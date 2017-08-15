Listen Live
National
Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
Close

Photo Credit: Al Schaben/LA Times via Getty Images
Tips on Winning the Lottery

By: Rare.us

Your chances of winning the humongous $430 million Powerball jackpot are so slim that they may as well be nonexistent. According to Powerball.com, the odds of winning are 1 in 292 million (or 1 in 292,201,338, to be precise.)

The smart folks over at Business Insider ran the numbers, and they ain’t pretty. Buying lottery tickets is such a colossal waste of time that you may as well just burn the cash at home instead of heading to the store to buy them — it would be quicker.

Al Schaben/LA Times via Getty Images
LAKE MEAD, NV - JULY 1: Lightning strikes near a rainbow over Lake Mead National Recreation Area July 1, 2015 in Lake Mead, Nevada. The storm brought very little rain to the lake, which is at a historic low. (Photo by Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Close

But, as the saying goes, you can’t win if you don’t play. Here’s a list of events (that we definitely didn’t make up) that are more likely to happen than winning the Powerball.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

  • Have an IQ higher than a really smart guy like Stephen Hawking or someone like that – (1 out of 107 million)
  • Give birth to an octopus, even without the help of fertility treatments – (1 in 729,000)
  • Be killed by an asteroid strike because Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck failed to blow it up before it collided with Earth – (1 in 700,000)
  • Becoming a billionaire, playboy-philanthropist who is also an alcoholic like Tony Stark from the Marvel movies – (1 in 575,097)
  • Be killed by a lightning strike and then get super electric powers – (1 in 164,968)
  • Die by drowning before Aquaman can rescue you – (1 in 1,113)
  • Be struck by lightning, while drowning – (1 in 183 million)
  Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  Here's a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
    Here’s a humorous list of things more likely to happen than you winning the Powerball
  AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Virginia protesters
    AP Fact Check: What Trump said about Virginia protesters
    President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his response to Saturday's racially-charged protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in a winding, combative exchange with reporters that at times mischaracterized the message and purpose of event. In his remarks, Trump described the rally as largely a debate over removal of a Confederate monument, although organizers billed the rally as push back against the 'anti-white climate.' Trump also misstated his levels of political support in the 2016 election. A look at Trump's claims and the facts: TRUMP: 'But not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me. Not all of those people were white supremacists, by any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue, Robert E. Lee.' THE FACTS: The organizer of the rally, a local right-wing blogger and activist, has said he initially was spurred because of the city's decision to remove the statue. But he has also said the event, dubbed 'Unite the Right,' came to represent much more than that. Jason Kessler told The Associated Press last week before the event that it was 'about an anti-white climate within the Western world and the need for white people to have advocacy like other groups do.' Those in the crowd included Ku Klux Klan members, skinheads and members of various white nationalist factions. Many were heavily armed. Some flew Nazi flags. They hurled racial slurs at counter-demonstrators and gave Nazi salutes. White nationalist Richard Spencer — who popularized the term 'alt-right' to describe the fringe movement mixing white supremacy, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and anti-immigration populism — told the AP on Tuesday that the event was more than 'just a Southern heritage festival.' He said Confederate monuments are 'a metaphor for something much bigger, and that is white dispossession and the de-legitimization of white people in this country and around the world.' __ TRUMP: 'In fact, the young woman, who I hear is a fantastic young woman and it was on NBC, her mother wrote me and said through, I guess Twitter, social media, the nicest things and I very much appreciated that. I hear she was a fine, really actually an incredible young woman. But her mother on Twitter thanked me for what I said.' THE FACTS: Trump is correct. On Monday, NBC News tweeted that Susan Bro, the mother of the counter-protester killed on Saturday, had thanked Trump for 'denouncing those who promote violence and hatred.' When asked in an AP interview Tuesday about her comments, Bro did not repeat the praise for the president. 'I was so tired I don't remember saying something nice or derogatory about him,' Bro said, adding she did not want to criticize the president. Kim Bro, her husband, said he didn't think it was fair for the president to use a grieving mother for his own personal gain. He added that he thinks the focus should be on his stepdaughter, 'what she stood for and what will come out of it.' ___ TRUMP: 'I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries.' THE FACTS: Trump won most of the Republican presidential primary contests. He lost the Ohio GOP primary to John Kasich, the Ohio governor. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz bested Trump in primaries in Cruz's home state and in Wisconsin. Trump also lost Puerto Rico's primary to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Primary elections were also held on the Democratic side, none of which Trump would have won. ___ Find AP Fact Checks at http://apne.ws/2kbx8bd
  VA officials reassigned following Channel 2 investigation
    VA officials reassigned following Channel 2 investigation
    The Department of Veterans Affairs has reassigned an Atlanta-based national director and her subordinate after a Channel 2 Action News investigation into racially-charged instant messages . The move comes the same day the agency’s inspector general slammed the office that director helped lead. The Veterans Health Administration and its embattled health eligibility center in DeKalb County oversees the healthcare enrollment process for millions of American veterans. We're speaking with a long-time whistleblower who says the enrollment processes are in a state of disarray, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. But auditors found, “VHA did not have reasonable assurance that veterans would receive proper consideration or consistent and timely enrollment decisions at VA medical facilities nationwide.” VA leaders would not speak with Diamant on camera Tuesday. Instead, the agency’s press secretary referred Diamant to the part of the report outlining a series of fixes scheduled to be in place by early to mid-2018.
  Man beaten at protest says police were indifferent to attack
    Man beaten at protest says police were indifferent to attack
    A Virginia man says police failed to come to his aid as he was beaten by white supremacists during Saturday's violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to three deaths. Photos and video of the beating inflicted on 21-year-old DeAndre Harris have gone viral. Police said Tuesday they are investigating the incident, portions of which were captured on video. One person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made, city spokeswoman Miriam Dickler said in a text message. Harris was beaten in a parking garage right next to the city police station. Zach Roberts, a documentary photographer, said he told police officers immediately after the beating what occurred and that he had photos of the attack, but they were not interested at the time. Hundreds of white nationalists, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and others converged on Charlottesville Saturday, ostensibly in an effort unite right-wing factions in a city that became a flashpoint due to a prolonged debate about what to do with a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Rally participants clashed frequently with counter-protesters. One man linked to white nationalist groups, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. of Ohio, has been charged with murder and other counts after a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed woman and injured 19 others. Harris, an instructional assistant at Charlottesville City Schools, did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment. A GoFundMe page set up to help him with his medical bills quickly raised more than $125,000. Police have set up a hotline for people to report crimes that occurred over the weekend. At a press conference Monday, Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas said police received 250 calls for service Saturday. He said that in many cases, perpetrators of assaults would 'strike and then disappear into the crowd.' But the video and photos captured by Roberts depict a different scenario. In an interview, Roberts said Harris and his friends were yelling back and forth at each other as the white supremacists tossed racial epithets and Harris told the protesters to 'go home.' The white supremacists chased Harris, who ran and crashed into a wooden parking gate barrier, Roberts said. He did not see if any specific event precipitated the escalation from a verbal confrontation to a physical one. Harris, in a subsequent video interview with Roberts, said he would fade in and out of consciousness as he was struck with poles and the broken wooden gate. Photos taken by Roberts show Harris on the ground being beaten by men armed with poles and sticks. 'I keep hearing all this chaos around me,' Harris said. 'I feel myself getting hit. ... Every time I get up, I lose consciousness.' He suffered a broken wrist and a chipped tooth, and had eight staples in his scalp to close a head wound. A man who said he's with the League of the South, which identifies itself as a Southern Nationalist group, said Tuesday that Harris and his friends started the incident by attacking one of his friends. 'You have the fake news saying this guy (Harris) is an innocent victim, and my friend had to get hospitalized,' said Brad Griffin of Eufaula, Alabama. He cited video of a white man getting bandaged for a head wound, as well as a video that does not clearly establish who may have struck first. Roberts, who was filming in connection with a documentary investigating voter suppression in Virginia, said the attack occurred in the hour or so preceding the fatal automobile attack that killed 32-year-old counter-protester Heather Heyer. Roberts estimated that the attack lasted about 30 seconds before Harris' friends came to his aid, and most of the white supremacists scattered. But Roberts took photos of one man who drew his handgun and aimed it at Harris' friends. The man put his gun away and withdrew when he saw he was being photographed, Roberts said. Greg Palast, director of the documentary for which Roberts was filming, said he's willing to share any video and photos with police if they want them, but no one has contacted him. To Roberts, the video of the attack on Harris is proof that violence by white supremacists ranged far beyond the single car attack that killed Heyer. 'It stops in its track the argument that the violence was an isolated incident,' Roberts said.
