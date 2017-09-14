Gunman climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window, shoots employee

Georgia authorities are searching for a gunman who climbed through the drive-thru window of a metro Atlanta McDonald’s early Wednesday morning and shot an employee.

It happened about 3 a.m. at a McDonald’s in Hapeville just south of Atlanta.

A police report said, before making a getaway, an armed man tried to rob the restaurant holding two employees at gunpoint.

One of those employees was pistol-whipped and shot in the back, police said.

The man’s name was not released, but he remains at an Atlanta hospital recovering from surgery.

The shift manager ran out of the McDonald’s to a nearby International House of Pancakes restaurant and asked a server to call 911.

Police are searching for the gunman.