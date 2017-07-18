Listen Live
cloudy-day
77°
H 91
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
77°
Partly Cloudy
H 91° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 71°
  • cloudy-day
    91°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H 91° L 71°
  • clear-day
    92°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Clear. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Herd of bison on the loose in New Hampshire
Close

Herd of bison on the loose in New Hampshire

Herd of bison on the loose in New Hampshire
A herd of bison escaped from a farm and were on the loose Tuesday in New Hampshire. (Photo: Screengrab via WFXT)

Herd of bison on the loose in New Hampshire

By: Sean O'Donnell, Boston25News.com

GILFORD, N.H. -  Police in New Hampshire had a warning for people near Gilford Tuesday afternoon – watch out for bison.

A herd of bison got loose from a farm in the area and spent at least an hour running through traffic and across yards.

>> Read more trending news

Police warned drivers that honking horns or approaching the large animals could be dangerous.

According to neighbors, the bison were eventually corralled and taken back to the farm.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest
    The Rev. Raphael G. Warnock was among several pastors arrested in Washington, D.C. during a protest against the proposed budget and efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. A photo shows Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, was escorted out of the building in handcuffs by Capitol police. Spokeswoman Tenisha Bell said Warnock and other faith leaders were singing and praying in the Russell Senate Office building. Warnock and the Rev. Cynthia L. Hale, senior pastor of Ray of Hope Christian Church, were among a group of pastors who went to Washington to highlight the cuts in President Donald Trump's budget that would adversely affect black communities, including proposed decreases in funding for education and civil rights programs. TRENDING STORIES: Injured firefighter out of ICU after tree limb fell on him 'Some of the most dangerous drugs' may be in your county Thousands sign petition protesting school start date 'This budget, which slashes programs for those who need it the most in order to provide a tax cut to those who need it the least, suggests that there is a spiritual sickness in the body politics,' Warnock said. Likewise, Trump proposed zeroing out federal support for legal aid, which the White House said would put more control in local hands. After his arrest, Warnock released the following statement. As a pastor, I believe that the national budget is not just a fiscal document, but a moral document. It reflects what we believe and who we are for one another. And if this mean spirited budget were an EKG, it would indicate that America has a heart condition. The government is taking student aid, job training and medicine from those who need it most in order to give a tax cut to those who need it least. We came to Washington as voices of healing and justice. America is better than this. That's our message. And when I consider those who will suffer, my getting arrested is a small price to pay.
  • 8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    8th person at 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Russian lawyer identified
    An eighth person who attended a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised compromising information on his father’s then-rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, has been identified, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Irakly “Ike” Kaveladze, 52, was asked to attend the meeting by Aras Agalarov, a billionaire Azerbaijani construction magnate. >> Related: Donald Trump Jr. releases email exchange with Russian intermediary An attorney for the Agalarovs, Scott Balber, told the Times that Kaveladze was asked to attend the Trump Tower meeting 'purely to … make sure it happened.
  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Police surprise woman with special needs for birthday
    Police surprise woman with special needs for birthday
    Amiene McLeroy loves anything related to police, but she had no idea she would celebrate her birthday with those she admired so much. McLeroy, 29, lives in Fort Valley, Georgia with her father. She has special needs that have delayed her cognitive development. She told her father that this year for her birthday all she wanted was a 'real party' with balloons, cake and her family. It was her uncle David McLeroy who took the party at his home in Norcross to the next level. He contacted the Norcross Police Department and asked if they'd be able to stop by and surprise Amiene. Her cousin, Ashley Nelson, posted the video of the surprise on Facebook July 9. Ameine's face lit up when she saw the officers and police SUV there for her. She took a ride in the SUV, got to try on some of the gear and even got her own badge. Nelson says Amiene's favorite part was getting to put her father in the backseat of the police vehicle. 'She absolutely loved it. They went out of their way to make her feel so special. It was awesome,' Nelson said. Watch the video of the surprise below.
  • Arson dogs search Honolulu high-rise for ignitable liquids
    Arson dogs search Honolulu high-rise for ignitable liquids
    Fire investigators from Hawaii's Big Island have arrived in Honolulu with an arson dog to search for ignitable liquids in the apartment where a deadly high-rise blaze broke out last week. Honolulu Fire Department Capt. David Jenkins said Tuesday the dog is searching unit 2602 where the fire began. He said the search does not necessarily mean there is a criminal element to their investigation. The blaze killed three people in nearby apartments and injured a dozen others. Jenkins said the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also helping to determine the cause of the fire. Honolulu police said Monday the damaged apartments are not considered a crime scene. The fire department released the building around 1 a.m. Saturday, just hours after battling the flames Friday night.
  • Teen's body recovered in Etowah River
    Teen's body recovered in Etowah River
    First responders have recovered a teen's body from the Etowah River. Friends of the teen said they were swimming near State Route 293 in Bartow County when the 17-year-old went underwater and never resurfaced. We're gathering new details about the victim, for a live report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. Channel 2's Carl Willis was at the scene as crews realized that they'd recovered the young victim. Crews said he was trying to swim out to a railroad pillar to dive when he disappeared. 'You can see there's three of them in the river that hold the trestle up and I believe they were trying to swim out to the middle one,' Brad Cothran, with Bartow County EMS, told Willis. Emergency crews have spotted something in the Etowah River where they're searching for a teen who went under about 2 hours ago. Update soon pic.twitter.com/K02FPCm4lW-- Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) July 18, 2017 The teen went underwater near Old River Road and Highway 293. His friends said they saw the teen resurface briefly, and then he went under one last time. TRENDING STORIES: Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done, police say Notorious 86-year-old jewel thief arrested again Ebenezer's Rev. Raphael Warnock arrested during Capitol protest 'The river has a current because the dam is only about a half-mile up the river from here. It's not generating at this time, that I'm aware of. The water still has a pretty steady current to it,' Cothran said. Officials say the teen didn't make it more than 60 feet before he went under. Bartow EMS tells me the body of a missing teen was recovered. He went under in the Etowah River as he tried to make it to a railroad pillar pic.twitter.com/fZvB8HYFtS-- Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) July 18, 2017 His body was recovered just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 300 yards from the place where he went under. Cothran said he hopes this tragedy will make future visitors aware of the threat. 'One of the things we teach the children swimmingwise: The distance, even though it doesn't seem like a very long ways, you can misjudge those distances and get in trouble very quickly, especially in the river or lake we have here with the current,' Cothran told Willis. Since crews left, Willis said, he has seen more teens come to the site to dive. The only information available at this time about the victim is that he's 17 and was from Paulding County.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.