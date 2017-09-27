A picture is going viral after a University of Memphis student was excused from taking a test.

His excuse? He was shot in a drive-by shooting.

>> Read more trending news

Henry, who wishes to be identified only by his first name, turned 21 a week ago. On Friday, he was shot while driving in Jackson, Mississippi.

“As the light turned green the truck just zoomed past me,” he told WHBQ. “My girlfriend did see a man hanging outside the [truck] window and he shot three shots into our car.”

One of the bullets hit Henry in the leg.

“I didn’t realize that I was shot at the time. We pulled over for a second and I kind of put my hand like right here and it was just like, instantaneously covered in blood,” he said.

Fortunately, Henry’s girlfriend wasn’t hit, and he was able to get to a hospital for treatment.

The X-ray shows where the bullet is still lodged now.

“I want to get it taken out eventually,” Henry told WHBQ.

Since the shooting, Henry has gone viral for an email he sent to his accounting teacher.

“I didn’t know what to say to my professor, so I kind of put it nonchalant. I was just like, ‘Dear Professor Rita, I was shot in a drive-by shooting is there anyway that I can move the test?’ And she worked with me really well, and was super nice about it,” Henry said.