Heinz introduces dog sauce for National Hot Dog Day

Heinz has introduced an alternative to ketchup: dog sauce, the perfect condiment for your hot dog for National Hot Dog Day.
It may look like ketchup, it may smell like ketchup, but do not be fooled. This is dog sauce.
In a video about the new product, people are uncertain about what the sauce is.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything that red on my dog before,” notes one man.
After trying the sauce, the samplers seem to like it but when they find out that what they think is “dog sauce” is actually just ketchup, they used expletives.
“We’ve been duped,” notes one girl.
National Hot Dog Day is the third Wednesday in July, and falls on July 19 this year.
