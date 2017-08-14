Update 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14: In a statement, a Google spokesperson said that the company planned to cancel the Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for a violation of its terms of service.

The site’s front page was replaced with a bad gateway message Monday afternoon that warned the site was having an outage.

Update 1:40 p.m. Aug. 14: Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer on Monday moved its domain registration to Google after it was booted from web hosting company GoDaddy due to a provocative post about a deadly confrontation over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Reuters reported.

The news wire service reported that a “whois” search showed Google as the Daily Stormer’s registrar.

The tech company did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

﻿Original report: Web hosting company GoDaddy is booting the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, over an inflammatory post about the woman killed in the deadly car attack on people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to CBS News, GoDaddy announced the move after receiving complaints about an article on the site that made derogatory comments about Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer's appearance and views.

"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy tweeted from its verified account.

Hours later, a post appeared on the Daily Stormer claiming that hacking group Anonymous had taken control of the site and would shut it down within 24 hours.

"THIS SITE IS NOW UNDER THE CONTROL OF ANONYMOUS," the post read. "WE HAVE TAKEN THIS SITE IN THE NAME OF HEATHER HEYER A VICTIM OF WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM."

Anonymous tweeted that it had "no confirmation" that its hackers were involved and suggested that the Daily Stormer was behind the stunt.

Anonymous later added, "To be clear, we're saying they weren't hacked. This is DS lying in an attempt to play victim to their audience later."

