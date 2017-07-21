Hit the decks of Oasis of the Seas for perfect solar eclipse view

Want the perfect spot to view the Aug. 21 total eclipse of the sun?
How about on the deck of a cruise ship, surrounded by miles of ocean!
There’s still time to book the seven-night Total Eclipse Cruise aboard the Oasis of the Seas, sailing from Port Canaveral on Aug. 20.
The party kicks off the following day with eclipse-themed activities, including dance parties, trivia, enrichment lectures and science programs for youngsters. Eclipse-watchers can indulge in a Cosmic Cosmo, Planetary Punch or Moon Pie.
A “major headliner” is slated to perform in concert on Eclipse Day — but the cruise line is keeping us in the dark (eclipse humor) for now as to the identity of the entertainer.
Post-eclipse stops on the voyage are St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Nassau. On-board activities include two Flowrider surf simulators and a nine decks-high zip line. Broadway musical “Cats” is on stage, and the outdoor AquaTheater offers high-diving acrobatic performances.
For more information on the sailing, visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com/TotalEclipse
