High school under fire after 'slavery lesson' outrages parents

High school under fire after 'slavery lesson' outrages parents
Photo Credit: Caiaimage/Chris Ryan/Getty Images
Stock photo

High school under fire after 'slavery lesson' outrages parents

By: Alex Thomas, Rare.us

CERRITOS, Calif. -  A California high school is enduring harsh criticism after parents say educators took a lesson on slavery too far.

>> Read more trending news

Eighth-grade students at Whitney High School in Cerritos reportedly were forced to role-play as slaves while teachers pretended to be ship captains. Before the students entered the classroom, the teacher bound their hands with masking tape and made them lie on the floor and watch a clip from “Roots,” the San Francisco Gate reported.

>> On Rare.us: Social media backlash prompts video game creators to edit out this controversial scene from slavery education game

One mother took to Facebook to complain about the activity. She said she received an email from the school explaining the exercise and claims that when she complained, the department chair “mansplained the activity” to her and said “he thinks it’s great and will continue.” She also attached emails from the school in which an administrator said the exercise “is from a recognized supplier of curriculum” and that “the exercise is not designed to demean anyone, but to give them a glimpse into something that is very difficult for young people to wrap their minds around.”

>> See the post here

Ok guys, I need you to read this post and attached photos in their entirety. I'm putting my call to action up front: I'...

Posted by Shardé Shardé on Monday, September 11, 2017

On Monday, school officials announced that they were removing the lesson from the curriculumCBS Los Angeles reported. Students interviewed by the station said that they agree with the decision to pull the activity. Multiple outlets have requested a comment from Whitney High School but have received no response.

