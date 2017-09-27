Hines Ward says one NFL team handled national anthem ‘the right way'

Former Pittsburgh Steeler Hines Ward weighed in on the national anthem controversy within the NFL, saying there’s one team he believes struck the right balance.
While teams like the Steelers, with the exception of Alejandro Villanueva, made the decision to stay in the tunnel during the national anthem ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, others linked arms on the sidelines. And noticeably more players have begun taking a knee during the playing of the anthem.
While talking about the team he believes handled the situation better than others, Ward told CNN, “It hurts me to say this, but I think the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys, along with team owner Jerry Jones, knelt together before the national anthem on Sunday and then stood while the song was played.
“They did it the right way. You know, they were sensitive to both parties in the sense of trying to fight social injustice, meanwhile trying not to be disrespectful for the flag,” Ward said. “You heard the fans kind of booing them early, but then when they stood up for the flag, I think it was a way to please both parties.”
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself