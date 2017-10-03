Mother Jones has expanded a database that documents mass shootings in the United States between 1982 and 2017.

Mass shootings refers to a shooting incident where at least four people are killed.

To put the list into context, go to the Mother Jones analysis at Guide to Mass Shootings in America.

Some information from the analysis includes:

Of the 143 guns possessed by the killers, more than three quarters were obtained legally.

More than half of the cases involved school or workplace shootings.

Thirty cases took place in locations including shopping malls, restaurants, and religious and government buildings.

Forty-four of the killers were white males. Only one was a woman.

Below is the list of incidents from Mother Jones.