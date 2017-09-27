Listen Live
Hines Ward says one NFL team handled national anthem ‘the right way'
Hines Ward says one NFL team handled national anthem ‘the right way'

Hines Ward says one NFL team handled national anthem ‘the right way'
Hines Ward says one NFL team handled national anthem ‘the right way'

By: WPXI.com

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward weighed in on the national anthem controversy within the NFL, saying there’s one team he believes struck the right balance.

While teams like the Steelers, with the exception of Alejandro Villanueva, made the decision to stay in the tunnel during the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, others linked arms on the sidelines. And noticeably more players have begun taking a knee during the playing of the anthem.

While talking about the team he believes handled the situation better than others, Ward told CNN, “It hurts me to say this, but I think the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, along with team owner Jerry Jones, knelt together before the national anthem on Sunday and then stood while the song was played.

“They did it the right way. You know, they were sensitive to both parties in the sense of trying to fight social injustice, meanwhile trying not to be disrespectful for the flag,” Ward said. “You heard the fans kind of booing them early, but then when they stood up for the flag, I think it was a way to please both parties.”

  • WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB, League of Women Voters hosting mayoral forum
    WSB Radio, The AJC and Channel 2 Action News are partnering with the League of Women Voters to host an open forum as the race for Atlanta mayor heats up. All candidates for Atlanta mayor are invited to participate and talk about the issues on Sept. 28 at Emory University.  You can watch the live event LIVE on WSBRadio.com or on the official WSB Radio Facebook page from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.  The forum will be moderated by WSB’s Director of Editorials & Public Affairs Jocelyn Dorsey. There are more than a dozen people in the race to become Atlanta’s next mayor. Kasim Reed’s tenure ends in 2018. An early poll from August shows candidate Mary Norwood leading the pack, with 25.4 percent of the vote. However, three candidates -- Keisha Lance Bottoms, Peter Aman and Caesar Mitchell -- have more than 10 percent of the vote. On top of that, nearly 20 percent say they’re undecided or have no opinion.
  • Family of paralyzed Gwinnett County helicopter describe his condition
    Family of paralyzed Gwinnett County helicopter describe his condition
    The family of a police helicopter pilot is speaking out after a crash left the man paralyzed from the waist down. Gwinnett County Corporal Michael Duncan, 46, was in the helicopter with Officer George McClain when it went down on Sept. 1 at Briscoe Field.  Hear from the corporal’s family about his recovery, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Wife of paralyzed Gwinnett officer speaking about his condition. Cpl. Michael Duncan injured in helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/g6Ngh671ku — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 27, 2017 McClain suffered minor injuries abut Duncan was transferred to the Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta. Gwinnett County officials said Duncan is still having pain but is improving each day. He is working hard with the staff at Shepherd to get back to being as independent as possible.  'We are very hopeful that he will recover and at some point he will return for duty,' said Raymer Sale with the Gwinnett Police Foundation. 'When police officers get hurt, then the mission changes.' The Gwinnett County Police Foundation will host a golf tournament on Oct. 2 at Chateau Elan.  The proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Duncan. 
  • Trump's tax plan: business owners win, deficit hawks lose
    Trump's tax plan: business owners win, deficit hawks lose
    Small business owners, large corporations and the super wealthy could fare well under President Donald Trump's tax plan. The middle-class could come out ahead, too, but the plan has too many holes to determine how individual taxpayers would be affected. The plan would reduce the number of tax brackets from seven to three — 12 percent, 25 percent and 35 percent. But it doesn't specify the income levels for each bracket. Those are important details, which will be sorted out by Congress. Trump is scheduled to unveil his tax plan Wednesday at an event in Indiana. The plan was outlined by senior administration officials who asked for anonymity because they were not authorized to be quoted on the details of the framework ahead of the president's remarks. The plan has more winners than losers, largely because Trump is leaving it to Congress to figure out how to pay for it — or whether to pay for it. ___ THE WINNERS —Corporations. Trump's plan would lower the top corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. This would be a huge tax cut for most corporations, even if their tax breaks are severely limited. —Business owners who report business income on their individual tax returns. This is the overwhelming majority of American businesses, from small mom-and-pop outfits to large partnerships. The top tax rate for these taxpayers is currently 39.6 percent. Trump's plan would lower the top rate to 25 percent. —The superrich. Trump's plan would eliminate the federal estate tax. Under current law, the first $11 million of an estate is exempt for a married couple, meaning only the wealthiest Americans pay it. —U.S.-based international corporations. Trump's plan would end the U.S. practice of taxing the foreign profits of U.S.-based corporations. Under current law, the money is taxed if it is brought back to the U.S. —The middle-class — maybe. Trump's plan would increase the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for a married couple, presumably eliminating the personal exemption. Under current law, the personal exemption is $4,050 and the standard deduction is $6,300, for a total of $10,350. This provision would allow middle-class families to shield more of their income from taxation. However, it's impossible to say how they would fare overall because Trump's plan doesn't specify the income levels for each tax bracket. Administration officials said Trump's plan would be 'at least as progressive as the current tax code.' ___ THE LOSERS —The national debt. Trump's plan doesn't include enough details to precisely project its impact on the government's finances. But the rate cuts for businesses and individuals are sure to add to the nation's mounting debt. Administration officials said the plan would not add to the debt, when economic growth is taken into account. However, many experts say the administration's projections for economic growth are unrealistic. —Taxpayers who itemize their deductions. About 30 percent of U.S. taxpayers itemize their deductions. The rest take the standard deduction. Trump's plan would eliminate most itemized deductions, with the exception of deductions for mortgage interest and charitable donations. If Trump's plan became law, many of these taxpayers would probably start taking the larger standard deduction. —U.S.-based international corporations. They show up as winners and losers because Trump's plan would impose a one-time tax on an estimated $2 trillion in foreign profits that U.S. corporations have invested overseas. Trump's plan does not specify a tax rate, leaving it to Congress. ___ Follow Stephen Ohlemacher on Twitter at http://twitter.com/stephenatap
  • Man tries to correct Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter about MLK’s legacy
    Man tries to correct Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter about MLK’s legacy
    Many celebrities and influencers have commented on the “take a knee” NFL controversy, including the daughter of one of the most revered civil rights icons -- Martin Luther King Jr. >> Read more trending news  NFL players, taking after Colin Kaepernick, have knelt during the national anthem at games to denounce President Donald Trump’s statements about athletes fighting injustices by taking a knee during the song.  »RELATED: Dr. Bernice King: 'My father would meet with Trump'  King’s daughter, Bernice King, chimed in, comparing her father’s nonviolent demonstrations to those of the NFL players. 'People didn't approve of the way my father protested injustice either; said he was causing trouble, called him an 'outside agitator,'' she wrote.
  • Should a teacher be fired for kicking out students with Trump shirts?
    Should a teacher be fired for kicking out students with Trump shirts?
    Police at one high school are monitoring a protest that is supposed to start at noon over an incident that happened in August.  We're LIVE outside the school working to learn the latest on the protest for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  Channel 2's Matt Johnson is at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, where people are calling for firing of a teacher who kicked students out of her class for wearing 'Make America Great Again' T-shirts. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb sheriff accused of exposure at Piedmont Park has POST certification revoked Should less than an ounce of marijuana send you to jail? Marietta man drove 1,000 miles to kill Yale doctor he says fired him Turning Point, a nonprofit conservative group, obtained cellphone video and shared it with Channel 2 Action News. The video shows math teacher Lyn Orletsky telling students they need to turn their “Make America Great Again” T-shirts inside-out.     Police @ River Ridge HS to monitor a protest @ 12 calling for firing of a teacher who kicked students out of class for wearing #MAGA shirts. pic.twitter.com/6M3yq6Ek5f — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 27, 2017   Officers are stopping cars that enter River Ridge HS in Woodstock. @realDonaldTrump supporters to arrive @ 12. https://t.co/Qh33Wd3gMz pic.twitter.com/YlTiY2PqJ6 — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 27, 2017   Math teacher Lyn Orletsky told us the #MAGA shirts worn by the students 'concerned' her.https://t.co/S347rus4Pp pic.twitter.com/Uh0I49yThN — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) September 27, 2017  
  • Coroner's report sheds little light on Ohio youth's death
    Coroner's report sheds little light on Ohio youth's death
    A coroner's report gives a cause of death for a young Ohioan detained for more than a year by North Korea, but couldn't determine what led to the fatal injury. Otto Warmbier's (WARM'-beer) parents told a Fox News show Tuesday that North Korea tortured the 22-year-old University of Virginia student. President Donald Trump tweeted after their TV appearance: 'Otto was tortured beyond belief by North Korea.' A Hamilton County coroner's report dated Sept. 11 shows cause of death as brain damage from oxygen deprivation through 'an unknown insult more than a year prior to death.' The Cincinnati Enquirer first reported the finding. North Korea has denied mistreating Warmbier, sentenced to 15 years of hard labor in March 2016 for allegedly stealing a propaganda poster. He died in Cincinnati in June, days after his release.
