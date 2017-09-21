Listen Live
Girl dies after shooting herself when she reached into grandmother's purse for candy
Close

Girl dies after shooting herself when she reached into grandmother’s purse for candy

Girl dies after shooting herself when she reached into grandmother’s purse for candy
Photo Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
File photo

Girl dies after shooting herself when she reached into grandmother’s purse for candy

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMPA, Fla. -  A 4-year-old was buried this week after she accidentally shot herself when she reached inside her grandmother's purse for a piece of candy.

Police said that Yanelly Zoller, nicknamed Nelly, accidentally pulled the trigger of a gun and shot herself in the chest, The Tampa Bay Times reported. She died last week and was buried Wednesday.

"I was driving to pick her up with her bathing suit in my car to take her to the splash pads. When I pulled up, that's when I saw all the police lights," Nelly's father, Shane Zoller, told the newspaper.

Zoller told the Times that he was in high school when Nelly was born. If his parents hadn't helped him then taking care of his daughter, he would have dropped out of school.

"She was extremely close to them and would get so excited when she got to stay at her nana's house. She was attached to her nana's hip," Zoller said.

