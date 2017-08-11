Guam releases fact sheet for imminent missile threat: 'Do not look at the flash or fireball'Guam Homeland Security on Friday released guidelines for residents to prepare “for an imminent missile threat” as President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continued to barbs.
The release came just days after North Korea’s army said in a statement that it was reviewing a plan to attack the U.S. territory.
The two-page fact sheet suggests that residents build an emergency supply kit and create a plan in case of a strike.
“Make a list of potential concrete shelters near your home, workplace and school,” the sheet said. “Fallout shelters do not need to be specifically constructed for protecting against fallout.”
It went on to give specific advice for during and after a strike.
“Do not look at the flash or fireball – it can blind you,” the sheet said. “Take cover behind anything that might offer protection.”
During a news conference Friday, Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo said that despite the fiery rhetoric from Washington and Pyongyang, the island is “safe and sound,” the Pacific Daily News reported.
“Everyone should continue to live their lives,” Calvo said. “There are no changes.”
Still, he encouraged residents to prepare, despite the lack of an imminent threat, according to the Daily News.
Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA news agency said Thursday that the country’s army would finalize plans later this month to fire intermediate-range missiles from North Korea to near Guam, Reuters reported.
Trump told reporters gathered in New Jersey on Friday that Jong-un “will regret it fast” if he “utters one threat in the form of an overt threat … or does anything with respect to Guam or anyplace else that’s an American territory or an American ally.”
