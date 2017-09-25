ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 2-year-old girl was recovering Monday after deputies said she was left in an unlocked vehicle in the employee parking lot of the Grand Floridian Resort, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Walt Disney Security told deputies at about 1:12 p.m. that the girl had been found in the vehicle unattended with the windows cracked a few inches, investigators said.
Security officers said they got the girl out of the vehicle and called 911.
“Due to the fast response of the security department at Walt Disney, the 2-year-old female was successfully transported to the nearest hospital (Celebration Hospital) where she is in stable condition,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released to the press.
The statement did not say how long the girl had been in the vehicle when she was discovered.
Deputies made contact with Myriam Luhincadet, 37, who is accused of leaving the toddler in the vehicle.
The Sheriff’s Office did not say what her relationship to the child was or if she was an employee of the resort.
Luhincadet was arrested on a charge of child neglect and was taken to the Orange County Jail without incident, deputies said.
No other information was immediately released on the incident.
