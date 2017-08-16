Listen Live
cloudy-day
89°
H -
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
89°
Partly Cloudy
H -° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    89°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 74°
  • cloudy-day
    Today
    Partly Cloudy. H -° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    91°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy T-storms. H 91° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
National
Giant 'hyper-hybrid' roller coaster will be tallest and fastest of its kind
Close

Giant 'hyper-hybrid' roller coaster will be tallest and fastest of its kind

New Cedar Point roller coaster

Giant 'hyper-hybrid' roller coaster will be tallest and fastest of its kind

By: WHIO.com

SANDUSKY, Ohio -  Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, just announced that its adding another monstrous roller coaster to its already world-breaking collection. 

>> Read more trending news

Set to open in 2018, Steel Vengeance is promised to be the park’s “wildest ride Cedar Point has ever built,” according to a CP news release. 

The coaster required a new classification all its own, becoming the world’s first “hyper-hybrid” roller coaster. 

>> 3 things to know about King’s Island 

Vengeance will make its home in Frontier Town, where “three new outlaws have banded together to 'unsaddle' the reign of Maverick, FrontierTown’s low-to-the-ground, double-launching roller coaster.” 

>> King’s Island tests new Mystic Timbers roller coaster 

Combining the power of steel, with the thrill-factor of a wooden coaster, Vengeance, according to Cedar Point, will be an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster. 

Photo courtesy of Cedar Point
Close

New 2018 Cedar Point coaster creates an entirely new coaster-classification 

Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of Cedar Point

“There are so many unexpected moments on Steel Vengeance, it’s just plain twisted,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “It’ll be an extremely wild experience for our guests.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • The Latest: Utah GOP candidate now faces Democrat, centrist
    The Latest: Utah GOP candidate now faces Democrat, centrist
    The Latest on a Utah special election to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives (all times local): 3:40 p.m. A Republican Utah mayor celebrating a primary win will have to fend off competitors linking him to embattled President Donald Trump as he prepares for the general election to replace Jason Chaffetz in the U.S. House of Representatives. John Curtis, the popular mayor of the Mormon stronghold of Provo, won a GOP primary Tuesday in Utah after fending off two challengers in Utah's 3rd Congressional District who were both backed by further-right conservatives and tried to handicap him for having once been a Democrat. The win gives him a heavy advantage in the November special election. But Curtis's opponents have already cast him as the candidate of Trump and his party. Jim Bennett, the first candidate of a new centrist United Utah Party, says Curtis is good man but should feel uncomfortable in the 'Party of Trump.' ___ 1 a.m. A Utah mayor overcame $1 million in attacks from out-of-state groups to win a three-way Republican primary in the race to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives vacated by Jason Chaffetz. The primary win puts Provo Mayor John Curtis on an easy path toward victory in the November general election. Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1 in Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Chaffetz represented the district until June when he abruptly resigned, citing a desire to spend more time with family. Curtis is a former Democrat who changed parties in 2006. He struck the most moderate tone among the GOP candidates in Tuesday's primary. In the November special election, he faces Democratic physician Kathie Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, son of the late GOP Sen. Bob Bennett of Utah.
  • Man shot, drives to hospital in bullet-riddled car
    Man shot, drives to hospital in bullet-riddled car
    A man drove himself to the hospital in a car with six bullet holes after a shooting near Tukwila. >> Read more trending news Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 5 a.m. near Interstate 5. A KIRO 7 photographer was at Harborview Medical Center when the man drove up to the hospital in bullet-riddled car with a shattered back window. The man was being treated.
  • Elementary students make teacher's dream come true
    Elementary students make teacher's dream come true
    Two teachers in Douglas County have some special proof of how amazing their students really are. Channel 2’s Linda Stouffer got to see how one classroom’s technology and how it’s helping students dream big. For teacher Heather Casey, playing catch is kind of a class project. “I have my prosthetic arm and I can open and close,” Casey told Stouffer. “Last year, my students helped create it,” on a 3-D printer. In the STEM class at Bill APR Elementary School, students work out ideas and measurements on iPads then print using plastic filament. “It’s not a hypothetical problem, it’s a need that we have right here,” Casey said. “I think that’s important to the kids.” Stouffer got to see the first version of Casey’s prosthetic arm, which was a little heavy at around four pounds. So, students had to go back to design phase. “We had to make a second one to make it less heavy and now it’s perfect,” Casey said. TRENDING STORIES: If you've gotten a robocall about a free cruise, you could get up to $900 Candidate for governor calls for removal of Stone Mountain carving Parents charged after toddler consumes meth, deputies say The kids have an idea or a problem and have a real solution they can hold in their hands. Students also engineered a second prosthetic for their teacher Tara Moon, who posted a video on Facebook the first time she used it to pick up a cup. “My mom and all her friends cried because I’ve never been able to do anything with it. Awesome,” Moon said. An 8-year-old boy named Sam said he wants to be an engineer, to figure out more ways to help people like Casey. “Because she’s my teacher and I like her and she’s really nice to us, so we want something for her,” Sam told Artz. The students were able to make their dream a reality. For one teacher whose never had a useful arm, helped her kids be able to see that dream come to life. The teacher said that the 3-D printers are $2,000 investment and that creating the prosthetics cost about $30 instead of thousands of dollars. 
  • Trump's die-hard supporters show no signs of straying
    Trump's die-hard supporters show no signs of straying
    They wash their hands of neo-Nazis and wag their fingers at leftists. They denounce a press corps they see as biased and controversies they view as manufactured. But in the frenzied blame game over the deadly violence at a rally of white supremacists, Donald Trump's loyal base is happy to absolve the president himself. Even as Trump's zig-zag response to the weekend bloodshed in Charlottesville, Virginia, has brought criticism from some Republican lawmakers, many men and women who helped put him in office remain unmoved by the latest uproar. 'He has done nothing to turn me away from him,' said Patricia Aleeyah Robinson, of Toledo, Ohio. Robinson is black and her support of Trump has put her at odds with many in her life, costing her friendships and straining family relationships. But the 63-year-old retired truck driver sees the controversy over Trump's response to Charlottesville as being driven by those seeking to disrupt his agenda and push backers like her away. She said she knows he pays no deference to racists and feels he is the only president who has ever spoken directly to blacks. She admires his refusal to sugarcoat his beliefs. Three hundred miles south in a Charleston, West Virginia, shopping mall, Joyce Ash took a moment to ponder Trump after buying a dress Wednesday to wear to the funeral for her husband of 33 years, who died of pancreatic cancer. The 71-year-old woman summoned nothing but support for the political novice who led her to ditch her lifelong support of Democrats. She recalled sitting up all Election Night to watch Trump clinch the win, and said nothing since made her reconsider her vote. 'Let the president do his job instead of trying to take him out every time you turn around,' Ash implored. She didn't follow the back-and-forth over Trump's statements on Charlottesville but saw no reason to question him: 'I believe in Donald Trump, I really do. I believe that if they would just give this man a chance, the economy, everything will start going better.' Though images of Nazi flags and men in white hoods sickened many Americans, the president's most ardent champions saw no reason any of that should change their feelings for Trump. 'You know why it doesn't bother me? Because he is everybody's president whether you like him or don't like him. Everything he does, he's doing it for our country,' said Patsy Jarman, a 70-year-old retired factory worker in New Bern, North Carolina. 'And if you don't like being here, you need to leave.' Such enthusiasm may be unsurprising in some ways. Trump himself boasted last year he 'could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters.' Polls showed his approval ratings dipping even before this flare-up, and now some commentators are proclaiming a historic low point and late-night comedians have turned serious. But many Trump voters interviewed Wednesday showed no sign of moving away from him. In Florida, 50-year-old Steven Damron of Spring Hill said the president handled the Charlottesville situation well, and he agreed with Trump that 'both sides' were to blame. In Iowa, Branden Nong, 35, of Waukee said that while he wished the president was more careful with his tweets or in his criticism of fellow Republicans, his vote was driven by economic issues, and he has been happy with Trump's performance. And in Pennsylvania, 46-year-old substitute teacher Julie Horrell of Mohrsville said: 'I am sticking by the president. It's early in his term yet. He needs to get the time to dig in his feet.' Julie Brown, a 42-year-old real estate agent in Gilbert, Arizona, accused the media of twisting Trump's statements on Charlottesville and said local officials did a bad job preparing for the protests. But she remains fully behind a president she sees as exactly the unpolished, authentic leader that the U.S. needs right now, and thinks of how her 4-year-old son will someday learn of this time. 'He's going to be reading in a textbook one day about the good and the bad that this president is going to do,' she said, 'but I hope and I believe it's going to be more good.' ___ Contributing to this report were Jonathan Drew in Raleigh, North Carolina; Tamara Lush in Tampa, Florida; Barbara Rodriguez in Des Moines, Iowa; John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia; Bob Christie and Clarice Silber in Phoenix; Rick Callahan in Indianapolis; and Michael Rubinkam in Hamburg, Pennsylvania.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.