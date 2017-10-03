Ground turkey recalled after metal shavings found

Foodies, mark your calendars. A new restaurant week is coming to Atlanta. From Oct. 1-8, the first-ever New South Culinary Week will showcase more than 30 standout restaurants that reflect the melting pot of the city's Southern cuisine. Kelli Colter, representative for New South Culinary Week, said they wanted their lineup to reflect what Atlanta's new South tastes like. Check out the complete list of restaurants here. 'It's so much more to the South than the Southern food we think of. Although there are great Southern foods on the menu and really nice elevated Southern fare, what makes Atlanta food is Atlanta food,' Colter said. RELATED: Enjoy fall weather on these 7 OTP restaurant patios Expect these five things from this one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Taste eats from around the city. Take a bite out of the food scenes from different parts of Atlanta. New South Culinary Week is unique because of the many restaurants showcasing new South cuisine from all over the city, such as Eclectic Bistro & Bar in Midtown and Tupelo Honey in Sandy Springs. Diverse restaurants are in the lineup. Food spots ranging from Mexican fare at Alma Cocina in downtown to Mediterranean cuisine at Divan in Buckhead are offering meals during the week. 'I think there's a bunch of homegrown flavors. I think if you're looking at our participants, it really defines the new South,' Colter said. There's something for everyone that includes grabbing a juicy burger at Holeman and Finch Public Restaurant or dipping into cheesy fondue at The Melting Pot. Some food spots will serve specially made meals. New South Culinary Week menus could be sourced from the restaurant's current menu or include plates that the food spot is testing out, according to Colter. 'I think that's one of the great things about New South Culinary is that chefs and restaurants handcraft these signature menus for this event,' she said. RELATED: Atlanta’s Ultimate Fall Food Guide This is a ticketless event. Food week attendees can partake in the fun by visiting newculinarysouth.com. On the website, select the restaurant that you want to visit for either brunch, lunch or dinner and then make a reservation. Or you can go into a restaurant that's participating, and the server will tell you about the restaurant's menu for this event. That's all it takes to become a participant in the week. Once you've reserved your spot, you will get the chance to select a meal at a set price of $15, $25 or $35. Most of the restaurants are offering attendees multiple course meals that include an appetizer, entree and dessert. More than 30 restaurants will be included in the first-ever New South Culinary Week event. Tupelo Honey/For the AJC If you don't see a menu up for a restaurant yet, check back later because menus are continually being uploaded, according to Colter. Follow New South Culinary Week for insider info. Stay in the loop about Atlanta's culinary scene by following New South Culinary Week on Instagram and Facebook. Each of the pages are updated regularly with information about the event, such as new participating restaurants and menu options. 'I think that this is a great way to showcase Atlanta's dining scene in the fall, and we encourage everyone to try a new restaurant,' Colter said. 'Support local restaurants. Support local fare.' New South Culinary Week restuarants: 5Church Alma Cocina Atmosphere Bulla Gastropub Cooks & Soldiers Big Ketch Del Frisco’s Grille Double Zero Divan Eclectic Bistro & Bar The Original El Taco Eclipse di Luna – Buckhead Ecco Holeman and Finch The Iberian Pig King + Duke La Tavola Lure Murphy’s Restaurant The Melting Pot O-Ku Oceanaire Seafood Room Poor Calvin's Saltwood Southern Gentleman Seasons 52 Serpas True Food Smokebelly St. Cecilia South City Kitchen Buckhead South City Kitchen Midtown Sway Southern Art Taverna Related Tupelo Honey TRACE Atlanta