National
Gun violence in America: Mother Jones database shows when, where for every mass shooting since 1982
Close

Gun violence in America: Mother Jones database shows when, where for every mass shooting since 1982

Photo Credit: Palm Beach Post Staff Writer
Las Vegas Shooting: The Story Behind A Heartbreaking Photo

Gun violence in America: Mother Jones database shows when, where for every mass shooting since 1982

By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mother Jones has expanded a database that documents mass shootings in the United States between 1982 and 2017.

Mass shootings refers to a shooting incident where at least four people are killed.

To put the list into context, go to the Mother Jones analysis at  Guide to Mass Shootings in America.

Some information from the analysis includes: 

  • Of the 143 guns possessed by the killers, more than three quarters were obtained legally.
  • More than half of the cases involved school or workplace shootings.
  • Thirty cases took place in locations including shopping malls, restaurants, and religious and government buildings.
  • Forty-four of the killers were white males. Only one was a woman.

Below is the list of incidents from Mother Jones.

For the complete investigation, visit Mother Jones by clicking here. 

Read More
