National
Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: 'I can't be angry'
Close

Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: ‘I can’t be angry’

Police: Sleepover Ends With Girl Burned By Boiling Water, Friend Arrested

Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: ‘I can’t be angry’

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BRONX, N.Y. -  Jamoneisha "Jamoni" Merritt, 11, is speaking out about what happened to her during a sleepover and her outlook on what happened and how she will recover is not what you will expect.

>> Read more trending news

"I can't be angry. I have to be happy," Jamoni told WABC.

The girl was left with second-and third-degree burns on her shoulders and most of her face after a 12-year-old girl allegedly poured boiling water on her head while she slept.

She spent 11 days in the hospital being treated for her burns, the New York Daily News reported.

Jamoni is now recovering, trying to stay positive as she heals.

"Now when I'm home, I just smile, dance and get ready for tomorrow," Jamoni told WABC.

>>Read: Girl burned with boiling water during sleepover happy to be home

Jamoni is expected to miss the beginning of her seventh-grade year and will be home schooled, her mother told the Daily News.

Jamoni's mother Ebony Merritt, said she thinks the girls involved and one girl's mother should be arrested in connection with the incident, WABC reported.

The family's lawyer told the Daily News that he expects charges to be filed against "anyone responsible for harming Jamoni that night."

News

  • Trump attacks GOP leaders over debt ceiling
    Trump attacks GOP leaders over debt ceiling
    President Donald Trump is attacking Republican Congressional leaders over debt ceiling negotiations. On Twitter on Thursday, Trump says he asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan to attach legislation to increase the country's borrowing limit to a bill related to veterans. Trump said they didn't do it and 'now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up.' The government has enough money to pay its bills until Sept. 29. After that, Congress would have to give permission for the government to borrow more money to meet its obligations. McConnell did not respond to questions about Trump's comments Thursday. McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared together in Kentucky this week. Both said they expected the debt ceiling would be raised.
  • Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery
    Navy identifies sailor killed in USS John S. McCain crash; 9 missing as rescue shifts to recovery
    The U.S. Navy on Thursday identified a sailor whose remains were found after the USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant ship near Singapore earlier this week. >> Read more trending news Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, officials said. Nine other sailors remain missing. Navy officials identified them as: Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Missouri Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from Texas Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Maryland Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Ohio Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Maryland Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from New York Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Connecticut Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Texas Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Illinois  Crews searched a 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore after the Liberian-flagged Alnic MC and the USS John S. McCain collided on Monday. Five sailors were injured. >> Related: 10 sailors missing after USS John S. McCain collides with tanker Divers continued Thursday to search the flooded compartments of the USS John S. McCain, although officials said the efforts had shifted from a rescue to a recovery mission. Monday’s crash was the second major collision involving a U.S. Navy warship from the 7th Fleet in two months, according to The Navy Times. It is the fourth accident involving a naval vessel in the Pacific this year, according to The Washington Post. Monday’s accident prompted officials to launch an investigation of the 7th Fleet. Navy Adm. John Richardson, chief of naval operations, said the Navy will take a one-day operational pause in response to the accident, to “ensure we are taking all appropriate immediate measure to enhance the Navy’s safe and effective operation around the world.” >> Related: Navy plans operation pause, calls for review of collisions in the Pacific The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that the commander of the 7th Fleet was dismissed in the aftermath of the crash.
  • The Latest: Shop told it sold $1M prize, not $758.7M jackpot
    The Latest: Shop told it sold $1M prize, not $758.7M jackpot
    The Latest on the lone winning ticket for the $758.7 million Powerball drawing that was sold in Chicopee, Massachusetts (all times local): 9 a.m. The Massachusetts store that sold the winning Powerball ticket was initially told it sold a $1 million ticket, not the only ticket that won the $758.7 million jackpot. Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history. Donatelli says the founder of the chain, Bob Bolduc, plans to hold news conferences at 10 a.m. and at noon. The store is part of a chain that operates in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut. The Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials had initially said a different store, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket. That store actually sold a ticket that won $1 million. ___ 8: 30 a.m. The error by the Massachusetts State Lottery over which store sold the lone winning Powerball ticket is being blamed on nerves. Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, tells WBZ-AM they had a 'couple of excited people at 1 o'clock in the morning' but said if there's any blame to be placed, the buck stops with him. The lottery initially said a convenience store in Watertown had sold the winning ticket. A few hours later, it announced it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts. Sweeney says the lottery had not yet heard from the winner. He said the Chicopee store will receive $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, he said. He said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. ___ 8 a.m. Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown. The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket. But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts. The lottery did not say how the error was made . It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.
  • Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
    Where's the winner? Lottery's Powerball error adds intrigue
    A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery on Thursday injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing — the largest won by a single ticket in U.S. history — after lottery officials initially bungled their announcement and gave the wrong shop and location. The lottery corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston. But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, about halfway across the state. The lottery did not say how the error was made. Michael Sweeney, the lottery's executive director, told WBZ-AM they had a 'couple of excited people at 1 o'clock in the morning,' adding that if there's any blame to be placed, the buck stops with him. It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m. Mike Donatelli, a spokesman for the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, says they were told shortly before 8 a.m. that the store had actually sold that ticket. Sweeney said the store will pocket $50,000 for selling the jackpot winner. By midmorning, no winner had come forward. The lucky numbers from Wednesday night's drawing were 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number was 4. Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, all of which collectively oversee the game. Drawings are held twice a week. Five white balls are drawn from a drum containing 69 balls and one red ball is selected from a drum with 26 balls. Players can choose their numbers or let a computer make a random choice.
  • Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: ‘I can’t be angry’
    Girl, 11, burned in sleepover boiling water prank: ‘I can’t be angry’
    Jamoneisha “Jamoni” Merritt, 11, is speaking out about what happened to her during a sleepover and her outlook on what happened and how she will recover is not what you will expect. >> Read more trending news “I can’t be angry. I have to be happy,” Jamoni told WABC. The girl was left with second-and third-degree burns on her shoulders and most of her face after a 12-year-old girl allegedly poured boiling water on her head while she slept. She spent 11 days in the hospital being treated for her burns, the New York Daily News reported. Jamoni is now recovering, trying to stay positive as she heals. “Now when I’m home, I just smile, dance and get ready for tomorrow,” Jamoni told WABC. >>Read: Girl burned with boiling water during sleepover happy to be home Jamoni is expected to miss the beginning of her seventh-grade year and will be home schooled, her mother told the Daily News. Jamoni’s mother Ebony Merritt, said she thinks the girls involved and one girl’s mother should be arrested in connection with the incident, WABC reported. The family’s lawyer told the Daily News that he expects charges to be filed against “anyone responsible for harming Jamoni that night.”
  • Busy road reopens after deadly DUI crash, police say
    Busy road reopens after deadly DUI crash, police say
    Ponce de Leon is back open after it was closed for hours due to a deadly crash.  The crash, involving a car and motorcycle, happened on Ponce De Leon Avenue and Clifton Road early Thursday morning.  The motorcyclist died on the scene, the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed.  Police tell Channel 2's Liz Artz the driver of the car appeared to be under the influence, and was taken into custody.  We're working to learn the charges the driver could face, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.  TRENDING STORIES: 2 Powerball tickets sold in Georgia could make you a millionaire Cancun, Los Cabos dangerous for travelers, State Department warns Students suspended, expelled for playing 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong   Ponce and Clifton are now open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/mxRm4xtFZg — David LaVecchia (@WSBCameramanATL) August 24, 2017  
