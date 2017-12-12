Listen Live
National
Grocery store helps reunite toddler with lost stuffed rabbit named Rabby
Grocery store helps reunite toddler with lost stuffed rabbit named Rabby

By: Dahlia Dandashi, Austin American-Statesman

ROUND ROCK, Texas -  A 3-year-old Texas boy was reunited with his beloved stuffed animal thanks to a Round Rock grocery store, caring community members and social media. 

According to a Facebook post by Ashley Inglet Sanchez, she and her son Noah were at the H-E-B grocery Friday night shopping for a Christmas party. When they were leaving the store, Noah realized his favorite stuffed animal, a rabbit named Rabby, was nowhere in sight. 

Determined to find his closest companion, Noah convinced his mother to return to the store. Sanchez and her son placed the groceries in the car before retracing their footsteps and asking the floor manager and business center for help. With little success, the family left the store and went home hoping they would be contacted with good news about Rabby.

Once the groceries were put away, Sanchez posted a photo of the rabbit on her Facebook and the “People of Round Rock”community page before deciding to head back to H-E-B for a second search. With her husband, Jason, and her baby daughter, Zoey, the family scoped the market a second time. No luck.

But news traveled fast. Sanchez was shocked when she received a handful of Facebook notifications with people commenting and sharing her posts about Rabby. One message in particular caught her eye.

“It was from a lady who said she showed my post to her husband, Lyle Wells, when he got home from work at the HEB on 620. She showed him the picture of the missing rabbit and he knew right away where he was,” the post read.

Rabby was safely handed to the floor manager, Lisa, who offered to drive him across town in case he could not be picked up.

As Jason made his way to the store, a text from Lisa to Sanchez revealed that the stuffed animal was in perfect condition and covered in H-E-B gear. Lisa told Sanchez to let Noah know about all the adventures Rabby had at the store, which included helping at the deli and checking out customers. 

“I just couldn’t believe how so many people went out of their way to help a three year old boy find his favorite most treasured stuffed animal, Rabby,” Sanchez said in the post. “It was a nice reminder during this season of giving of how people need to slow down, really help those in need — no matter the need and spread kindness.”

News

  • Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Democratic women in Congress take aim at Trump over misconduct allegations
    Trading barbs with President Donald Trump via Twitter on Tuesday, women Democrats demanded that Congress investigate past claims of sexual misconduct leveled against the President during the 2016 campaign, as several lawmakers took the extra step of asking for Mr. Trump’s resignation. “President Trump should resign. But, of course, he won’t hold himself accountable,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), who has emerged as the leader of efforts to pressure the President on the issue of past allegations. Mr. Trump lobbed a Twitter barb directly at the New York Democrat on Tuesday morning, labeling her a “lightweight” and “total flunky.” Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill &amp; Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 Gillibrand answered back, saying her voice would not be shut down by the President. You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017 And she was joined by other Democrats as well, in calling for the stories about the President to get more of a public airing. . @realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign. https://t.co/7lNI23K7ib — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 12, 2017 Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017 A day after the White House turned aside questions about past claims made by women against the President, Mr. Trump directly addressed the matter, saying that it was all “FAKE NEWS,” calling the charges against him nothing more than ‘false accusations and fabricated stories.’ Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia – so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017 At a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, a group of House Democratic women asked Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), the head of the House Oversight committee, to investigate the accusations against Mr. Trump. “At least 17 women have publicly accused the President of sexual misconduct,” the letter to Gowdy stated. “The President’s own remarks appear to back up the allegations,” the letter continued. “The President has boasted in public and in crude terms that he feels at liberty to perpetrate such conduct against women.” “The ‘Me-Too’ movement has arrived,” said Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL). “Victims must be heard, perpetrators must be held accountable.” 'To date, more than 17 women have publicly come forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct,' lawmaker says. 'Simply said, Americans deserve the truth.' https://t.co/mIxkZRGYzP pic.twitter.com/QhBvmGSxE1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 12, 2017 At a news conference, Frankel said the letter – which originally had 58 signatures – had swiftly jumped to over 100 in all. “Americans deserve the truth,” Frankel told reporters. While the Democratic women were in the spotlight, some of their male colleagues also chimed in with calls for a more thorough review of the accusations against Mr. Trump. “If you called for Franken to step down, don’t you also have to say it is the right thing for the President to resign?” said Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) on CNN.
  • THE LATEST: Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    THE LATEST: Atlanta office building gets all-clear after evacuation
    A prominent Atlanta office building got an all-clear from authorities after a suspicious package prompted an evacuation Tuesday. Officers were summoned about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Broad and Marietta streets, Atlanta police spokeswoman Lisa Bender said in a statement. The building at 2 Peachtree Street was evacuated as a precaution. NEW: Join the discussion at the AJC's Crime & Safety Facebook group  “The package was investigated and found not to be a threat,” Bender said. The building houses the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Department of Human Services and other agencies. It once was heralded as the South’s tallest office tower. RELATED: Downtown businesses reopen, MARTA service resumes after investigation In other news:
  • Cavaliers' Wade out against Hawks because of sore knee
    Cavaliers' Wade out against Hawks because of sore knee
    Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade is sitting out Tuesday night's game against the Hawks because of a sore left knee.Coach Tyronn Lue says Wade has been experiencing knee soreness during the last few games and underwent tests following Tuesday's shootaround. The decision was then made to sit him.Wade, who plays point guard on Cleveland's second unit, is missing his second game of the season. He is averaging 11.5 points and shooting 46 percent.Lue says center Kevin Love will return after sitting out Saturday because of a strained left hip. Center Tristan Thompson will come off the bench and play for the first time since Nov. 1. The Cavaliers went 16-3 without Thompson, who was out with a strained left calf.Cleveland has won 14 of 15 going into the game against Atlanta, which is tied with Chicago for the worst record in the league.___For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
  • Woman says she wrestled with purse snatcher, refused to let go
    Woman says she wrestled with purse snatcher, refused to let go
    A woman who said she was targeted by a purse snatcher inside a Roswell post office said she wasn’t going to let the thief get away. The victim, who spoke to Channel 2’s Mike Petchenik on the condition of anonymity, said she was putting stamps on envelopes at the Eaves Road branch on Nov. 21 when she put her purse on the counter next to her. “All of a sudden, this hand reaches over, which is all I saw,” she said. “I realized he’s stealing my purse.” The victim, who is 74, told Petchenik she’d had a purse stolen from her a few years ago, so she wasn’t going to let it happen again. She said she grabbed onto the man’s hoodie and trailed him outside to a car. TRENDING STORIES: Shooter said 'good morning' before gunning down co-worker inside business, police say Officer shoots armed man trying to get into Atlanta school Man accused of emptying R. Kelly's homes turns himself in “He’s getting in the car and tried to close the door on me, and I don’t know how I did it, I grabbed a hold of the handle and just would not let go,” she said. “Then, I did a very foolish thing because the car was running -- I went into the car on top of him.” The victim told Petchenik two people in the front seat were yelling at the man to let her purse go. “I went in and laid on him. I had my hand on it. He was hitting at me. He must have hit me once, because later, I did have a bruise up on my chest,” she said. Eventually, she said the man let go and she was able to escape from the car before it took off. “I don’t advise anyone to do what I did, but I think we all need to be more conscious,” she said. “You’re angry that someone would take stuff that doesn’t belong to them.” The victim said several witnesses took down the getaway car’s license plate, but the tag number did not match the getaway car.   The victim said the suspect was at the branch to pick up a package in his name, Police told Petchenik they are currently working on another lead in the case.
  • What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program
    What is CHIP? 7 things to know about the Children’s Health Insurance Program
    Amid efforts to unsuccessfully repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in the fall, lawmakers let the Children’s Health Insurance Program (or CHIP) to expire on Sept. 30. >> Read more trending news And now, doctors and patients are worried that money for the program, which provides 9 million kids across the country with low-cost health insurance, will run out. In fact, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 16 states expect to run out of CHIP reserve funds by the end of January, and three-quarters of the states expect to run out by March. In a tearful monologue Monday with his infant son, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel blasted Congress for failing to reauthorize the program. “This is literally a life-and-death program for American kids,” Kimmel said. “It’s always had bipartisan support, but this year, they let the money for it expire while they work on getting tax cuts for their billionaire and millionaire donors.” Several lawmakers, including Ohio Gov. John Kasich and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy spoke out following Kimmel’s speech. >> Related: Your guide to health care changes in Georgia >> Related: Consumed by Obamacare repeal, Congress lets several beloved health programs expire Here are 7 things to know about CHIP: What is CHIP? According to HealthCare.gov, CHIP is a no-cost or low-cost health insurance program that provides coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid, but who can’t afford private coverage. The program is funded by both states and the federal government, but it is state-administered, meaning each state sets their own guidelines on eligibility and services. In Georgia, the CHIP program is PeachCare for Kids. CHIP’s history In 1997, Congress passed Title XXI of the Social Security Act, which enabled states to create programs for the growing number of uninsured children in the country. The program was created during the Clinton administration by the Balanced Budget Act of 1997. At the time, 10 million children were without health insurance and many of those children were part of working families with incomes slightly above states’ Medicaid eligibility levels, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. >> Related: 5 ways to get the most out of your health insurance plan The Children’s Health Insurance Program Reauthorization Act (CHIPRA) reauthorized CHIP in April 2009. The next year, the Affordable Care Act contained provisions to strengthen the program and later extended CHIP funding until September 30, 2015. It also required states to maintain eligibility standards through 2019.  By 2015, 18 years after its enactment, 3.3 million children in the U.S. were without health insurance. In October 2017, however, Congress missed a deadline to reauthorize CHIP, which expired on Sept. 30. >> Related: How well is Georgia caring for its children? “Lawmakers and staffers in Congress say CHIP funding will likely be included in an end-of-year spending bill,” NPR reported Tuesday. “But as of now, there is no CHIP funding bill scheduled for consideration.” Read more here.
  • The Latest: Washington Post banned from Moore gathering
    The Latest: Washington Post banned from Moore gathering
    The Latest on Alabama's U.S. Senate election (all times local):4:30 p.m.Alabama Republican Roy Moore's campaign says The Washington Post is not being let into his election night gathering in Montgomery.The Post first reported the allegations of sexual misconduct against Moore.Moore campaign spokeswoman Hannah Ford confirmed the newspaper is not being granted press credentials. The campaign told the newspaper it had reviewed its request and was denying them.Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election for a U.S. Senate seat.__3:45 p.m.There are signs of heightened security at Republican Roy Moore's election night gathering in the Alabama race for U.S. Senate.Men in SWAT uniforms videoed the exterior of the building where Moore's party is being held in Montgomery.Campaign spokeswoman Hannah Ford said the campaign had previously received threats.Earlier Tuesday, a Department of Homeland Security official said the agency is keeping an eye on the election.The agency's top infrastructure and cybersecurity official said a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in Montgomery and working 'side by side' with state government officials in case issues arise.___2 p.m.The Department of Homeland Security is keeping its eye on Alabama's special U.S. Senate election.The agency's top infrastructure and cybersecurity official says a federal protective security adviser and a cybersecurity adviser are in the capital city of Montgomery and working 'side by side' with state government officials in case issues arise.Christopher Krebs says he's not aware of any specific threats. But he says DHS has been working with the state 'for quite some time' to prepare for any issues.It's part of a larger effort to better share threat information and provide technical support after DHS concluded Russian government hackers targeted election systems in 21 states last year.Krebs says: 'We learned our lessons last year.'___1:55 p.m.Voter turnout appears heavier than expected in one of Alabama's most reliably Republican counties in the U.S. Senate election, and officials say they're not just seeing the usual GOP crowd.Shelby County Probate Judge Jim Fuhrmeister says turnout appears higher than normal among young people and black voters in Tuesday's balloting. That could help Democrat Doug Jones against Republican Roy Moore.Democrats have a table outside one of the county's largest voting precincts in Helena, and volunteers from the Jones campaign are canvassing neighborhoods in normally Republican areas.Fuhrmeister says he isn't predicting a Democratic win, but he expects the party to see some results for its efforts.Shelby County, just south of Birmingham, is one of Alabama's most affluent counties.___11:50 a.m.Republican candidate Roy Moore rode his horse to the polls as he's done in past elections to cast his ballot in the U.S. Senate race.Moore was accompanied by his wife Kayla Moore, also on horseback, as he voted at a rural fire station in the northeast Alabama community of Gallant on Tuesday.Dozens of members of the media surrounded the couple, making it difficult for them to get through on their horses.Moore spoke briefly to reporters, talking in generalities and not discussing allegations that he sexually molested teenage girls decades ago.Moore expressed confidence that he will win.He also said that after the election will be the time to discuss whether he's allowed to take a seat in the Senate.___11:15 a.m.U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he cast an absentee ballot in Tuesday's special Senate election in Alabama but declined to specify his choice, saying he 'valued the sanctity of the ballot.'At a Tuesday news conference in Baltimore on gang violence and immigration, Sessions said Alabama residents are 'good and decent and wonderful' people. He said he's confident they will make the right decision.Alabama voters are deciding between Republican Roy Moore, former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, and Democrat Doug Jones, a lawyer who prosecuted two Ku Klux Klansmen who killed four black girls in a 1963 church bombing.Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore denies the accusations.The winner of Tuesday's election will take the seat previously held by Sessions.___8:55 a.m.Democratic nominee Doug Jones was met by cheering supporters as he cast his ballot in Alabama's U.S. Senate race.Jones smiled and waved as he arrived at his voting precinct in the wealthy Birmingham suburb of Mountain Brook on Tuesday.Poll workers at the church where he voted complained that so many news reporters were on hand that voters were having a hard time parking.Jones says he feels good about the campaign he's run and he doesn't think Republican Roy Moore is going to win.Jones said, 'This is an important time in Alabama's history, and we feel very confident where we are and how this is going to turn out.'___8:25 a.m.Alabama's top election official estimates that turnout for the hotly contested U.S. Senate election now underway will likely be around 18 to 20 percent of registered voters.Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill tells The Associated Press there's also a chance that turnout for the special election could be as high as 25 percent.Voting places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.Cool temperatures were common across Alabama when voting began and the state is expected to see dry weather all day during voting.Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teenage girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges.___7:45 a.m.More than two dozen people stood in line in the chilly morning air at Legion Field, a predominantly black precinct in Birmingham, after polls opened at 7 a.m.Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones have both reached out to minority voters during their contentious campaign for a U.S. Senate seat.Political observers believe that Jones needs heavy turnout among African-American voters in order to win on Tuesday.The Legion Field precinct is in a stadium office, where blue-tinted posters of local college football players and cheerleaders lined one of the walls. About 20 Doug Jones campaign signs were planted in the ground near the parking lot where voters were driving in to vote. There were no Roy Moore signs.___7 a.m.Polls have opened across Alabama in the state's closely watched U.S. Senate election, which has drawn national attention.Voting places opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will remain open until 7 p.m.Cool temperatures were common across Alabama shortly before voting began and the state is expected to see dry weather all day during Tuesday's voting.Republican Roy Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges.___2:45 a.m.An internationally watched Senate election is down to Alabama voters.The controversies surrounding Republican Roy Moore give Democrat Doug Jones an opening in the GOP-dominated state. Polls open Tuesday morning.Multiple women have accused Moore of sexual misconduct with teen girls when he was in his 30s. Moore is now 70 and denies the charges. He's telling voters they know his character already.Jones is saying decency must prevail. He's urging Alabama voters to see the race as a crossroads with an opportunity to avoid repeating past mistakes that harm the state's image.No Democrat has won an Alabama Senate seat since 1992. That was Sen. Richard Shelby. He's now a Republican who says he didn't vote for Moore.
