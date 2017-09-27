Google celebrates 19th birthday with 19 doodle games on homepage

Google is blowing out some candles today, because it’s celebrating its 19th birthday.

The search engine site, which sometimes uses its homepage to honor prominent figures, is commemorating today’s occasion with a cool interactive, birthday surprise spinner that gives users the opportunity to play 19 of the most memorable doodle games.

Once you click on the animation, the wheel spins and lands on a game at random. Among them are Snake, Tic-Tac-Toe, Pac Man and Solitaire.

Google began its journey in 1997. The company’s founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, met at Stanford University, and quickly learned they both had a goal “to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful,” the site said in a statement.

Pretty soon, everyone was introduced to Google, which was named for the number “googol” (a 1 followed by 100 zeroes).

And it’s well on its way. It now serves 4.5 billion users in 160 countries speaking 123 languages worldwide.

Check out the doodle archive to see the animated doodle and play the games.

1. Snake

2. Pac Man

3. Hip-hop DJ

4. Clara Rockmore Theremin music lesson

5. Beethoven composition lesson

6. Arpeggios music lab

7. Wilbur Scoville science lab

8. Halloween spells

9. Cricket

10. Earth Day quiz

11. Breathing exercise

12. Oskar Fischinger visual, music composition

13. Google’s 15th birthday piñata game

14. Tic-Tac-Toe

15. Animal sounds

16. Valentine’s Day game

17. Galapagos Islands: Discover Darwin’s laboratory

18. Solitaire

19. Pony Express game