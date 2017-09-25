Listen Live
National
Girl gets pet hamster after her letter to Petco ends up at power company Pepco
Girl gets pet hamster after her letter to Petco ends up at power company Pepco

Girl gets pet hamster after her letter to Petco ends up at power company Pepco
By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post

It’s not often you get your pet from an electric company, but that was the case for an 8-year-old girl in Washington, D.C.

Serenity Williams wrote a letter, meant to be sent to Petco, asking for a pet hamster, but an accident landed it in front of a customer care worker for the electric power company PepcoWJLA reported.

According to WTTG, Serenity addressed her letter to “Petco” but accidentally used the Pepco headquarters address.

This is what Serenity wrote:

“Dear Petco pets, 

I'm Serenity. I'm 8 years old. I live in Washington D.C. I'm going to 2nd grade. May I please have a hamester because I never had a pet. I (love) hamesters because they eat carrots, and grass. I will take good care of it because I'll let it eat. I will make sure I clean the cage. If I (receive) a hamster, I will do better in school, make more friends, and become responsible."

Cornell Reddon, with fellow customer care worker Clay Anderson, called Serenity’s mother to make sure it was OK if he bought the girl a hamster. When she said yes, he went to Petco and bought the animal, WJLA reported.

Serenity was presented with her new pet on Friday, and she decided to name the hamster “Brick.”

Pepco also provided Serenity with a hamster cage and supplies.

