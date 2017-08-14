Listen Live
BREAKING:

MARTA's credit and debit fare system down system-wide

National
Google, GoDaddy boot neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer over Charlottesville post
Google, GoDaddy boot neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer over Charlottesville post

GoDaddy Boots Neo-Nazi Website For Inflammatory Post About Charlottesville Victim

Google, GoDaddy boot neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer over Charlottesville post

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

Update 2:40 p.m. Aug. 14: In a statement, a Google spokesperson said that the company planned to cancel the Daily Stormer’s registration with Google Domains for a violation of its terms of service.

The site’s front page was replaced with a bad gateway message Monday afternoon that warned the site was having an outage.

Update 1:40 p.m. Aug. 14: Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer on Monday moved its domain registration to Google after it was booted from web hosting company GoDaddy due to a provocative post about a deadly confrontation over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, Reuters reported.

The news wire service reported that a “whois” search showed Google as the Daily Stormer’s registrar.

The tech company did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Reuters.

﻿Original report: Web hosting company GoDaddy is booting the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, over an inflammatory post about the woman killed in the deadly car attack on people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

>> Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

According to CBS News, GoDaddy announced the move after receiving complaints about an article on the site that made derogatory comments about Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer's appearance and views.

>> Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack

"We informed The Daily Stormer that they have 24 hours to move the domain to another provider, as they have violated our terms of service," GoDaddy tweeted from its verified account.

>> See the tweet here

Hours later, a post appeared on the Daily Stormer claiming that hacking group Anonymous had taken control of the site and would shut it down within 24 hours.

>> Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

"THIS SITE IS NOW UNDER THE CONTROL OF ANONYMOUS," the post read. "WE HAVE TAKEN THIS SITE IN THE NAME OF HEATHER HEYER A VICTIM OF WHITE SUPREMACIST TERRORISM."

>> Read more trending news

Anonymous tweeted that it had "no confirmation" that its hackers were involved and suggested that the Daily Stormer was behind the stunt.

>> See the tweet here

Anonymous later added, "To be clear, we're saying they weren't hacked. This is DS lying in an attempt to play victim to their audience later."

>> Read the tweet here

Google, GoDaddy boot neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer over Charlottesville post

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the website hosting service GoDaddy makes its initial public offering (IPO) on April 1, 2015 in New York City. GoDaddy, which manages about a fifth of the world's Internet domains will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "GDDY" and priced its IPO at $20 Tuesday night. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer booted by GoDaddy, possibly hacked

Photo Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the website hosting service GoDaddy makes its initial public offering (IPO) on April 1, 2015 in New York City. GoDaddy, which manages about a fifth of the world's Internet domains will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "GDDY" and priced its IPO at $20 Tuesday night. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

WATCH: 'Unite the Right' rally organizer flees Charlottesville press conference

Heather Heyer identified as victim of Charlottesville car attack 

Deadly Charlottesville car attack: What we know now

Who is James Alex Fields Jr., suspect in deadly Charlottesville car attack?

Photos: Violence erupts at ‘Unite the Right’ rally

News

