons may have a hard time grasping the sheer depravity of such conduct, but the degree of such depravity certainly does not call into question the veracity of the evidence,' the state argued in its own filing. The state Supreme Court was scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday for and against Beasley's death sentence. A ruling isn't expected for months. Beasley, 58, a self-styled street preacher, was convicted of partnering with a teenage boy in 2011 to lure victims with promises of jobs on a southeastern Ohio farm. The job offers were posted on Craigslist. A jury convicted Beasley in 2013 and a judge sentenced him to death. Co-defendant Brogan Rafferty, who was 16 at the time of the killings and not eligible for the death penalty, was convicted and sentenced to life without parole. Beasley also says extensive pretrial publicity prevented him from getting a fair trial in Summit County. State prosecutors say the publicity barely made an impact on the jury pool. One victim was killed near Akron, and the others were shot at the farm in Noble County about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast of Columbus. The slain men were Ralph Geiger, 56, of Akron; David Pauley, 51, of Norfolk, Virginia; and Timothy Kern, 47, of Massillon. All were down-and-out men looking for a fresh start in life, prosecutors repeatedly said during Beasley's trial. ___ Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus.
  • Girl, 2, left in unlocked vehicle in Walt Disney resort employee parking lot, deputies say
    Girl, 2, left in unlocked vehicle in Walt Disney resort employee parking lot, deputies say
    A 2-year-old girl was recovering Monday after deputies said she was left in an unlocked vehicle in the employee parking lot of the Grand Floridian Resort, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. >> Read more trending news Walt Disney Security told deputies at about 1:12 p.m. that the girl had been found in the vehicle unattended with the windows cracked a few inches, investigators said. Security officers said they got the girl out of the vehicle and called 911. “Due to the fast response of the security department at Walt Disney, the 2-year-old female was successfully transported to the nearest hospital (Celebration Hospital) where she is in stable condition,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released to the press. The statement did not say how long the girl had been in the vehicle when she was discovered. Deputies made contact with Myriam Luhincadet, 37, who is accused of leaving the toddler in the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office did not say what her relationship to the child was or if she was an employee of the resort. Luhincadet was arrested on a charge of child neglect and was taken to the Orange County Jail without incident, deputies said. No other information was immediately released on the incident.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.