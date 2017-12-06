RALEIGH, N.C. - A North Carolina couple have shown that their love is still going strong after nearly five decades, all thanks to a photo shoot by their professional photographer daughter.
That’s not to say their story has been all sunshine and roses.
There have been many hiccups throughout the years for Marvin Brewington’s, 70, and Wanda Brewington’, 67, relationship.
Amber Robinson highlighted how her parents stuck by each other through the good and bad.
He’s had colon cancer and prostate cancer, Fox News reported. He has also been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“So today I share with you what those years after can look like when true love exists,” Robinson explained. “These are my parents: married for 47 years, they have triumphed over cancer -- twice. Have raised two successful daughters. They have been poor together and rich together. They have fed, sheltered and advised countless lost souls. They love without expectation and give freely, whatever it is they have to offer.”
The photos show just that as Marvin and Wanda gaze into each other’s eyes.
“He’s my soulmate. He really is,” Wanda told WTVD.
Despite the viral potential for the photos, Wanda didn’t want to see the photos online.
“Mom actually didn’t want me to share the images on social media,” Robinson told WTVD. “She said nobody wants to see two old people making out in a park. And I said, ‘You guys are really cute and I promise not to put any of the really kissy ones up.’”
Wanda credits friendship as to why she and the love of her life have beaten the odds.
“I don’t think there is a secret,” Wanda told WTVD. “And please don’t misunderstand me. We’ve had some hard times. It’s been hard; it has not always been easy. There have been times when I wanted to throw my hands up and say, ‘Ya know, forget this.’ But in the end, I fell in love with him and I love him. When I’m down, Marvin picks me up. And I hope I do the same for him. I think it’s just our love. He is my best friend and has been from the very beginning. I married my friend.”
