Ginger Zee, of 'Good Morning America,' announces pregnancy

Another baby is on the way for “Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee and her husband, media personality Ben Aaron Colonomos.
On Monday’s show, Zee revealed that she is expecting her second child during a forecast report. She broke the news to viewers at home and her coworkers with hints at her growing baby bump during her weather report.
WATCH: @Ginger_Zee announces she is pregnant with her second baby on @GMA! https://t.co/jGJ0mfxdGD pic.twitter.com/YOYMNDKLrk— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2017
“I am pregnant!” she shared, as her coworkers cheered and hugged her. “Another baby! Another boy! I feel good. (My belly is) gonna get big. That’s why I had to tell everybody, because it’s already happening.”
Zee also took to Twitter to share the exciting news with fans.
“Adrian already asking to hold his little brother new baby boy coming February 2018,” she captioned a photo of the 1-year-old holding her ultrasound picture.
Adrian already asking to hold his little brothernew baby boy coming February 2018! pic.twitter.com/NHLYFjEJcH— Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) August 14, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself