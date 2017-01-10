Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
H 82°
L 59°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
70°
Broken Clouds
H 82° L 59°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Sunny. H 82° L 59°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    78°
    Afternoon
    Mostly Sunny. H 82° L 59°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 60°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Here's the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing opening statement
Close

Here's the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing opening statement

Here's the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing opening statement
Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Here's the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing opening statement

By: Debbie Lord Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Here is the full text of Sen. Jeff Sessions', (R-Ala.), opening statement at his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday.

"Chairman Grassley, Ranking Member Feinstein, distinguished members of the Committee, I am honored to appear before you today. I thank you for the opportunity to respond to your questions as you discharge your duty in the appointment process prescribed by our Constitution.

I also want to thank my dear friends, Senator Richard Shelby and Senator Susan Collins for their kind introductions. It is hard to believe, really, that the three of us have served together in this body for nearly 20 years.

I want to thank President-elect Trump for the confidence and trust that he has shown by nominating me to serve as the Attorney General of the United States. I feel the weight of an honor greater than I have aspired to. If I am confirmed, I commit to you and to the American people to be worthy of that office and the special trust that comes with it.

I come before you today as a colleague who has worked with you for years, and with some of you for 20 years. You know who I am. You know what I believe in. You know that I am a man of my word and can be trusted to do what I say I will do. You know that I revere our Constitution and am committed to the rule of law. And you know that I believe in fairness, impartiality, and equal justice under the law.

Over the years, you have heard me say many times that I love the Department of Justice. The Office of the Attorney General of the United States is not a political position, and anyone who holds it must have total fidelity to the laws and the Constitution of the United States. He or she must be committed to following the law. He or she must be willing to tell the President “no” if he overreaches. He or she cannot be a mere rubberstamp to any idea the President has. He or she also must set the example for the employees in the Department to do the right thing and ensure that they know the Attorney General will back them up, no matter what politician might call, or what powerful special interest, influential contributor, or friend might try to intervene. The message must be clear: Everyone is expected to do their duty.

That is the way I was expected to perform as an Assistant United States Attorney. That is the way I trained my assistants when I became United States Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama. And if confirmed, that is the way I will run the Department of Justice.

In my over 14 years in the Department of Justice, I tried cases of nearly every kind—drug trafficking, firearms, and other violent crimes, significant public corruption cases, financial wrongdoing, civil rights violations, environmental violations, and hate crimes. Protecting the people of this country from crime, and especially from violent crime, is the high calling of the men and women of the Department of Justice. Today, I am afraid, that has become more important than ever.

Since the early 1980s, good policing and prosecutions have been a strong force in reducing crime. Drug use and murders are half what they were in 1980. I am very concerned, however, that the recent jump in the violent crime and murder rates are not anomalies, but the beginning of a dangerous trend that could reverse the hard won gains that have made America a safer and more prosperous place. The latest official FBI statistics show that all crime increased nearly 4 percent from 2014 to 2015 with murders increasing nearly 11 percent—the largest single year increase since 1971.

In 2016, there were 4,368 shooting victims in Chicago. In Baltimore, homicides reached the second highest per-capita rate ever.

The country is also in the throes of a heroin epidemic, with overdose deaths more than tripling between 2010 and 2014. Meanwhile, illegal drugs flood across our southern border and into every city and town in the country, bringing violence, addiction, and misery.

We must not lose perspective when discussing these statistics. We must always remember that these crimes are being committed against real people, real victims. It is important that they are kept in the forefront of our minds in these conversations, and to ensure that their rights are always protected.

These trends cannot continue. It is a fundamental civil right to be safe in your home and your community. If I am confirmed, we will systematically prosecute criminals who use guns in committing crimes. As United States Attorney, my office was a national leader in gun prosecutions every year. We will partner with state and local law enforcement to take down drug trafficking cartels and dismantle gangs. We will prosecute those who repeatedly violate our borders. It will be my priority to confront these crises vigorously, effectively, and immediately.

Approximately 90 percent of all law enforcement officers are not federal, but local and state. They are the ones on the front lines. They are better educated, trained and equipped than ever before. They are the ones who we rely on to keep our neighborhoods, and playgrounds, and schools safe. But in the last several years, law enforcement as a whole has been unfairly maligned and blamed for the actions of a few bad actors and for allegations about police that were not true. They believe the political leadership of this country abandoned them. They felt they had become targets. Morale has suffered. And last year, while under intense public criticism, the number of police officers killed in the line of duty increased ten percent over 2015. This is a wake up call. This must not continue.

If we are to be more effective in dealing with rising crime, we will have to rely heavily on local law enforcement to lead the way. To do that, they must know that they are supported. If I am so fortunate as to be confirmed as Attorney General, they can be assured that they will have my support.

As I discussed with many of you in our meetings prior to this hearing, the federal government has an important role to play in this area. We must use the research and expertise of the Department of Justice to help them in developing the most effective and lawful enforcement methods to reduce crime. We must re-establish and strengthen the partnership between federal and local officers to enhance a common and unified effort to reverse the current rising crime trends. I did this as United States Attorney. I worked directly and continuously with state and local law enforcement officials. If confirmed, it will be one of my primary objectives.

There are also many things the Department can do to assist state and local law enforcement to strengthen and, in some cases, build the foundation for, relationships with their own communities where policies like community-based policing has been proven to work. I am committed to this effort and to ensuring that the Department of Justice is a unifying force for improving relations between the police in this country and the communities they serve. Make no mistake, positive relations and great communication between the people and police are essential for any good police department.

In recent years, our law enforcement officers also have been called upon to protect our country from the rising threat of terrorism that has reached our shores. If I am confirmed, protecting the American people from the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism will continue to be a top priority of the Department of Justice. We will work diligently to respond to threats, using all lawful means to keep the American people safe from our nation’s enemies. Partnerships will also be vital to achieving much more effective enforcement against cyber threats, and the Department of Justice clearly has a lead role to play in that essential effort. We must honestly assess our vulnerabilities and have a clear plan for defense, as well as offense, when it comes to America’s cybersecurity.

The Department of Justice must never falter in its obligation to protect the civil rights of every American, particularly those who are most vulnerable. A special priority for me in this regard will be aggressive enforcement of our laws to ensure access to the ballot for every eligible American voter, without hindrance or discrimination, and to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

Further, this government must improve its ability to protect the United States Treasury from waste, fraud, and abuse. This is a federal responsibility. We cannot afford to lose a single dollar to corruption and you can be sure that if I am confirmed, I will make it a high priority of the Department to root out and prosecute fraud in federal programs and to recover any monies lost due to fraud or false claims. The Justice Department must remain ever faithful to the Constitution’s promise that our government is one of laws, not of men. It will be my unyielding commitment, if I am confirmed, to see that the laws are enforced faithfully, effectively, and impartially. The Attorney General must hold everyone, no matter how powerful, accountable. No one is above the law, and no American will be beneath its protection. No powerful special interest will cower this Department.

I want to address personally the fabulous men and women in the Department of Justice. That includes personnel in Main Justice but also the much larger number that faithfully fulfill their responsibility every day. As United States Attorney, we worked together constantly. The federal investigative agencies represent the finest collection of law officers in the world. I know their integrity and professionalism. I pledge to them a unity of effort that is unmatched. Together we can and will reach for the highest standards and the highest results. It would be the greatest honor to lead these fine public servants.

To my colleagues, I appreciate the time that each of you have taken to meet with me one-on-one. As Senators, we don’t always have the opportunity to sit down and discuss matters face to face and so, for me, this was very helpful. I understand and respect the conviction that you bring to your duties. Even though we are not always in agreement, you have always been understanding and respectful of my positions.

In that regard, if I am so fortunate as to be confirmed, I commit to all of you to that the Department of Justice will be responsive to the Congress and will work with you on your priorities, and provide you with guidance and views where appropriate. The Department will respect your constitutional oversight role, and particularly the critically important separation of powers between the branches.

There is nothing I am more proud of than my 14 years of service in the Department of Justice. I love and venerate that great institution. I hold dear its highest ideals. If God gives me the ability, I will work every day to be worthy of this august office.

You can be absolutely sure that I understand the immense responsibility I would have. I am not naïve. I know the threat that our rising crime and addiction rates pose to the health and safety of our country. I know the threat of terrorism. I deeply understand the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systemic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters. I have witnessed it. I understand the demands for justice and fairness made by the LGBT community. I understand the lifelong scars born by women who are victims of assault and abuse.

I understand that a wise and diligent Attorney General, who not only talks but listens, can play a key role in properly focusing the efforts of our nation’s anti-crime apparatus in ways that more effectively enhance public safety and minimize officer misconduct. I know it is essential for police and the communities they serve to have mutual respect.

And, if I am so fortunate as to be confirmed as your Attorney General, you can be assured that I understand the absolute necessity that all of my actions must fall within the bounds of the Constitution and the laws that Congress passes.

While all humans must recognize the limits of their abilities—and I do—I am ready for this job. We will do it right. Your input will be valued. Local law enforcement will be our partners. My many friends in federal law enforcement will be respected.

I have always loved the law. It is the very foundation of our great country. I have an abiding commitment to pursuing and achieving justice and a record of doing just that. If confirmed, I will give all my efforts to this goal. I ask only that you do your duty, as you are charged by the Constitution to do it, and by the light that God has given you to do it.

Thank you."

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Delta gives 20,000 bonus miles to stranded travelers
    Delta gives 20,000 bonus miles to stranded travelers
    Delta Air Lines says it is sorry that thousands of its customers were stranded for days due to storms that disrupted their operations. So, in an effort to win back trust and business, the Atlanta-based airline is giving customers 20,000 bonus miles. In an email to some customers, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian said he's heard for many customers who say they were let down by the airline. 'I have heard from many of you who feel like we let you down. In acknowledgment of what you endured, 20,000 bonus miles will be added to your SkyMiles account in the next 48 hours,' Bastian said. Severe weather on April 5 caused chaos to the operation center in Atlanta, which then reverberated across the country to other airports. TRENDING STORIES: 1 dead, 3 injured in MARTA train shooting 2 Gwinnett officers fired after videos show them hitting suspect Excitement building just hours before Braves home opener at SunTrust Park 'Our recovery was hampered by a lack of available seats resulting from heightened spring break travel volume, as well as an inability of our crew-tracking systems and processes to adequately position our people to do their jobs,' Bastian said in the email. Bastian said the company is reviewing the disruption to make sure it doesn't happen again. 'We will continue to review all aspects of this disruption and develop a plan to avoid a similar situation in the future, ensuring we deliver on the reliability and service you expect and deserve from Delta,' Bastian said.
  • 1 killed in Aldi parking lot shooting
    1 killed in Aldi parking lot shooting
    Clayton County police are investigating a homicide at an Aldi grocery store. The shooting happened in the parking lot at 5820 Riverdale Road around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett officer on administrative leave after kicking man in head U.S. drops 22,000 pound 'MOAB' bomb on ISIS in Afghanistan Teens beat, stabbed grandparents to death, warrants reveal The victim, identified as David Gibbs, 23, was found in the back seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. 'They shot him down like a dog,' said a woman who identified the victim as her nephew. She seemed to indicate the victim knew his killer. 'So-called friends shot him up,' she said. Police are still trying to piece together what happened. 'We do not know anything. All we have at this moment is an unknown black male in the rear seat of a vehicle that has been involved in some form of altercation,' Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury said. Police said the driver of a black car got into an altercation with someone else. There was gunfire, hitting the man in the back seat. The shooter took off, according to police. Police said the shooter was not the only person who left. 'We do not know where the driver or any other passengers are,' Marbury said. A police chopper and police dog searched for the people involved. Anyone with information of the case should call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.
  • Atlanta Super Bowl date announced
    Atlanta Super Bowl date announced
    Super Bowl LIII will be held on Feb. 3, 2019, at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced on Thursday. Atlanta was named the recipient of Super Bowl LIII in May after the NFL Owners Meeting in Charlotte, N.C. Super Bowl LIII will be Atlanta’s third Super Bowl after the Georgia Dome hosted Super Bowl XXVIII on Jan. 30, 1994 (Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills) and Super Bowl XXXIV on Jan. 30, 2000 (St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans.)
  • Soldier deployed overseas included in maternity photo
    Soldier deployed overseas included in maternity photo
    Thanks to a photographer’s creativity, a Navy corpsman from Texas was able to be by his wife’s side in a touching maternity picture. >> Read more trending news Wesley Bedwell, 21, discovered in December that he was being deployed overseas, one month after his wife Nicole announced she was pregnant with their child, Inside Edition reported. “It’s our first baby. Luckily I had a really good pregnancy, but it definitely sucks,” 19-year-old Nicole Bedwell said. Nicole Bedwell hired Traci Fugitt, the owner of Traci Lynn Photography, to take photos of her during labor and delivery due to Wesley's absence. She also hired her to take her maternity pictures.  Fugitt came up with the idea of a split photograph after Nicole wanted to include her husband in the photographs during the maternity shoot.  “She had seen the pictures where the spouse was faded into the picture, and asked if we could do something similar,” Fugitt told Inside Edition.  The result was Nicole standing in a field of Texas bluebonnets, with Wesley in the left side of the photo, kneeling in dry grass in Japan while reaching toward her. “It was just something we talked about. I just wanted him in the picture because he wasn’t able to be here during the whole pregnancy so she cropped him in,” Nicole Bedwell said. The photo, which has since been shared widely online, left Nicole speechless, she said. “It’s been really emotional for me to have my husband gone my whole pregnancy, so the fact that Traci was able to include him in my maternity session was very emotional,” she told Inside Edition. “We will never be having our first child again. He’s my family, so having him included touched my heart. It made me happy.” When Nicole developed hypertensions, and because her pregnancy was high-risk, her labor was induced early. Wesley was given leave by the Navy to be there for the child’s birth. He arrived in time for daughter Pyper’s birth at 6 a.m. on April 12, Fugitt told Inside Edition.
  • Braves beat Padres on Opening Day at SunTrust Park
    Braves beat Padres on Opening Day at SunTrust Park
    The Atlanta Braves beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Opening Day at their new stadium, SunTrust Park, in Cobb County.Gates opened around 4:30 p.m. and fans started piling in. The Braves delayed the first pitch until 7:50 p.m., due to pre-game activities. The team had a lot of exciting things planned -- Braves legends Bobby Cox, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones took part in a processional leading into the stadium. A lineup of #Braves legends: Murphy, Smoltz, Glavine, Niekro, Chipper, Hank, and Bobby. WOW. #BravesWSBTV pic.twitter.com/rvH9VPeUWE-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 14, 2017 The official attendance for Friday's game was 41,149.[EVERYTHING OPENING DAY 2017]SUNTRUST PARK FIRSTS Hank Aaron threw the ceremonial first pitch to Bobby Cox Julio Tehran delivered the first official regular season pitch Ender Inciarte recorded the first hit, an infield single Freddie Freeman hit the first double Inciarte scored the first run, on a Nick Markakis double Inciarte hit the first Braves homerun Incredible! Ender Inciarte already had #SunTrustPark's first hit and first run - now he has the first HOME RUN too! #BravesWSBTV pic.twitter.com/I0ZecEt5Xt-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 15, 2017 TRAFFIC AND PARKING AROUND SUNTRUST PARKThere are 14 ways to get in and out of the stadium.'Do not just assume that 285 and Cobb Parkway is the only way to get to all of the different lots around SunTrust Park,' Plant said. RELATED STORIES: The rules of open-container tailgating at Braves games Atlanta Braves WILL allow outside food in SunTrust Par Braves players visit elementary schools in Cobb County The bridge over I-285 linking the park and battery to the Cobb Galleria opened Friday afternoon to pedestrians. 'Now with 85 down, everyone is taking 285, so that's sort of the main drag for everyone now anyways so I think it would be monumental if they got this in time,' said another Braves fan.Channel 2's Justin Wilfon hit the road to find out how long it would take to get to SunTrust Park from Gwinnett County. It took him 39 minutes to make the trip. There it is! We've made it to opening night at SunTrust Park all the way from Gwinnett County in about 39 minutes. pic.twitter.com/3kaeM2bSlk-- Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 14, 2017 Fans said the game did not turn out to be the traffic nightmare they imagined. 'We took the back roads. No problem. There really wasn't. No problem,' one fan said.Many fans arrived early in the day to check out the stadium, which eased traffic congestion.The first fan reviews of the parking situation were good.'I assumed it was going to be a parking nightmare, which 75, 285 coming together, it's a tough spot, but it's OK,' said one Braves fan. The stands are packed just minutes before first pitch @SunTrustPark. @wsbtv #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/IjQbGAk3eR-- Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 14, 2017 Some fans said they had long walks from the parking lots. 'I walked a mile and a half to this point, but didn't see any shuttles available,' a fan said.Because of the Interstate 85 collapse, Braves officials are drilling in important advice for fans.'Buy your parking in advance,' said Braves Vice President Mike Plant. A loud and powerful first official Tomahawk Chop @SunTrustPark! #ChopOn @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/WTuuS05W9L-- Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) April 15, 2017 FANS TAKE IN FIRST GAME AT SUNTRUST PARKBraves President of Development Mike Plant and CEO Terry McGuirk spent the hours before the first pitch touring the lots where tailgaters had come early to mark what they call a historic occasion.'It's been a long time since we've been to a field that's not been built for something else, you know. Turner was home, but it was built for the Olympics, but with us, this being our new home, I'm really excited to see it,' Plant said. 2 hours before first pitch and #SunTrustPark is already buzzing! #BravesWSBTV pic.twitter.com/55QXgU9o4N-- WSB-TV (@wsbtv) April 14, 2017 Baseball fans from all over the country came just for the first game, one from Michigan here for his 23rd opening day in a new major league stadium.'Anyone can come to the 2nd, or 16th game… it's something unique. I'm a big baseball fan, obviously, so it's unique to be first in, opening game,' said fan Jim Aalderink.Fans flocked to the Monument Garden, featuring the new Hank Aaron statue and the extensive kids area with virtual reality and a zip line. RIDE-SHARING SYSTEM CAUSES CONFUSION AFTER GAMEThere was lots of confusion after the game with the new ride-sharing system. The driver's line was about a half-mile long. Fans are supposed to get a code, pick any car in their Uber class and go, but it wasn't that simple.'A person walks up to us, shows us the code and boom, there we are. We just take them home,' Uber driver Anthony Stover said. Riders said several people rushed the same cars. 'Picture five people running up and saying, 'Here's my code, Here's my code,' Jamison Carlton said. Some people had problems accessing their apps. Uber employees were there to help with the learning curve.
  • Child dies after getting stuck in rotator at Sun Dial restaurant
    Child dies after getting stuck in rotator at Sun Dial restaurant
    A child has died after sustaining a head injury at the Sun Dial Restaurant. The restaurant is on the 72nd floor of Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel in Atlanta and the floor rotates clockwise to offer views of the city. Police said a 5-year-old wandered away from his family's table and got lodged between the wall and a table as the floor rotated. 'His whole body was caught between may've four to five inches of space. His head took the brunt of the injury,,' Atlanta police Sgt. Warren Pickard said. TRENDING STORIES: Dozens of cases involving officers in brutality case thrown out POLL: 4 candidates could force runoff in 6th Congressional District MARTA shooting suspect arrested after he trips, falls The floor automatically shut off. The Westin's security staff and employees were able to dislodge the child. He was transported to Grady Hospital with major head trauma. He later died. 'Anytime you hear of anyone getting hurt, but you're talking about a small child, it's just really sad to hear something like that,' said Teresa McCullough, who was saying at the Westin. Police said the boy and his parents were visiting town from Charlotte. They were staying at another hotel and decided to have lunch at the Sun Dial. #DEVELOPING: A little boy dies after getting stuck in rotator @SunDialATL + tonight we're told OSHA is now investigating. Stay w/@wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/R3MRYcybLh-- Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) April 15, 2017 'We know they were the last customers for the lunch crowd, and it's just very tragic,' Pickard said. The restaurant will be closed until further notice. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating. We're told the Sun Dial will be closed until further notice. Stay w @wsbtv for the latest on this tragic story. pic.twitter.com/sHGdCWRM0b-- Nefertiti Jáquez (@NefertitiWSB) April 15, 2017 The hotel manager, George Reed, released the following statement: 'There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. 'As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived. We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.