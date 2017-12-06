After he gave nearly all he could to help a young woman who was stranded when her car’s gas tank ran dry, a homeless man can now start life over, being able to buy a home thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. gave the last of his cash, $20, to help fill up Kate McClure’s gas tank last month.

McClure was stranded on an off-ramp on Interstate 95 late at night in Philadelphia. Bobbitt told McClure to get back into her car while he walked to get her fuel a few blocks away from where her car had broken down.

After he rescued her, she and her boyfriend set up a GoFundMe page to pay him back for his kindness.

In 25 days, she raised almost $400,000 for the former Marine and paramedic.

Bobbitt has been able to buy a home and what the Associated Press reported was his dream truck, a 1999 Ford Ranger. Two trust funds are being set up for Bobbitt, including a retirement fund so he’ll have a yearly income. He will also have a checking account set up for his day-to-day needs, McClure wrote on the GoFundMe site.

He’ll also donate some of the money to a grade school student who is helping another homeless veteran, the AP reported.

Bobbitt also started an Instagram account to document his new-found life and promises to post photos of his home.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., Kate McClure, and McClure's boyfriend Mark D'Amico pose at a Citgo station in Philadelphia.