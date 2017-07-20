Girl threatened by neighbor for opening lemonade stand without permit

A man threatened to call the police on a girl in Discover Bay, California for running a lemonade stand without a business license according to San Francisco reporter Frank Somerville.

He quotes from the Facebook page of the girl’s father, Richard LaRoche:

“Whoever the man is who threatened to call the police on my daughter for her lemonade stand, you are seriously pathetic. There is a right way to do things and a wrong way to do things. I understand that you were upholding the ‘law’ but really dude?"

The girl had set up shop on public property. (Her parents told her she could be there for one hour).

LaRoche told SFGate.com, "The man just pulled up next to her and asked for her business license and then told her ‘I’m calling the police’ and then got on the phone and began speaking as if he was talking to police. She was so scared that she came home crying and sobbing and said she didn’t want to go to jail.”

After he posted the story on Facebook, LaRouche told her, per the reactions to his post, that the community was fine with the stand and that some people are jerks.

"We set up a second lemonade stand on our property (on Friday) and she was busy the whole three hours,” he said.