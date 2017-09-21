Listen Live
National
Hero teacher tackles gunman, saves students from rampaging classmate
Hero teacher tackles gunman, saves students from rampaging classmate
Photo Credit: AP/WAND-TV
People embrace outside Mattoon High School after a shooting incident in the school Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, in Mattoon, Ill. Police in central Illinois city say a teacher subdued a male student who shot and wounded another student in a high school cafeteria, and the suspect is in custody. 

By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MATTOON, Ill. -  An eastern Illinois high school teacher tackled a rampaging gunman in the school’s cafeteria Wednesday, saving lives and preventing what could have been a much bigger tragedy, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

One student was injured in the shooting at Mattoon High School and police said, if not for Angela McQueen’s quick-thinking, more children would certainly have been hurt, if not killed.

McQueen, 40, a math and gym teacher, was able to subdue and disarm the student before anyone was fatally injured.

“She’s been trained obviously, but in these scenarios, you just don’t know what’s going to happen until it happens,” Mattoon Police Chief Jeff Branson said during a press conference Wednesday night according to the Shelbyville Daily Union.

“Had the teacher not responded as quickly as she had I think the situation would have been a lot different.”

>> Related: School suspends 5-year-old for making ‘terroristic threats’ about backpack bomb 

The student gunman is in custody, but his name has not been released because he’s a minor.

The school released a statement on social media following the event.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • Stanley opens strong at East Lake, and so does Spieth
    Stanley opens strong at East Lake, and so does Spieth
    Kyle Stanley and Jordan Spieth are off to strong starts in the Tour Championship with different goals in mind. Stanley ran off four straight birdies on the front nine, and then added two more late in his round on a steamy Thursday afternoon at East Lake for a 6-under 64. He had a two-shot lead. Spieth had a 67, which was just fine with him. No one among the top five seeds in the FedEx Cup had a lower score, so that kept Spieth on track in his bid to join Tiger Woods as the only two-time winner of the $10 million bonus. Stanley is the No. 22 seed. He needs to win and have Spieth finish toward the bottom third of the 30-man field to claim the FedEx Cup.
  • CVS to announce plan to help combat opioid addiction
    CVS to announce plan to help combat opioid addiction
    CVS will help combat the opioid crisis by announcing changes it will make inside stores to help patients struggling with addiction. >> Read more trending news Last year alone there were 64,000 overdose deaths, and doctors, insurers, drug companies and pharmacists are all facing pressure to do something to help with the issue. On Thursday, CVS plans to announce some of the new measures it will put into effect. The move comes as the White House declared this week Prescription Opioid and Heroin Epidemic Awareness Week. President Donald Trump also recently announced plans to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency. CVS said it provides medications to nearly 90 million people, so the company is hoping to take the lead and influence other providers to follow suit. A large approach will be limiting opioid prescriptions. The company said it will limit initial prescriptions to seven-day supplies. It also plans to cap daily doses and require patients to get medications that dispense pain relief for shorter amounts of time, instead of longer durations. Pharmacists will be instructed to contact doctors if they believe a prescription gives a patient more medication than is necessary to help with his or her recovery. CVS also plans to boost funding for addiction programs, counseling and safe disposal of opioids. CVS said this isn’t a blame game. The company simply believes all stakeholders should be a part of the solution when it comes to opioid abuse. The company’s rival, Walgreens, has announced plans for a new marketing campaign aimed at educating teens about the dangers of opioids.
  • Georgia girl dies after years-long battle with cancer
    Georgia girl dies after years-long battle with cancer
    A beloved Georgia girl whose story share was shared around the world died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer. Karma Lilly Little battled Stage 4 High Risk Neuroblastoma non-stop from age 3. She was 7 when she died. She made national headlines during her fight because of her strong connection with law enforcement officers across the country. [READ: Girl with cancer sworn in as Atlanta police officer during hospital visit] Over the past few years, Karma was made an honorary APD and NYPD officer and was deputized by a Georgia sheriff’s department. The Atlanta Police Department posted about her death on their page. In August, dozens of officers attended Karma’s Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party in Warner Robins. [READ:Officers surprise young girl battling cancer for her birthday] Karma’s family posted just two days ago on her Facebook page, Believe in Karmiracles, that the young girl had kicked off her bucket list on Monday. She died on Tuesday in her father’s arms. “Our souls were shattered Tuesday as Karma passed away in her daddy's arms. It was sudden but peaceful. She was surrounded by LOVE and for that I am blessed,” her mom and dad posted on Facebook. Her family will return home Friday. A candlelight ceremony is being planned at the family’s home in Danville at 7:30 p.m. The family has a YouCaring page to raise money for medical expenses.
  • Second sinkhole forms near Florida home
    Second sinkhole forms near Florida home
    Just days after a sinkhole partially swallowed a home in Apopka, Florida, a second sinkhole has formed on the same road. >> Read more trending news Orange County Fire Rescue officials were called Thursday to a home at 517 West Kelly Park Road in Apopka, where a 30-foot by 30-foot sinkhole was found about 100 feet from the home, according to authorities. A separate sinkhole formed Tuesday morning at 222 West Kelly Park Road, just a few homes away from Thursday’s depression. Thursday's sinkhole, which opened up near a greenhouse, is not endangering any property, officials said.  The two sinkholes have caught the attention of Orange County Commissioner Bryan Nelson, who visited the home swallowed by a sinkhole Thursday. 'It's a total loss,' he said. Nelson, who works as an insurance agent, said the problem for homeowners in the area will be finding an insurance company to cover that area in the near future.  'Some insurance companies probably won't want to write insurance in this area until they kind of figure out what's going on,' he said.  Emergency crews were called at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday to the home on West Kelly Park Road in Apopka. Family members said they began noticing the depression Monday night. 'I saw big, deep cracks in the bathroom. The tub was sinking and the window was coming loose, and I said, 'It's time to go,'' homeowner Ellen Miller said. The family said they grabbed everything they could and moved it to the front lawn before their home crumbled into the 25-foot by 15-foot hole. 'We made it through the hurricane. We were really, really lucky, and then this,' Miller said. 'This is the only home I know. It's the only home my kids know.' The Millers will stay with their daughter next door while they figure out their next step. >> Florida home partially swallowed by sinkhole Although it’s not known if the sinkhole is related to Hurricane Irma, experts said sinkholes aren’t uncommon after hurricanes. “When you have heavy rains, the chances of sinkholes (appearing goes) up quite a bit,” said Dr. Manoj Chopra, a UCF engineering professor. He said sinkholes can form when the rain and floodwaters caused by hurricanes start to recede. Sinkholes can happen suddenly. Miller said the hole under her home formed in a matter of hours. “We watched it all night and it got bigger and deeper and finally, at 4 in the morning, I saw big deep cracks in the bathroom,” she said.  Chopra expects more sinkholes to form throughout the state.
  • A test for Trump's political muscle in Alabama Senate runoff
    A test for Trump's political muscle in Alabama Senate runoff
    It's Trump versus Trumpland. President Donald Trump's political muscles are getting a workout in a Republican runoff election in Alabama that has an awkward dynamic: He's campaigning for the establishment-backed incumbent over an upstart beloved by many of his own most ardent supporters, including his former chief strategist Steve Bannon. Motivated by personal loyalty and a sense that the race is newly competitive, Trump heads to Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange, appointed in February to temporarily fill the seat that opened up when Jeff Sessions became attorney general. The winner of next Tuesday's runoff will be the GOP candidate in a December election to serve out the rest of Sessions' term, ending in January 2021. Strange is locked in a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a jurist known for pushing unsuccessfully for the public display of the Ten Commandments and opposing gay marriage. A super political action committee tied to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who favors Strange, has pumped millions of dollars into the race, as Senate Republicans worry that Moore would be a disruptive figure in the chamber, or might even lose to Democrat Doug Jones. Moore led Strange in the first round of GOP voting, but not by enough to avoid the runoff, which could stand as an early test of how much sway Trump has over his political base. Both Strange and Moore have emphasized their support for the president, who is popular in the deep red state. GOP leaders worry about what a loss by Strange would say about the president's political strength going into a midterm election year, as well as their ability to advance his agenda in Congress. Republican strategist Rick Tyler said a Strange loss could signal a situation analogous to that of former President Barack Obama, who had a base that 'will support him, like him, vote for him but won't necessarily be moved to act for him on behalf of others.' McConnell spoke with Trump recently and assured him that Strange was much more competitive than recent public polls suggested, according to a person with knowledge of the call who requested anonymity to discuss it. Trump, who endorsed Strange last month, tweeted on Wednesday: 'Alabama is sooo lucky to have a candidate like 'Big' Luther Strange. Smart, tough on crime, borders & trade, loves Vets & Military. Tuesday!' Challenger Moore, running on an anti-Washington platform, has backing from former Trump chief strategist Bannon and his conservative website Breitbart News, and the Great America Alliance, an advocacy group that supports Trump. A rally for Moore on Thursday night was to feature Trump allies including former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and former White House official Sebastian Gorka. Trump's visit comes after some GOP encouragement. At the end of a White House meeting last week, he asked Sen. Bob Corker, of Tennessee, about Strange's chances and Corker said Trump needed to make the trip, said a person familiar with the conversation who was not authorized to speak publicly. Trump then got on the phone with GOP strategist Ward Baker, a Corker and McConnell ally who is working on the race for the Senate Leadership Fund, to talk through the campaign, according to a different person who also requested anonymity to disclose the private conversation. The Washington Post first reported on Corker's involvement. Trump allies stressed that the president was also motivated by Strange's loyalty and commitment to his agenda. Strange stresses his support from Trump in stump speeches and pamphlets. Steven Law, who runs the Senate Leadership Fund, which supports Strange, said Trump's increased engagement appeared to be based on the 'perception that the race is now competitive, that he could make a decisive difference, and that it was worth investing his political capital.' The Senate Leadership Fund is on pace to spend more than $9 million to keep Strange in the Senate. Law, a former McConnell chief of staff, said the race is very close and turnout will be a decisive factor. 'The best booster rocket that Luther Strange could have is Donald Trump coming in in the last few days,' said Law. Trump appears to be placing other factors over ideology as he pushes to keep Strange in the Senate over a candidate more in sync with the tone of his own 2016 campaign. In 2010 and 2012, the GOP had a few disastrous Senate primaries where extreme candidates won and then lost winnable races to Democrats in the general election. Since then, McConnell has been determined not to let it happen again — and has succeeded in every instance. But the pro-Moore forces have shown no signs of retreat. His conservative backers include Fox News' Sean Hannity and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Andy Surabian, a senior adviser to Great America Alliance, stressed said the efforts for Moore were not a knock on Trump. 'We all support the president and that will never change,' Surabian said. But he added: 'What does a change candidate breed? It breeds a movement.' Moore has stressed that the race could send a message. 'What's happening in Alabama is being watched in the halls of Congress and the Senate,' Moore said at a rally over the weekend. 'They know what is happening in Alabama. Mitch McConnell knows what is happening in Alabama. They know it is going to affect the future of elections of other senators in 2018 in other states.' ___ Lucey reported from Washington. AP Congressional Correspondent Erica Werner contributed to this report.
