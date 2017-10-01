Listen Live
cloudy-day
59°
H 75
L 56

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
59°
Sunny
H 75° L 56°
  • cloudy-day
    59°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 75° L 56°
  • clear-day
    69°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 75° L 56°
  • cloudy-day
    70°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 75° L 56°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
Close

Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93

What You Need to Know about Jimmy Carter

Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93

By: Jill Vejnoska, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

PLAINS, Ga. -  Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign.

>> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years

But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day.

Close

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93 on Sunday

When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns.

>> Read more trending news

“President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!”

Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day.

Close

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93 on Sunday

“On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions.

“Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!”

In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it.

You’re never too old to change, apparently.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter applaud during the former president’s 90th birthday celebration in Plains in 2014. There’s no such party planned in the little Southwest Georgia town for Carter’s 92nd birthday on Saturday, but there are several other events where the public can celebrate his big day.CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM
Close

Jimmy Carter is turning 92

Photo Credit: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jimmy Carter and Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter applaud during the former president’s 90th birthday celebration in Plains in 2014. There’s no such party planned in the little Southwest Georgia town for Carter’s 92nd birthday on Saturday, but there are several other events where the public can celebrate his big day.CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980.

“I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students.

Stephen Nowland/Emory University/Â© Stephen Nowland/Emory University
Emory University distinguished professor and former President of the United States Jimmy Carter address the student body at the Woodpec Athletic Facility on the Emory University campus in Atlanta, GA. Stephen Nowland/Emory University
Close

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93 on Sunday

Photo Credit: Stephen Nowland/Emory University/Â© Stephen Nowland/Emory University
Emory University distinguished professor and former President of the United States Jimmy Carter address the student body at the Woodpec Athletic Facility on the Emory University campus in Atlanta, GA. Stephen Nowland/Emory University

The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend.

“Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.”

Close

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93 on Sunday

Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat.

It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival.

Close

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93 on Sunday

“We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.”

JASON FRANSON/AP
Former President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday July 11, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Close

Jimmy Carter back on Habitat build site after dehydration scare

Photo Credit: JASON FRANSON/AP
Former President Jimmy Carter helps build homes for Habitat for Humanity in Edmonton Alberta, Tuesday July 11, 2017. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faithhe said at the Carter Center this month.

It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93.

“Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals.

“But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.”

Close

Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93

How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday

Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov

Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.

Related

Jimmy Carter grins in his souvenir T-shirt at the 21st Annual Plains Peanut Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Carter turns 93 on Sunday, Oct. 1. Photo by Jill Stuckey
Close

Happy Birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93 on Sunday

Jimmy Carter grins in his souvenir T-shirt at the 21st Annual Plains Peanut Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017. Carter turns 93 on Sunday, Oct. 1. Photo by Jill Stuckey

Photos: Jimmy Carter through the years

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Supreme Court conservatives on rise as important term begins
    Supreme Court conservatives on rise as important term begins
    Disputes over a wedding cake for a same-sex couple and partisan electoral maps top the Supreme Court's agenda in the first full term of the Trump presidency. Conservatives will look for a boost from the newest justice, Neil Gorsuch, in a year that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has said will be momentous. President Donald Trump's travel ban appears likely to disappear from the court's docket, at least for now. But plenty of high-profile cases remain. The justices will hear important cases that touch on gay rights and religious freedoms, the polarized American electorate, the government's ability to track people without search warrants, employees' rights to band together over workplace disputes and states' rights to allow betting on professional and college sporting events. Last year, 'they didn't take a lot of major cases because they didn't want to be deadlocked 4-to-4,' said Eric Kasper, director of the Center for Constitutional Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. 'This year, that problem doesn't present itself.' Gorsuch quickly showed he would be an ally of the court's most conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, most recently joining them in objecting to the court's decision to block an execution in Georgia. While justices can change over time, Gorsuch's presence on the bench leaves liberals with a fair amount of trepidation, especially in cases involving the rights of workers. The very first case of the term could affect tens of millions of workers who have signed clauses as part of their employment contracts that not only prevent them from taking employment disputes to federal court, but also require them to arbitrate complaints individually, rather than in groups. 'I'm very fearful, given the new Supreme Court, of what will happen,' said Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Just on Thursday, the justices added a case that has the potential to financially cripple Democratic-leaning labor unions that represent government workers. Taken together, the two cases 'have a real chance of being a one-two punch against workers' rights,' said Claire Prestel, a lawyer for the Service Employees International Union. In the term's marquee cases about redistricting and wedding cakes, 81-year-old Justice Anthony Kennedy, closest to the court's center, remains the pivotal vote. In an era of sharp political division, it may be now or never for the court to rein in excessively partisan redistricting. If the justices do set limits, their decision could affect elections nationwide. The high court has weighed in several times on gerrymandering over the past 30 years, without agreeing on a standard that would allow courts to measure and oversee a process that elected lawmakers handle in most states. But a lower court was convinced that Democratic voters' challenge in Wisconsin to the Republican-led redistricting following the 2010 census offered a sensible way to proceed. The GOP plan seemed to consign Democrats to minority status in the Wisconsin Assembly in a state that otherwise is closely divided between the parties. The only real question in the case is whether Kennedy will decide that partisan redistricting 'has just gone too far' in Wisconsin and other states where one party has a significant edge in the legislature, but statewide elections are closely fought, said Donald Verrilli Jr., solicitor general during the Obama administration. The wedding cake case stems from a Colorado baker's refusal, based on his religious beliefs, to make a cake for a same-sex couple. Colorado's civil rights commission said baker Jack Phillips' refusal violated the state's anti-discrimination law. As the case has come to the Supreme Court, the focus is on whether Phillips, who regards his custom-made cakes as works of art, can be compelled by the state to produce a message with which he disagrees. On the other side, civil rights groups worry that opponents of same-sex marriage are trying to make an end run around the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that extended same-sex marriage rights across the country by carving out exceptions to civil rights laws. The competing narratives are both meant to appeal to Kennedy, who has forcefully defended free-speech rights in his 30 years on the court and also wrote the court's major gay rights rulings, including the landmark decision two years ago. The Trump administration is supporting Phillips in this case. Former Justice Department official Martin Lederman said the administration's high court filing is the first in American history in favor of an exemption from civil rights laws. The administration also has reversed course in two cases before the justices. In the arbitration case, the administration now is supporting employers over their workers. In the other, the administration backs Ohio's efforts to purge its voter rolls, over the objections of civil rights groups. The justices have so far largely avoided being drawn into controversy surrounding the president. They found common ground and resisted a definitive ruling on Trump's travel ban, which critics have derided as an effort to exclude Muslims. The latest revision to the policy could prompt the court to jettison the case they originally had planned to hear in October. David Cole, national legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union, said plenty of other cases will test 'whether and to what extent the court will be playing an independent role in checking the Trump administration's positions with respect to basic rights protections.' One case concerns privacy in the digital age. The issue: Can police obtain cell tower location records from mobile phone companies to track a person's movements for several months without a search warrant? Amid a clutter of ideologically divisive disputes, this case could unite conservative and liberal justices who have worried about how much unfettered access authorities should have to the digital records of peoples' lives. 'It's hugely important because, although this case is just about cell site records, it's about much more,' said Orin Kerr, a privacy expert at George Washington University's law school, including 'internet records, bank records, credit card records and telephone records.' Beyond the cases is the perennial court guessing game: Is anyone retiring? Ginsburg and Kennedy, 81, are the court's oldest justices. Kennedy's plans are anyone's guess. Some of his former law clerks have said they wouldn't be surprised to see him leave the court as early as June. Ginsburg turns 85 in March, at which point she'd become just the sixth justice to serve beyond that milestone birthday. She has said she plans to serve as long as she can go 'full steam.' Ginsburg's discussion in public appearances about her workout routine, including planks and pushups, is her way of saying she's sticking around.
  • Customer accuses Denny's waitress, manager of racism in viral Facebook post
    Customer accuses Denny's waitress, manager of racism in viral Facebook post
    A customer called out a waitress and manager at the Federal Way, Washington, Denny’s online Thursday after what he called a racist incident.  The customer, Palmer L. Pellham, said he watched as a waitress and her manager targeted a group of young African-American men, asking them – and only them – to pay for their food in advance.  Pellham narrated the incident in a Facebook post that he made public and which was then shared more than 32,000 times. >> See the post here Pellham said the group of young men had to wait about 10 minutes before they were seated, though the restaurant was empty.  “The server comes out … and walks over to the young men’s table with their order slips,” Pellham writes. “She then asks for them to pay before the cook will prepare their food.”  >> Read more trending news Pellham said the waitress told the group she had several people order food and leave without paying, so her manager said she had to have them pay in advance.  Pellham told the group of men to ask the manager why they were asked to pay in advance when Pellham and Pellham's wife, Esther, were not. Denny’s officials wrote on the chain's Facebook page early Saturday morning, condemning the incident and saying the employees involved had been fired after a swift investigation.  >> See the post here
  • Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Happy birthday, Jimmy Carter! Former president turns 93
    Jimmy Carter turns 93 on Sunday, and the peanut farmer who became president is marking it in his preferred fashion: By attending a piano concert in his honor at an Americus church on Saturday night, then teaching Sunday school at his own church here. In Atlanta, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum will lower admission to 93 cents on Sunday and have a birthday card visitors can sign. >> PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter through the years But this teeny southwestern Georgia town got an early jump on things last weekend, as thousands of people turned the 21st annual Plains Peanut Festival into an impromptu celebration of the most famous citizen’s big day. When Carter emerged on the balcony of the Plains Historic Inn for the start of the parade on Saturday morning, the crowd looking up from Main Street serenaded him with “Happy Birthday to You.”Later that night, it was the Carter Political Items Collectors’ turn. At their annual banquet in Americus, the group colorfully — and quite literally — wished the guest of honor many happy returns. >> Read more trending news “President Carter will be 93 just a few days from now,” said CPIC president Roger Van Sickle, pointing out that former President George H.W. Bush actually is several months older. “So what we look forward to is coming back to this group in 2024 to help President Carter and President Bush 41 celebrate their 100th birthdays!” Seated at the head table, Carter couldn’t help but grin. After all, he was the one who’d been boasting about his birthday earlier in the day. “On the first day of October, I’ll be 93 years old,” he’d crowed to the parade crowd, then rhetorically wondered aloud who among them wanted to come down with clogged arteries or other afflictions. “Well, if you don’t,” he leaned into the microphone for the big finish, “EAT PEANUTS!” In part, Carter, who’s always a high-profile presence at the festival, was simply playing his role as Peanut-Pusher-In-Chief. But he also seems more comfortable with the subject of his birthday now than when he turned 90 and admitted to being slightly overwhelmed by all of the hoopla surrounding it. You’re never too old to change, apparently. Carter basically admitted as much earlier this month when he said he totally would’ve used Twitter if it had existed back when he ran for president in 1976 and 1980. “I would have gotten as many (followers) as possible,” Carter said at his annual Town Hall with some 1,400 cheering first-year Emory students. The idea that you’re never too old to change also came up during Carter’s Sunday school lesson last weekend. “Starting today, we can ask the same question for the rest of our life: ‘What kind of a person do I want to be?,’” Carter, whose brain cancer is in remission, told visitors from at least 25 states, Ireland, Thailand and Canada near the end of the 45-minute class at Maranatha Baptist Church. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve decided up ‘til now.” Yet not even Jimmy Carter can completely outrun time. He and Rosalynn, his wife of 71 years, skipped Saturday night’s Festival Dance on Main Street — although he twice grabbed the microphone during the parade and exhorted everyone else to go (Best moment? When he announced, “This is Jimmy Carter,” just in case anyone in town didn’t know who that fellow yakking away on the balcony was). And, unlike at previous year’s festivals, this time he didn’t personally hand out the awards to some 150 top finishers in road races and school art contests. But, clad in worn blue jeans and a fluorescent festival T-shirt, he still spent close to 30 minutes posing for photos with them in the nearly 90-degree heat. It’s all part of the plan to help preserve and protect Plains’s favorite son, suggested Mill Simmons, chairman of Plains Better Hometown, Inc., the nonprofit that puts on the annual festival. “We’re having to cut back on his activities a bit, or he’d still insist on doing everything,” Simmons said of Carter, who’d just spent an hour signing 492 books for festivalgoers, then rather nimbly hopped into a gray pickup truck driven by a Secret Service agent. “He was ready, I think. We’ve already decided to cut down on the number of books people can get signed next year.” Yep, next year. Carter’s already got a week of building Habitat for Humanity houses in Indiana on his schedule for next August, too, and he’s writing a new book (his 30th) on faith, he said at the Carter Center this month. It seems there’s always something to do, even at 93. “Don’t ever underestimate yourself, set a high goal and strive for it,” he advised the much younger Emory students a few weeks ago. “Then, if you have a setback, understand why you had the failure, and set a different goal. Keep doing that until you run out of goals. “But,” he concluded in a soft voice, “I don’t think you’ll ever run out of goals.” How you can celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 93rd birthday Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. 93 cents admission on Oct. 1. You can also sign a birthday card for Carter during your visit. 12 noon - 4:45 p.m. Sunday. 441 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta. 404-865-7100, www.jimmycarterlibrary.gov Sunday School taught by President Carter. Maranatha Baptist Church, 148 Georgia 45 North, Plains. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m., but the church building opens at approximately 8 a.m. to begin seating. An orientation time begins at 9:00am, and all visitors are asked to be present at this orientation. More information on the church web site. 229-824-7896, www.mbcplains.org.
  • 19-year-old killed, woman injured in shootout outside Gwinnett County club
    19-year-old killed, woman injured in shootout outside Gwinnett County club
    Police are investigating a fatal shooting they say happened at a strip mall in Norcross. According to Gwinnett County police, a 19-year-old died at a Shell gas station in Norcross. They said it started as a person shot call just before 1 a.m. at Midnight Blu Café on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.  A woman was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.  We’re hearing from witnesses who saw it happen, on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM. Police said several minutes later, police received a call of a person shot at the gas station at 5535 Jimmy Carter Boulevard. A man was dead inside a car with a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. Police said the man was shot in the parking lot of Midnight Blue Café and driven to the Shell gas station. There were reportedly multiple shooters and multiple witnesses who left the scene, police said. They are still searching for a suspect and investigating a motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous. 
  • Edmonton attack: Police officer hurt, U-Haul strikes pedestrians, reports say
    Edmonton attack: Police officer hurt, U-Haul strikes pedestrians, reports say
    A driver reportedly slammed into a police car in Edmonton, Alberta, late Saturday before getting into an altercation with an officer and fleeing the scene on foot. >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more 
  • Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    Key events in OJ Simpson's fall from sports hero, movie star
    O.J. Simpson's story represents one of the most dramatic falls from grace in the history of American pop culture. A beloved football hero in the 1960s and '70s, he transitioned effortlessly to movie star, sports commentator and TV pitchman in the years that followed. He kept that role until the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend. A jury acquitted him, but many still believe he carried out the grisly slayings. Here's a timeline of major events in the life of Simpson, now 70, who was imprisoned in Nevada for armed robbery before he was freed on parole early Sunday. — 1967: Simpson leads all college running backs in rushing in his first season at the University of Southern California. — 1968: Simpson wins the Heisman Trophy, college football's top honor. — 1969: The first pick in the pro draft, Simpson goes to the Buffalo Bills and spends the next nine seasons with the team. — 1973: He becomes the first NFL player to rush for 2,000 or more yards (2,003) in a season. — 1979: Simpson retires, having rushed for 11,236 yards, second-most in NFL history at the time. — 1985: Simpson is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. — 1988: Simpson, who had been appearing in TV shows and commercials since the late 1960s, co-stars in the first of the 'Naked Gun' crime comedies, perhaps his most popular role. — February 1992: Nicole Brown Simpson files for divorce after seven years of marriage. It becomes final Oct. 15. — June 12, 1994: Nicole Simpson and a friend, Ronald Goldman, are stabbed to death outside her Los Angeles home. — June 17, 1994: Ordered by prosecutors to surrender, Simpson instead flees with a friend in a white Ford Bronco. It's a nationally televised slow-speed chase across California freeways until police persuade him to surrender. — June 1995: During Simpson's trial, a prosecutor asks him to put on a pair of gloves believed worn by the killer. The gloves appear too small, leading defense attorney Johnnie Cochran to famously state in his closing argument: 'If it doesn't fit, you must acquit.' — Oct. 3, 1995: Simpson is acquitted of murder. — February 1997: After a trial in a civil suit filed by the victims' families, a jury finds Simpson liable for the deaths and orders him to pay survivors $33.5 million. — July 2007: A federal bankruptcy judge awards the rights to a book by Simpson, in which he discusses how he could have committed the killings, to Goldman's family as partial payment of the judgment. The family renames the book 'If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer.' — September 2007: Simpson, accompanied by five men, confronts two sports-memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room, angrily telling them that most of the memorabilia they are planning to sell is rightfully his. — Oct. 3, 2008: A jury finds Simpson and co-defendant Clarence 'C.J.' Stewart guilty of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and conspiracy charges. The other accomplices had taken plea deals and received probation. — December 2008: Simpson is sentenced to nine to 33 years and sent to Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. — October 2010: The Nevada Supreme Court denies Simpson's appeal but grants Stewart a new trial. Stewart takes a plea deal and is released. — July 25, 2013: Simpson asks the Nevada Parole Board for leniency, saying he has tried to be a model prisoner. He wins parole on some convictions but is left with at least four more years to serve. — July 20, 2017: A four-member parole board unanimously grants Simpson parole, effective Oct. 1. The board cites the low risk he might commit another crime, his community support and a release plan that includes moving to Florida, where he has family. — Oct. 1, 2017: Just past midnight, Simpson is released from Lovelock Correctional after serving nine years for the botched hotel-room heist.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.