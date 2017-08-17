Listen Live
National
Helen Hunt and boyfriend Matthew Carnahan split after 16 years
Helen Hunt and boyfriend Matthew Carnahan split after 16 years

Helen Hunt and boyfriend Matthew Carnahan split after 16 years
Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Actress Helen Hunt (R) and Matthew Carnahan attend at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Helen Hunt and boyfriend Matthew Carnahan split after 16 years

By: Carlin Becker, Rare.us

Actress Helen Hunt and boyfriend Matthew Carnahan have broken up after a 16-year relationship, according to reports.

“She has been split up with Matthew for several months. They had a rocky relationship and many offs and ons over the years. They stayed together as long as they did because of their daughter,” an unnamed source close to the actress told E! News. “They’ve split up before, but this time seems to be different.”

RELATED: Anna Faris gave a fan heartfelt relationship advice in the wake of her split from husband Chris Pratt

Hunt, 54, and Carnahan, 56, had been dating since 2001 and share a 13-year-old daughter together. Carnahan has a 20-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Another source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, indicating that the former couple have broken up before in the past and “have had trouble getting along for several years.”

“Friends were shocked. Helen and Matthew always appeared to be super in love,” another insider told In Touch. “Their married friends would joke that they were jealous of their relationship.”

The breakup comes two years after Hunt announced that she and Carnahan were developing a TV series together, but she hasn’t spoken of the project since.

