Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 87
L 72

!
Traffic
DONATE NOW:

The WSB Care-a-Thon Total: $782,092

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Partly Cloudy T-storms
H 87° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    87°
    Today
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 87° L 72°
  • cloudy-day
    86°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 86° L 67°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
GOP cheerleader divorces Dem state attorney husband over lack of Trump support
Close

GOP cheerleader divorces Dem state attorney husband over lack of Trump support

GOP cheerleader divorces Dem state attorney husband over lack of Trump support
Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg and the former Lynn Lewis at a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

GOP cheerleader divorces Dem state attorney husband over lack of Trump support

By: Wayne Washington, Palm Beach Post

Personal and financial details of the divorce settlement between former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Lynn Aronberg and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg were released in an unusual press statement Thursday.

The statement notes that, “according to a source familiar with the negotiations, the former Lynn Lewis, who spun her old Dolphins gig into a successful PR firm, is receiving about $100,000 worth of benefits in exchange for her signature on the dotted line. The deal calls for Aronberg, 46, to pay for half of Lynn’s rent in a luxury Boca Raton condo until next summer. She’s also reportedly getting a brand new BMW and $40,000 cash.”

>> Read more trending news

Lynn Aronberg said she does not know how the press release came to include the settlement’s financial details, which she described as confidential, even though she works for the public relations firm, TransMedia Group, that issued the press statement on her behalf.

“Whatever’s been put out there, I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it,” Lynn Aronberg told The Palm Beach Post Thursday.

Adrienne Mazzone, president of TransMedia, said her client announced the divorce settlement to satisfy a curious public.

“Lynn is certainly a media maven,” Mazzone said. “The public has been asking a lot of questions, and we’re simply accommodating that.”

Aronberg not only is a client, but an executive vice president of TransMedia, whose website says she has recently returned to the firm where she worked “before launching her own PR firm, Lynn Aronberg Public Relations, which she will maintain to serve a select group of private clients.”

Lynn Aronberg said she and her ex-husband agreed to release a single joint paragraph, which reads: “After much consideration over the past few months, we’ve decided to respectfully and amicably part ways and end our marriage. We are, however, dedicated to remaining close friends. We kindly ask for your supporting in preserving our privacy as we start to navigate this new chapter in our lives.”

Beyond that paragraph, however, the release includes eight other paragraphs with personal information not typically made public and sent to the press.

Dave Aronberg proposed at the Eiffel Tower, according to the statement.

Nearly two years later, the statement describes the Aronberg split as the “Trump Divorce,” noting that Dave Aronberg is a Democrat and describing Lynn Aronberg as “a staunch Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump” who “said she felt increasingly isolated in the marriage.”

In addition to their different political views, children were also an issue in the marriage, according to the statement.

“They have no children, which was a problem for Lynn,” the statement reads. “She said she wanted children, but Aronberg was in no hurry.”

Efforts to reach Dave Aronberg Thursday were unsuccessful.

Lynn Aronberg said the information about her disagreement with Dave Aronberg on the subject of children was not a secret.

“I told people a long time ago that I wanted a baby and that he wasn’t moving quickly enough,” she said.

The statement notes that Dave Aronberg is considering a challenge to U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City.

At one point, Lynn Aronberg was about to dip into the GOP legal ranks for help with the divorce, according to the statement.

“When the divorce seemed to be stalling last month Lynn started interviewing nationally famous divorce lawyers and one, Larry Klayman, the right wing founder of Freedom Watch and Judicial Watch, was ready to pounce until the former lovebirds settled,” the statement reads.

Lynn Aronberg said she does not believe the release of personal and financial information from the divorce will have any political impact on her ex-husband.

“Do you?” she asked. “I think he looks great. He makes for a great ex-husband. I don’t wish him anything but goodwill. I want the best for him.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Walmart cashier’s act of kindness helps foster parent in time of need
    Walmart cashier’s act of kindness helps foster parent in time of need
    A trip to Walmart is usually not the highlight of a long day, but a cashier at a box store in Oklahoma may have just changed that perception. Nick Tate, 20, works at the Newcastle Walmart. One Friday night, he may have helped change the life of a foster mom. >> Read more trending news He said that she had two little girls and a baby. She was using WIC, the federal program for women, infants and children on low income, for the first time, CBS News reported. She apparently grabbed the wrong brand of baby formula, so part of the transaction wouldn’t go through. As the line behind the woman got longer, and customers started getting frustrated, Tate did something few in his situation would probably do - he pulled out his card paid $60 for her remaining, uncovered, groceries. The $60 represents a day’s worth of work for Tate. “I swiped it, and instantly she started bawling her eyes out,” Tate told KFOR. He said that he had the inspiration to help the woman out from a higher power. “You never know what God is going to to. Yeah, it might be hard. It might be scary. It might be a day’s wage. But, if God is calling you to do it, he’s going to have something major for you,” Tate told KFOR. The woman was so overcome with emotion, she didn’t notice Tate’s name and wasn’t able to thank him, so she posted her story on Facebook. The pair eventually were reunited, CBS News reported. The story also caught the attention of the Walmart corporation, which posted what happened on its own Facebook page with the hashtag #SamWouldBeProud.  
  • Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Grandson charged in woman's 'highly suspicious' disappearance
    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man has been charged in his grandmother's disappearance. Millicent Williams, 78, was reported missing by her family from her home on Brookgreen Point in DeKalb County. When police searched the home for a welfare check, they found blood inside. Police said the woman disappeared under 'highly suspicious' circumstances. Her 37-year-old grandson, Gregory Williams, has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft by taking in her disappearance. Police said they saw Gregory Williams driving his grandmother's car and took him into custody when he pulled into a shopping center near the home around 1 p.m. Millicent Williams is still missing. 'Our biggest goal right now is to talk to the suspect and try to see if he knows her whereabouts,' DeKalb police Capt. J.A. Lewis said. TRENDING STORIES: DeKalb Sheriff banned from all parks as part of guilty plea Teen charged in crash that killed recent high school graduate Police: Mother arrested after toddler found unresponsive from drug overdose Crews searched a nearby park Thursday. Police said they will search new areas Friday morning. 'I don't want to even say the word, but I hope they find her alive,' neighbor Garfield Adams said. Family members said they last spoke to Millicent Williams Sunday. They said Gregory Williams lived with her. Neighbors said they noticed red flags with Gregory Williams' behavior. 'He would be screaming, numerous times, out in the middle of the circle here. Praying, yelling, whatever, and my grandkids were afraid of him and came running inside,' neighbor Louis Walker said. 'I've never seen him act violent. I've just seen him do a lot of yelling and screaming and talking to himself,' neighbor George Martin said. Police confirmed that Gregory Williams is a U.S. Army veteran with an honorable discharge. Neighbors said the house where Millicent and Gregory Williams lived went quiet this week. 'Normally I would hear some kind of noise coming from the backyard. I haven't heard him in a while,' Martin said. Police said their focus is finding Millicent Williams. 'Time is of the essence. We're already behind the power curve as it is, so by getting him into custody, we can hopefully get some answers to the questions that we have,' Lewis said. Investigators said Gregory Williams has a lawyer, which will limit their ability to speak with him.
  • Yankees’ rookie Aaron Judge cracks tooth during celebration
    Yankees’ rookie Aaron Judge cracks tooth during celebration
    After Brett Gardner cracked a game-winning home run for the New York Yankees on Thursday night, rookie slugger Aaron Judge cracked a tooth. >> Read more trending news Gardner’s home run in the 11th inning gave the Yankees a 6-5 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. As Gardner neared home plate, he took off his helmet and rolled it toward the group of players celebrating, ESPN reported. Replays showed the helmet bouncing up and hitting Judge in the mouth, knocking the 6-foot-7 player back as he recoiled in pain. Video replays were inconclusive, but it appeared as if the helmet bounced off the back of catcher Austin Romine as he jumped up and down with Gardner. The force of Romine’s leap caused the helmet to smack Judge in the mouth, ESPN reported. “Somehow he got hit in the celebration,' Yankees manager Joe Girardi told ESPN. A Yankees spokesman announced that Judge had chipped a tooth. Judge was unavailable for comment but was expected to start Friday night's game against the Rays.
  • At least 1 shot in NW Atlanta, police say
    At least 1 shot in NW Atlanta, police say
    Police say at least one person was shot early Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. APD Capt. J.D. Patterson said the shooting happened at Hamilton E. Holmes Drive near Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Channel 2's Audrey Washington saw several bullet holes in a black car in a parking lot during a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. TRENDING STORIES: Obamacare repeal fails again in the Senate in 49-51 vote Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? 'It was completely terrifying': Woman details hostage scam Crime scene tape has blocked off the area where the car is. We're continuing to talk to police about this shooting - Refresh this page for updates on this developing story. You can see bullet holes in the passenger side window of a car, at scene of shooting investigation in NW Atlanta. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/Q1tLdwqcBe-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 28, 2017
  • GOP cheerleader divorces Dem state attorney husband over lack of Trump support
    GOP cheerleader divorces Dem state attorney husband over lack of Trump support
    Personal and financial details of the divorce settlement between former Miami Dolphins cheerleader Lynn Aronberg and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg were released in an unusual press statement Thursday. The statement notes that, “according to a source familiar with the negotiations, the former Lynn Lewis, who spun her old Dolphins gig into a successful PR firm, is receiving about $100,000 worth of benefits in exchange for her signature on the dotted line. The deal calls for Aronberg, 46, to pay for half of Lynn’s rent in a luxury Boca Raton condo until next summer. She’s also reportedly getting a brand new BMW and $40,000 cash.” >> Read more trending news Lynn Aronberg said she does not know how the press release came to include the settlement’s financial details, which she described as confidential, even though she works for the public relations firm, TransMedia Group, that issued the press statement on her behalf. “Whatever’s been put out there, I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it,” Lynn Aronberg told The Palm Beach Post Thursday. Adrienne Mazzone, president of TransMedia, said her client announced the divorce settlement to satisfy a curious public. “Lynn is certainly a media maven,” Mazzone said. “The public has been asking a lot of questions, and we’re simply accommodating that.” Aronberg not only is a client, but an executive vice president of TransMedia, whose website says she has recently returned to the firm where she worked “before launching her own PR firm, Lynn Aronberg Public Relations, which she will maintain to serve a select group of private clients.” Lynn Aronberg said she and her ex-husband agreed to release a single joint paragraph, which reads: “After much consideration over the past few months, we’ve decided to respectfully and amicably part ways and end our marriage. We are, however, dedicated to remaining close friends. We kindly ask for your supporting in preserving our privacy as we start to navigate this new chapter in our lives.” Beyond that paragraph, however, the release includes eight other paragraphs with personal information not typically made public and sent to the press. Dave Aronberg proposed at the Eiffel Tower, according to the statement. Nearly two years later, the statement describes the Aronberg split as the “Trump Divorce,” noting that Dave Aronberg is a Democrat and describing Lynn Aronberg as “a staunch Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump” who “said she felt increasingly isolated in the marriage.” In addition to their different political views, children were also an issue in the marriage, according to the statement. “They have no children, which was a problem for Lynn,” the statement reads. “She said she wanted children, but Aronberg was in no hurry.” Efforts to reach Dave Aronberg Thursday were unsuccessful. Lynn Aronberg said the information about her disagreement with Dave Aronberg on the subject of children was not a secret. “I told people a long time ago that I wanted a baby and that he wasn’t moving quickly enough,” she said. The statement notes that Dave Aronberg is considering a challenge to U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City. At one point, Lynn Aronberg was about to dip into the GOP legal ranks for help with the divorce, according to the statement. “When the divorce seemed to be stalling last month Lynn started interviewing nationally famous divorce lawyers and one, Larry Klayman, the right wing founder of Freedom Watch and Judicial Watch, was ready to pounce until the former lovebirds settled,” the statement reads. Lynn Aronberg said she does not believe the release of personal and financial information from the divorce will have any political impact on her ex-husband. “Do you?” she asked. “I think he looks great. He makes for a great ex-husband. I don’t wish him anything but goodwill. I want the best for him.”
  • Man accused of stealing from security company on first day at work, police say
    Man accused of stealing from security company on first day at work, police say
    It was his first day on the job, but police said a newly hired security guard made off with $100,000. Fairfield police said that Larry Brooks, 19, was caught on camera taking the money, News 12 New Jersey reported. Brooks was a security officer at Garda Security, a company that provides cash vaults and armored car services, WNBC reported. Police said that company security officers found most of the money, $85,900, in a car, before calling local police. Law enforcement officials said they are not sure what happened to the remaining $14,100, NJ.com reported.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.