Hope Hicks named interim White House communications director
Close

Hope Hicks named interim White House communications director

Who is Hope Hicks?

Hope Hicks named interim White House communications director

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

WASHINGTON -  Hope Hicks, the White House director of strategic communications, will serve as the interim White House communications director, White House officials confirmed to Wednesday.

The news of the interim post was first reported by The New York Times on Wednesday morning, citing a “senior administration official.”

>> Read more trending news

In a statement released to the Wall Street Journal, an unnamed official said an announcement about a permanent White House communications director would come “at an appropriate time.”

The Times report came after the Daily Caller, citing a "White House insider," reported early Wednesday that Hicks had accepted the White House communications director job most recently held by Anthony Scaramucci, who was ousted after 10 days.

Also on Wednesday morning, CNN reported that Hicks would “likely take on the role of White House communications director,” citing three unnamed sources.

“Discussions are in the final stages,” CNN reported.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Anthony Scaramucci out as White House communications director

Close

Hope Hicks named interim White House communications director

Hicks, 28, was press secretary for President Donald Trump's campaign and previously worked for the Trump Organization.

Read more here.

More

