Ground turkey recalled after metal shavings found

Time to check the freezer. A company that supplies ground turkey to Publix and Weis Markets has recalled nearly 40,000 pounds of the ground meat.
Prestage Foods is recalling fresh ground turkey that was produced on September 25 and 26 because workers at one of the stores that sells the meat noticed metal shavings in a package of the ground turkey, the USDA has announced.
There have not been any reports of injury or illness, and consumers are being told to throw away the recalled turkey or return it to the store where they purchased it.
Involved in the recall:
- 1.3 lb. white Styrofoam trays and clear plastic film with the label “Publix ground turkey breast with natural flavorings” with the first four digits being either 7268 or 7269.
- 1.3 lb. white Styrofoam trays and clear plastic film with the label “Publix ground turkey with natural flavorings” with the first four digits being either 7268 or 7269.
- 1.2 lb. white Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film with the label “Fit & Active Fresh ground turkey with national flavorings with the first four digits being either 7268 and 7269. Fit & Active products are sold by Aldi.
- 1.0 lb. white Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film with the label “Weis Markets Fresh ground turkey breast” with the first four digits being 7268 or 7269.
All of the recalled turkey has the establishment number “P-22000” in the USDA inspection mark. They were shipped to distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee, according to the USDA.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself