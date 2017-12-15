Listen Live
cloudy-day
35°
H 46
L 30

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
35°
Cloudy
H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    35°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • cloudy-day
    46°
    Today
    Cloudy. H 46° L 30°
  • clear-day
    55°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 55° L 37°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Here’s why keeping a cell phone too close to your body might be bad for your health
Close

Here’s why keeping a cell phone too close to your body might be bad for your health

Here’s why keeping a cell phone too close to your body might be bad for your health
Photo Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 29: A man checks his cell phone as he waits in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court to view a hearing November 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear Carpenter v. United States today on whether prosecutors violated the Fourth Amendment by collecting a criminal suspect's cellphone location and movement data without a warrant. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Here’s why keeping a cell phone too close to your body might be bad for your health

By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Do you sometimes sleep with your cell phone? The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued a warning against it, because the radiation from the devices may be harmful to our bodies.

>> Read more trending news 

“Although the science is still evolving, there are concerns among some public health professionals and members of the public regarding long-term, high use exposure to the energy emitted by cell phones,” Karen Smith, CDPH director and state public health officer, said in a statement earlier this week. 

Why is it potentially dangerous?

When cellphones send and receive signals, they emit radio frequency energy, which maybe impact human health. “Children’s brains develop through the teenage years and may be more affected by cell phone use,” Smith wrote. 

>> Related: Do cell phones cause cancer? New study sheds light on lingering question

To limit the exposure, CDPH is implementing new guidelines, which include keeping the phone away from the body, reducing cellphone use when the signal is weak, decreasing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, downloading or uploading large files and keeping the phone away from the bed at night.

They also are advising people to remove headsets when not on a call and to avoid products that claim to block radio frequency energy as they may actually increase your risk.

>> Related: Nighttime cellphone usage linked to poor mental health 

"We know that simple steps, such as not keeping your phone in your pocket and moving it away from your bed at night, can help reduce exposure for both children and adults," Smith said.

Take a look at the details of the recommendations here

>> Related: Study finds phones are dirtier than you think

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    Uber driver accused of rape passed background check
    The 58-year-old Uber driver who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl while taking her home did not have any red flags in his background that would have disqualified him from the ride hailing service.  Abdoulie Jagne, of College Park, had been driving for the company for several months. He was permanently banned from Uber after his arrest Thursday morning, according to a statement released by Uber.  The only blemish on his record was for not having evidence of auto registration in 2015 when he was living in California, according to California court records obtained by the AJC. ﻿ RELATED: Pregnant woman: “I kept bleeding” after being attacked by Uber driver ﻿RELATED: ﻿Jailed ex-Uber driver faces additional burglary, peeping Tom charges ﻿RELATED: Uber driver carjacked at Cascade Road gas station According to Uber’s policies, that would not have automatically disqualified him from being a driver.  Drivers for the ride hailing app are automatically barred if they have more than three minor traffic violations in the past three years. Minor violations include speeding tickets and non-fatal accidents, among others.  A driver also cannot have had their license suspended or revoked in the last three years, or have received a ticket for DUI, speeding over 100 mph, reckless driving, or have been in a hit-and-run in the past seven years. Any conviction of a felony, driving-related offense, violent crime, sexual offense, or child abuse or endangerment in the past seven years would also disqualify a driver.  The company uses a third party, Checkr, for background checks, according to Uber. The process screens national, state, and local databases including the National Sex Offender website and the PACER database of court records.  “What’s reported here is horrifying beyond words. Our thoughts are with the rider and her family during this time.'  Any behavior involving violence, sexual misconduct, harassment, discrimination, or illegal activity while using Uber can result in immediate deactivation, according to driver policies.  That includes physical contact, touching or flirting, or inappropriate and abusive language, among other offenses.  Early Monday morning, Gwinnett County officers were dispatched to an apartment complex off Old Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Tucker. There, they found the 16-year-old girl who said she was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver.  The girl, who officers said was intoxicated, said she was at a local bar drinking with friends, when one of them scheduled an Uber ride to get her home.  When officers arrived on the scene, the 16-year-old’s pants were around her ankles. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluation.  With information obtained by Uber, investigators determined the rape probably occurred somewhere on South Norcross Tucker Road between Jimmy Carter Boulevard and Old Norcross Tucker Road.  The victim’s friend, also a minor, helped police identify Jagne as a suspect. According to Cpl. Michele Pihera, there is no bond for Jagne and he is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.  Detectives want to know if any other woman has been sexually assaulted by Jagne. They are asked to call 770-513-5338.
  • Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    Man arrested for killing crossing guard near school, police say
    A man is in jail after he struck and killed a crossing guard near a Cobb County school, police say. Channel 2 Action News received the mugshot of Lamonte Whitaker, who has been charged with vehicular homicide.    Police said he hit Edna Umeh in late November by Lindley Middle School in Mableton. RELATED STORIES: Students witness deadly accident involving school crossing guard Family demands action after school crossing guard killed by 'aggressive' driver Family pushing for change after crossing guard killed by hit-and-run driver  
  • Here’s why keeping a cell phone too close to your body might be bad for your health
    Here’s why keeping a cell phone too close to your body might be bad for your health
    Do you sometimes sleep with your cell phone? The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued a warning against it, because the radiation from the devices may be harmful to our bodies. >> Read more trending news  “Although the science is still evolving, there are concerns among some public health professionals and members of the public regarding long-term, high use exposure to the energy emitted by cell phones,” Karen Smith, CDPH director and state public health officer, said in a statement earlier this week.  Why is it potentially dangerous? When cellphones send and receive signals, they emit radio frequency energy, which maybe impact human health. “Children’s brains develop through the teenage years and may be more affected by cell phone use,” Smith wrote.  >> Related: Do cell phones cause cancer? New study sheds light on lingering question To limit the exposure, CDPH is implementing new guidelines, which include keeping the phone away from the body, reducing cellphone use when the signal is weak, decreasing the use of cell phones to stream audio or video, downloading or uploading large files and keeping the phone away from the bed at night. They also are advising people to remove headsets when not on a call and to avoid products that claim to block radio frequency energy as they may actually increase your risk. >> Related: Nighttime cellphone usage linked to poor mental health  'We know that simple steps, such as not keeping your phone in your pocket and moving it away from your bed at night, can help reduce exposure for both children and adults,' Smith said. Take a look at the details of the recommendations here.  >> Related: Study finds phones are dirtier than you think
  • Woman mauled to death by her own pit bulls during neighborhood walk 
    Woman mauled to death by her own pit bulls during neighborhood walk 
    A Virginia woman was mauled to death by her own pit bulls Thursday while out for a walk with them in her Goochland County neighborhood, authorities said. >> Read more trending news  Victim Bethany Lynn Stephens, 22, was found in a wooded area by her father after he went looking for her when she didn’t return home from the walk, according to WTVR-TV. He told told sheriff’s officials that her two dogs appeared to be “guarding” her body when he found his daughter. 'It appeared the attack was a violent attack initiated by the victims' dogs while the victim was out for a walk with the dogs,' Sheriff James Agnew said, citing the Medical Examiner's initial report indicated, WTVR reported. 'The victim had defensive wounds on her hands and arms trying to keep the dogs away from her, which would be consistent with being attacked while she was still alive,” Agnew told the TV station. He said Stephens apparently sustained injuries to her face and throat. 'It appears she was taken to the ground, lost consciousness, and the dogs then mauled her to death,' he said. Goochland County Animal control has custody of the pit bulls, which will be euthanized. The sheriff told WTVR it was a grisley mauling. >> Related: Dog attacked by 3 bears while being walked in Florida 'In my 40 years of law enforcement I've never seen anything quite like it. I hope I never see anything like it again,' he said.
  • Colorado, New Mexico lawmakers alter sex misconduct policies
    Colorado, New Mexico lawmakers alter sex misconduct policies
    Lawmakers in Colorado and New Mexico began revising their sexual misconduct policies Friday, joining other legislatures that are facing questions about whether they are doing enough to deter predatory behavior and protect victims.In Colorado, lawmakers voted unanimously to hire a consultant to review the Legislature's sexual harassment policy. It came as New Mexico lawmakers published a first draft of proposed revisions to sexual harassment rules and disciplinary procedures.Similar moves are underway in California. The efforts are aimed at adding accountability, increasing openness and protecting those who come forward with accusations at a time when lawmakers across the country have been forced to resign over sexual misconduct claims.Colorado, which has the highest proportion of female legislators in the country at 42 percent, has seen several lawmakers accused of sexual misconduct in recent weeks. House Speaker Crisanta Duran, a Democrat, said Friday that besides revamping how complaints are handled, the culture of the Capitol also needs to change.Her Republican counterpart in the Senate agreed.'If there is room for improvement or deficiencies in our policies, we're going to make it right,' state Sen. President Kevin Grantham said.In addition to the independent consultant, legislative leaders voted to hire the Legislature's first human resources employee. They also agreed to step up workplace harassment training and are considering creating an independent body to investigate complaints, instead of having legislative leaders handle them.New Mexico's Democratic-led Legislature is already rewriting its policy against sexual harassment in response to reports that widespread misconduct has gone unchecked.The proposal released Friday provides new, detailed descriptions of what constitutes harassment — including 'any language, jokes of a sexual nature, kidding, teasing and threats that are sexual in nature.'It would leave investigations of lawmakers to a legislative panel, despite calls for harassment investigations to be carried out by an independent authority.Under the suggested rules, sexual harassment complaints against lawmakers would be reviewed by the House speaker or Senate president and possibly referred to an ethics subcommittee. Sanctions that include reprimand, censure or expulsion would be determined by the entire House or Senate.New Mexico lobbyist Vanessa Alarid applauded provisions that would exempt initial complaints from public records requests to prevent the process from becoming a forum for politically motivated attacks. She has accused a former lawmaker of pressuring her to have sex in exchange for support of one of her measures.However, she said sexual harassment accusations must be vetted outside the Legislature to truly safeguard against retaliation.'It must be an outside unit that investigates complaints,' Alarid said.In California, the state Senate has hired two law firms to handle all sexual harassment allegations for the next two years and partnered with a local domestic violence and rape crisis center to provide counseling to victims.Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, a Democrat, also has promised to release the names of lawmakers who have been the subject of past harassment investigations within the next month, something the Legislature has so far failed to do.The California Assembly also has launched public hearings to improve its sexual harassment policies and plans to establish a hotline for victims.According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 37 states reported having sexual harassment policies in an October 2016 survey.___Lee reported from Santa Fe. Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne in Sacramento, California, contributed to this report.
  • Utah dog that bit girl wins reprieve, won't be put to death
    Utah dog that bit girl wins reprieve, won't be put to death
    A deal has been reached that will spare the life of a dog ordered put to death after he bit a 12-year-old girl in a case that generated criticism from the Humane Society of Utah.Lindsy Bray, the owner of the Australian Shepherd named Dexter, agreed Thursday to pay a $145 fine for dog-at-large and dog licensing violations. A judge had imposed the original death sentence for the dog.In return for Bray's payment, officials in the small city of Santaquin dropped the dog-attack charge filed after Dexter escaped a fenced yard in October 2016 and nipped a girl. Though the bite broke no skin, city regulations state that any animal that has bitten, clawed, chased or harassed a person must be put down within five days.The Humane Society joined Bray in criticizing the penalty imposed on Dexter, saying it was the 5-year-old dog's first offense and that the rule is so broad that a dog jogging with its owner could be considered vicious if it was following the owner.The Santaquin City Council rejected a proposal for the rules to be revised but critics hope the council will reconsider next year, Humane Society of Utah president Craig Cook said Friday.Bray was relieved with the deal to save Dexter's life, saying 'right before Christmas is a good time to have this off my shoulders.'Dexter is currently recovering from the effects of the apparent ingestion of rat poison last month. The Humane Society offered a $5,000 reward for information about how he was poisoned.An investigation has turned up no evidence that Dexter was intentionally poisoned, said Santaquin Police Corporal Mike Wall.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.