Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack 
Close

Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack 

Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack 
Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Getty Images
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 13: Flowers surround a photo of 32-year-old Heather Heyer, who was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against the white supremacist Unite the Right rally, August 13, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. Charlottesville is calm the day after violence errupted around the Unite the Right rally, a gathering of white supremacists, that left Heyer dead and injured 19 others.

Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack 

By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -  Heather Heyer, 32, has been identified by authorities as the woman who was killed when a man plowed his car into counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

>> Read more trending news

NBC News reported that Heyer worked at a Ruckersville, Virginia, law firm. She was killed as she crossed the street with other counterprotesters.

“She was there with her friends and she was trying to simply cross the street as the movement was breaking up that day and she was plowed down by a young man who was intent on spreading hate and thought hate would fix the world, and hate does not fix the world,” Heyer’s mother, Susan Bro, said.

Related: Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now 

Ohio resident James Alex Fields Jr., 20, was taken into custody by police shortly after videos showed a silver Dodge Challenger registered under his name speeding toward a crowd, hitting people and cars in front of it, and then backing out of the street.

He is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death, according to CNN.

“I told him to be careful,” his mother, Samantha Bloom, told the Toledo Blade. “(And) if they’re going to rally to make sure he’s doing it peacefully.”

Related: Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

Bloom recalled that her son told her he was on his way to an “alt-right” rally in Virginia.

“I thought it had something to do with Trump,” she admitted, saying that she tries to stay out of her son’s political views.

“If you’re not outraged, you’re not paying attention” is one of the last posts that can be seen on Heyer’s Facebook.

“I always encouraged her to be strong and strong-minded — even though that wasn’t always easy to raise -- but I was always proud of what she was doing,” Bro told NBC News. “She was a fun loving person and tenderhearted person, but at times she could be tough as nails too.” 

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest: White House says Trump condemns hate groups
    The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 12:45 p.m. The White House is saying that President Donald Trump 'very strongly' condemns individual hate groups such as 'white supremacists, KKK and neo-Nazis.' A spokeswoman says Trump denounces 'all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred.' The statement comes in response to criticism leveled at Trump for his remarks in the hours after violent clashes in Virginia on Saturday. Trump didn't single out any group, but blamed 'many sides' for the violence. Some Republicans and Democrats are critical of Trump for not specifically singling out the hate groups that sparked the violent protests that rocked Charlottesville. The president hasn't addressed the matter on Sunday. A White House spokeswoman declined to make the new statement on the record. ___ 12:35 p.m. A senior White House aide is defending President Donald Trump's remarks after a violent clash with white supremacists in Virginia left one person dead. Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert tells CNN's 'State of the Union' that the media was trying to 'press on the words he didn't say.' Some fellow Republicans have criticized Trump for not singling out the hate groups behind the violence in Charlottesville on Saturday. Bossert is rejecting the claim that Trump had engaged in 'a moral equivalency.' Trump said there was hate and bigotry 'on many sides.' Bossert himself is specifically condemned the racist groups. ___ 10:30 a.m. President Donald Trump is drawing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for not explicitly denouncing white supremacists in the aftermath of violent clashes in Virginia. Some lawmakers say he needs to take a public stand against groups that espouse racism and hate. On Saturday, Trump addressed the nation soon after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters in Charlottesville — where neo-Nazis and white nationalists had assembled for a march. The president did not single out any group but blamed 'many sides' for the violence.
  • High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    High school coach killed in Ga. 400 crash
    A high school soccer coach was killed Saturday morning in a four-vehicle crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County, according to multiple news reports. Jed Lacey of Dawson County High School died and three other people were injured in the crash, which was north of exit 15, according to reports. All vehicles were southbound at the time of the accident. “We are heartbroken at the loss of a great teacher, coach, and overall great man,” the school system said in a Facebook post about Lacey. “He was loved by our Dawson County family.” NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  Details of the crash, which closed the freeway for about four hours, were not released. The investigation is ongoing. Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox. In other news:
  • Fulton County jail inmate facing drug charges dies in apparent suicide
    Fulton County jail inmate facing drug charges dies in apparent suicide
    A 40-year-old man who was found dead of apparent suicide on Saturday was facing drug-related charges, jail officials said. Shannon Thompson had been in the Fulton County jail for four days after having been arrested Aug. 8 in Alpharetta, according to jail records.  His cellmate reported the death to jail officials, Fulton County jail spokeswoman Tracy Flanagan said.  “At risk inmates are checked on frequently,” Flanagan said. Thompson, a former convicted felon, was charged with possession of heroin, cocaine and marijuana in the Aug. 8 arrest, but he also faced similar charges from an Aug. 3 arrest in Roswell.  On Aug. 3, Thompson was arrested on charges of DUI drugs, possession of drug-related objects and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana. He was released from jail on a surety bond, according to jail records.  He was arrested in 2002 and twice in 2003 on drug charges and charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records. No additional information was immediately available.  In other news:
  • Wildfire burns home, leads to evacuations in Washington
    Wildfire burns home, leads to evacuations in Washington
    Authorities have ordered evacuations as a wildfire threatens crops and homes in a rural part of Washington. The State Fire Marshal's Office on Sunday morning said one home and one outbuilding were lost. It estimated the blaze to be nearly 16 square miles (41 square kilometers). Residents of between 25 and 30 homes in Adams County have been told to leave immediately. A spokesman with the Southeast Washington Incident Management Team says rain has helped knock down the fire but wind and ample grass and brush could help it spring right back. Ben Shearer says crews will be out Sunday to map the fire and get a better handle on the damage. The cause of the fire, which began Saturday afternoon, is under investigation.
  • The Latest: Friend likens car crash victim to war casualty
    The Latest: Friend likens car crash victim to war casualty
    The Latest on incidents related to violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left three dead (all times local) 12:55 p.m. A friend of the woman killed when a car rammed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville says she's no different than a casualty of war. Felicia Correa said Sunday that her friend Heather Heyer died standing up for people of color. Correa says Heyer and other counterprotesters put their lives on the line to confront hateful bigotry. She says she doesn't see the difference between Heyer or someone who died in the Sept. 11 attacks. She says the vehicle that plowed into a group of peaceful protesters was a terrorist attack as well. Correa says she grew up with Heyer, who was 32. She says she was a sweet person. She has set up a fund to raise money for Heyer's family. ___ 12:30 p.m. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe is calling on President Donald Trump to more strongly condemn the bigotry and violence that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend. Democrat McAuliffe told reporters at First Baptist Church in Charlottesville on Sunday that angry political rhetoric needs to stop. He says the Republican president 'needs to come out stronger' against the actions of white supremacists. The governor says 'they are Nazis and they are here to hurt American citizens, and he needs to call them out for what they are, no question.' McAuliffe spoke to Trump on Saturday about the violence in downtown Charlottesville. He says 'twice I said to him we have to stop this hateful speech, this rhetoric.' The governor says protesters were 'emboldened to walk around our streets with weapons and to spew hatred.' ___ 12:05 p.m. The man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville was photographed that morning holding a shield with the emblem of a white supremacist group. Vanguard America denies that James Alex Fields Jr. is a member of its group and says it handed out shields to anyone in attendance who wanted them. The Anti-Defamation League says Vanguard America believes the U.S. is an exclusively white nation, and uses propaganda to recruit young white men online and on college campuses. Vanguard America confirmed via Twitter account that members were in Charlottesville on Saturday morning, part of what's believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade, to rally against plans to remove a Confederate statue. Hundreds of others came to protest against the racism. In the photo, taken by the New York Daily News , Fields stands with a handful of men, all dressed similarly in the usual Vanguard America uniform of khakis and white polo shirts. The men hold white shields with a black-and-white logo of two axes. The Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee is in the background. The Daily News says the photo was taken about 10:30 a.m. Charlottesville officials say the car crashed into the crowd, killing one, at 1:42 p.m. ____ 10:15 a.m. Federal law enforcement authorities have started a civil rights investigation into a deadly car crash in Charlottesville that left one protester dead and several others injured. The FBI said in a statement late Saturday that it is collecting facts and evidence in an ongoing investigation. Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. The car's driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. He could also face federal charges, depending on the outcome of the FBI's investigation. ___ 9:30 a.m. Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer called the killing of a 32-year-old woman and the injury of others by a vehicle at a rally in the city a 'terrorist attack with a car used as a weapon.' He made the comments in an interview Sunday with NBC's 'Meet the Press.' Heather Heyer died when a car rammed into a group of people who were protesting the presence of white supremacists who had gathered in the city for a rally. The car's driver, James Alex Fields Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and other counts. The rally's purpose was to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. ___ 7:23 a.m. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will visit two Charlottesville churches and speak to congregants following violent clashes in the city between white supremacist groups and counter-protesters that left three dead. The governor's office says in a release that Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam will join McAuliffe at both Sunday services. McAuliffe and Northam are scheduled to visit Mount Zion First African Baptist Church and First Baptist Church. Three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead. President Donald Trump criticized the violence and called for a return to law and order. But his critics say his racially-tinged rhetoric has exacerbated the nation's political tensions and emboldened racists. 2:21 a.m. The mayor of Charlottesville blamed the nation's intensifying political divisions for the violent clashes between white supremacist groups and counterprotesters that left three dead. Mayor Michael Signer on Saturday bemoaned the 'very sad and regrettable coarseness in our politics.' Three were killed and dozens were injured amid what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade to protest the city's decision to remove a Confederate monument. A car rammed into a crowd of protesters, killing a 32-year-old woman, and a state police helicopter crashed into the woods, leaving two troopers onboard dead. President Donald Trump criticized the violence and called for a return to law and order. But his critics say his racially-tinged rhetoric has exacerbated the nation's political tensions and emboldened racists. __ This story corrects the name of the church in the second entry to 'First Baptist Church.
