Hope Hicks, the White House director of strategic communications, will be the interim White House communications director, according to The New York Times.

The outlet, citing a “senior administration official,” reported the news Wednesday morning.

The Times report came after the Daily Caller, citing a "White House insider," reported early Wednesday that Hicks had accepted the White House communications director job most recently held by Anthony Scaramucci, who was ousted after 10 days.

Also on Wednesday morning, CNN reported that Hicks would “likely take on the role of White House communications director,” citing three unnamed sources.

“Discussions are in the final stages,” CNN reported.



Hicks, 28, was press secretary for President Donald Trump's campaign and previously worked for the Trump Organization.

