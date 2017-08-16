Listen Live
National
Hope Hicks will be interim White House communications director, report says
Close

Hope Hicks will be interim White House communications director, report says

Hope Hicks will be interim White House communications director, report says
Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 27: Hope Hicks, White House director of strategic communications, listens while meeting with women small business owners with U.S. President Donald Trump, not pictured, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 27, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Investors on Monday further unwound trades initiated in November resting on the idea that the election of Trump and a Republican Congress meant smooth passage of an agenda that featured business-friendly tax cuts and regulatory changes. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

Hope Hicks will be interim White House communications director, report says

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON -  Hope Hicks, the White House director of strategic communications, will be the interim White House communications director, according to The New York Times.

The outlet, citing a “senior administration official,” reported the news Wednesday morning.

The Times report came after the Daily Caller, citing a "White House insider," reported early Wednesday that Hicks had accepted the White House communications director job most recently held by Anthony Scaramucci, who was ousted after 10 days.

Also on Wednesday morning, CNN reported that Hicks would “likely take on the role of White House communications director,” citing three unnamed sources.

“Discussions are in the final stages,” CNN reported.

Close

Hope Hicks will be interim White House communications director, report says

Hicks, 28, was press secretary for President Donald Trump's campaign and previously worked for the Trump Organization.

Read more here.

News

    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    Andrew Young, other civil rights leaders to endorse mayor, speak about Charlottesville
    Civil rights leaders are coming together Wednesday to endorse a mayor and speak out against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Andrew Young and Dr. C.T. Vivian are declaring their support for Ceasar Mitchell for mayor at a news conference at Paschal’s Restaurant in Atlanta. They are also planning to speak about the incident in Charlottesville that left three people dead and dozens injured. They will also plan to address the petition to rename Confederate Avenue and other landmarks in Atlanta. Watch the news conference LIVE on WSBTV.com at 9:30 a.m. -- We'll have continuing coverage on Channel 2 Action News throughout the day
    5 missing after Army helicopter reported down off coast of Hawaii
    U.S. Coast Guard and Army officials were responding Wednesday morning to reports of a downed Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter off the coast of Hawaii. >> Read more trending news The helicopter had five crew on board when it reportedly went down, Coast Guard officials said. Officials spotted a debris field just before 11:30 p.m. local time Tuesday near Oahu’s Keana Point.
    Man dies after kitchen fire spreads to upstairs bedroom
    A man died Tuesday evening after a kitchen fire spread to an upstairs bedroom at a south Fulton County home, officials said. The fire occurred on Ponderosa Court just outside College Park, Fulton County Assistant Fire Chief Jack Butler said.  TRENDING STORIES: Man accused of choking, body-slamming child Here's where you can get FREE glasses for the Total Solar Eclipse There are 32 active hate groups in Georgia, report says Butler said the victim, believed to be between his 40s and 50s, is the brother of the homeowner, who was not home. Two others lived in a basement portion of the home, but were able to escape, Butler said. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
    Confederate monuments removed overnight in Baltimore
    Confederate monuments in Baltimore were quietly removed and hauled away on trucks in darkness early Wednesday, days after a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that was sparked by plans to take down a similar statue there. Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told The Baltimore Sun that crews began removing the city's four Confederate monuments late Tuesday and finished around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. 'It's done,' Pugh told the newspaper. 'They needed to come down. My concern is for the safety and security of our people. We moved as quickly as we could.' Video taken by WBAL-TV shows workers using a crane to lift the towering monument to Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. 'Stonewall' Jackson onto a flatbed truck in the dark. Pugh said Monday that she had contacted two contractors about removing the monuments, but declined to say when they would come down, saying she wanted to prevent the kind of violence seen in Charlottesville, Virginia. Pugh said at the time that she wants the statues to be placed in Confederate cemeteries elsewhere in Maryland. A commission appointed by the previous mayor recommended removing a monument to Marylander Roger B. Taney, the Supreme Court justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision denying citizenship to African-Americans, as well as a statue of two Virginians — the Confederate generals Lee and Jackson. Instead, former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings Blake put up signs calling them propaganda designed to falsify history and support racial intimidation. Baltimore's swift removal of the monuments comes days after what is believed to be the largest gathering of white supremacists in a decade — including neo-Nazis, skinheads and Ku Klux Klan members. They descended on Charlottesville for a rally prompted by the city's decision to remove a monument to Lee. Violent clashes broke out between white nationalists and counterprotesters and a woman was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people who were there to condemn the white nationalists. A memorial service for 32-year-old Heather Heyer is scheduled Wednesday morning at a downtown Charlottesville theater.
