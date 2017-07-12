Disneyland is changing with technology yet again. The old-fashioned, simple stamp to the back of the hand to indicate visitors entered the park and can return at a later time the same day is no more, The Orange County Register reported.

Disneyland used to, up until this weekend, stamp the back of a hand of a single-day ticket visitor, KABC reported. The stamp would show a character of the day that would then be put under a special light to see if the visitor was eligible for same-day reentry.

Now as parkgoers leave for a break either off property or to visit an area like Downtown Disney, a photograph will be digitally linked to their ticket via the barcode, KNBC reported.

When visitors come back to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure later in the day, the castmembers will scan the ticket and make sure that the photo on file matches the person who presented their pass.

The technology differs what Walt Disney World in Florida uses. Currently the employees at Walt Disney World use a fingerprint scan to identify tickets and their owners.

Annual pass holders and multi-day ticket holders at Disneyland have not had the hand stamp for the past several years. Instead their photo had been used to confirm identity, The Orange County Register reported.

