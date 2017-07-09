A situation that began with a man firing shots at the Bainbridge Island shoreline in suburban Seattle, Washington, and at law enforcement officers at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, ended with the death of the shooter around 1 a.m. Sunday after a coordinated response from regional law enforcement agencies.
The Bainbridge Island Police Department first responded to calls about shots being fired from a vessel in Eagle Harbor, which is in Puget Sound, about 35 minutes from Seattle.
When police arrived, the shooter fired at arriving officers, authorities said.
Several steps were immediately taken to notify the public to clear the area, and to remove boaters from Eagle Harbor, according to investigators.
More than a dozen law enforcement agencies converged on the scene.
After several hours of working to end the situation peacefully, members of the Kitsap County Regional SWAT Team boarded Kitsap County Sheriff and Bainbridge Island Police Department boats boats and approached the suspect's vessel.
As police approached, the suspect pointed his weapon at law enforcement officers and was subsequently shot, authorities said.
“All the officers involved in the situation acted with the utmost professionalism and took every step to handle the situation in the most judicious manner,” Bainbrdige Island Police Chief Matthew Hamner said.
“I cannot fully express my gratitude to all of the officers involved and our regional law enforcement partners that responded to the situation.”
The gunman later died from his injuries. No one else was injured in the incident.
