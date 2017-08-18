Listen Live
Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of hard drugs in the backyard
Close

Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of hard drugs in the backyard

Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of hard drugs in the backyard
(Facebook.com/YamhillCountySO)

Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of hard drugs in the backyard

By: Rare.us

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. -  A family in Yamhill County, Oregon, has discovered that their pet golden retriever is actually an amateur drug-sniffing dog with a pretty incredible nose. When 18-month-old Kenyon started digging in the backyard, they thought he’d found a time capsule but the pup was on to something much nastier — black tar heroin.

>> Read more trending news

Kenyon discovered a gold mine of the drugs — around $85,000 worth, according to KATU. The family even filmed themselves opening it but when they discovered what was inside, they immediately contacted authorities.

>> RELATED: This teacher must be highly disappointed that a random drug search led a police dog to her bag

Police say Kenyon discovered 15 ounces of the drug. Sheriff Tim Svenson even awarded the dog with a Yamhill County K9 Citation ribbon and named him an “honorary narcotics K9” for life.

While most of us might be accustomed to seeing German Shepherds as drug-sniffing dogs, Psychology Today reports that beagles, basset hounds and bloodhounds are actually the best at sniffing out something funky.

Read More
  Golden retriever digs up $85,000 worth of hard drugs in the backyard
