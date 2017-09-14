Listen Live
HEB to help competitor Publix during Hurricane Irma recovery
Close

HEB to help competitor Publix during Hurricane Irma recovery

HEB to help competitor Publix during Hurricane Irma recovery
Photo Credit: Nicolas Galindo/AP
H-E-B Grocery Stores set up a Mobile Kitchen in the parking lot of their location in Victoria, Texas to help provide free hot meals to those affected by Hurricane Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. (Nicolas Galindo/The Victoria Advocate via AP)

HEB to help competitor Publix during Hurricane Irma recovery

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Publix helped out grocery competitor HEB during the time after Hurricane Harvey. Now, HEB is returning the favor and helping Publix in Florida recover after Hurricane Irma.

HEB is sending 10 truckloads of food, water and hygiene products from the Lone Star State to the Sunshine State after stores ran out of basic supplies, including water and bread, KTRK reported.

>> Read more trending news

The trucks, labeled with “We’re here for you Florida,” left Wednesday and are expected to be in Florida by Friday.

The Texas grocery chain also helped those at home this week as part of its annual Helping Heroes program. On 9/11, it made meals for first responders, washed fire trucks and performed maintenance at more than 700 fire stations to pay tribute to those who first responders who died during the World Trade Center attack.

Read More
News

  • McDonald’s cashier gives birth at work, tries to flush baby boy down toilet
    McDonald’s cashier gives birth at work, tries to flush baby boy down toilet
    A California woman has been charged with attempted murder after police say she gave birth at work and tried to flush her newborn son down a toilet. Sarah Jane Lockner, 25, was working as a cashier at a McDonald’s restaurant in Redwood City the night of Sept. 4 when she complained of stomach pain, according to the Los Angeles Times. Lockner, of Redwood City, went to the restroom several times, which concerned a co-worker.  When the co-worker went to check on Lockner, she found blood on the restroom floor, the Times reported. San Mateo County prosecutors said Lockner tried to blame a heavy period for the mess. >> Read more trending news A second co-worker joined them in the restroom, however, and peered over the wall of Lockner’s stall. She saw the newborn face down in the toilet, prosecutors told the Times. They allege that Lockner had her hand on the infant’s back and the other women heard the toilet flush. “It’s a real sad story. It’s a real sad story,” San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told the San Francisco Chronicle. “She said she didn’t know she was pregnant.” Lockner begged her co-workers not to call police, the Chronicle said. When police officers arrived, the child was not breathing and had no pulse, the newspaper reported. First responders resuscitated the baby, but it is unclear what neurological damage he may have suffered from the lack of oxygen after birth. The baby is in stable condition at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital in Palo Alto, the Times said.  Along with the attempted murder charge, Lockner is charged with felony child abuse and inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Times. She is being held in lieu of $11 million bail.
  • Phoenix sheriff pardoned by Trump hits the speaking circuit
    Phoenix sheriff pardoned by Trump hits the speaking circuit
    Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio is returning to the public speaking circuit after being pardoned by President Donald Trump following his federal contempt-of-court conviction in an immigration case. Arpaio will receive a 'Courage Under Fire' award this weekend in Las Vegas from a libertarian-conservative group. But event planners have moved the appearance to an undisclosed location away from the Las Vegas Strip amid security concerns because his speech coincides with a big Mexican Independence Day city celebration on Saturday. Arpaio is being hosted by Nevada political consultant and blogger Chuck Muth (MEU'-th). Muth says the decision to move the event was made after police and Tropicana Las Vegas Casino Hotel Resort executives discussed possible clashes involving Arpaio supporters and crowds drawn to the Mexican holiday events.
  • Mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn turns himself in
    Mayor accused of using campaign money for vacation, porn turns himself in
    A Gwinnett County mayor facing more than 60 felony charges turned himself into Thursday. Snellville Mayor Tom Witts is accused of using campaign funds to purchase a Caribbean cruise, airline tickets and a six-month subscription to porn sites. Last week, he was indicted on 66 counts, including tax evasion and violation of oath by a public officer. Channel 2’s Tony Thomas was there exclusively as Witts bonded out of jail. See the video and Witts’ response to our questions, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Police say woman shoots homeless man who asked her to move Porsche SUV You can sue Equifax if your data was exposed – Here's how Man walking dog kills teen attempting to rob him, police say Booking photo of Snellville Mayor Tom Witts . Released on bond. pic.twitter.com/d4RIkLRPBv — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) September 14, 2017
  • The Latest: US urges China to use oil leverage on NKorea
    The Latest: US urges China to use oil leverage on NKorea
    The Latest on U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's trip to London (all times local): 6:05 p.m. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is urging China to use its leverage as North Korea supplier of oil to get the North to 'reconsider' its development of nuclear weapons. The United States has sought an embargo on oil imports to North Korea at the U.N. Security Council in response to North Korea's most powerful nuclear test to date. But the U.N. has agreed to weaker measures against the North — although the U.N. is banning ban textile exports, an important source of its revenue for the North. Tillerson says it was going to be 'very difficult' to get China to agree to an oil embargo. Still he's urging China as a 'great country and a world power' to use its leverage as the supplier of virtually all North Korea's oil. ___ 10:25 a.m. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is holding talks in London with British and French officials on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The U.S., Britain and France are permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, and the council this week approved new sanctions to punish North Korea's latest nuclear test explosion. The officials also intend to discuss the response to Hurricane Irma, which struck the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. And expect the situation in Libya to come up during talks with representatives from the U.N., Italy, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. It's Tillerson's second visit to Britain since taking office in February.
  • Janet Jackson’s brother says her marriage to Wissam Al Mana was 'abusive'
    Janet Jackson’s brother says her marriage to Wissam Al Mana was 'abusive'
    Janet Jackson’s older brother, Steven Randall “Randy” Jackson, opened up about his sister’s marriage to millionaire businessman Wissam Al Mana, which he called “abusive.” “Enough is enough,” he told PEOPLE magazine. “There’s a lot of pain. Janet’s been through a lot with her divorce. I’ve been through a lot, we all have.” >> Read more trending news  The singer announced her separation from Al Mana in April, just three months after welcoming their son, Eissa, in January.  According to E! News, the couple didn’t “see eye to eye on many things,” and “one of the many divorcing factors was their religious beliefs.” The couple is now in the midst of divorce proceedings and a custody battle, and Jackson has reportedly been getting “constant harassment” from her estranged husband ever since bringing their infant on tour with her. But things were apparently not much better during their marriage either. RELATED: Janet Jackson breaks down in tears at her Houston concert “It was quite an abusive situation,” Randy continued. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a (expletive) every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.” Attorneys for Al Mana have disputed the claims, saying in a statement, “Mr. Al Mana is not going to dignify these particular and deeply hurtful allegations with a response. The breakdown of his marriage to Janet Jackson is a cause of great sadness to Mr. Al Mana, and it is the wellbeing and privacy of their son, Eissa, that remains his sole focus.” Janet Jackson came under criticism earlier this year after she announced her divorce from Al Mana after five years of marriage when reports claimed their prenuptial agreement allowed Jackson $100 million if they stayed married for at least five years and $200 million if the couple had a baby.  Brianna Chambers contributed to this report.
  • Dealer faces fines, jail time after parking cars in public garage during Irma
    Dealer faces fines, jail time after parking cars in public garage during Irma
    The owner of a used car dealership in South Florida is facing thousands of dollars in fines and potential jail time after he was accused of using a downtown parking garage to store his cars during Hurricane Irma. >> Read more trending news Autoline on Federal Highway in Hallandale Beach parked 47 cars, with warranty stickers and no tags, in residents’ spaces in a city garage, according to WPLG. The dealership’s alleged action forced residents, who were supposed to have reserved spots in the garage for their cars, to have to find another place for their vehicles during the storm. Workers moved the fleet of vehicles back to the dealership on Wednesday and declined to comment on the impending fines and possible arrest, according to WPLG. The owner of the dealership was issued 24 notices to appear in court from the city of Hollywood, claiming that Autoline violates a city ordinance that makes it illegal to use public property for private business. The owner faces $12,000 in fines and a potential 60 days in jail.
