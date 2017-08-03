'Harry Potter' actor Robert Hardy dead at 91

According to TMZ, the actor who played Cornelius Fudge in the “Harry Potter” franchise died Thursday at the age of 91.

>> Read more trending news

Aside from his work in four “Potter” films, Hardy had a long career in television, theater and several other films.

He was also known for his role as the short-tempered vet, Siegfried Farnon, on the series “All Creatures Great and Small” and for playing the late Winston Churchill in many projects, including “The Wildnerness Years,” for which he was awarded a Bafta (British Academy Film Award). Hardy also appeared in “Sense and Sensibility” and “Lassie.”

“Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work,” his children Emma, Paul and Justine said in a statement to The Guardian. “We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall (a London retirement home for actors) for the tender care they gave during his last weeks.”

The family also said that Hardy was a “meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian. He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship, the Mary Rose.”

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Robert Hardy arrives for the 'Oldie Of The Year Awards' at Simpsons in the Strand on February 2, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)