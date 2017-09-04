Listen Live
German man carries 29 beer steins at once to set world mark
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

A German man from Bavaria set a world record for carrying beers Sunday, as Oliver Strümpfel broke his own record of 25 beer steins, which he set in 2014.

>> Read more trending news

Strümpfel bgan with  31 steins filled with beer but two tipped over at the last minute, Reuters reported.

“I first did 27, because I wanted to be sure and then at the end I said, ‘Let’s add another one and get over 30’,” Strümpfel told Reuters. “Unfortunately it didn’t quite work, but having managed to put 29 down. … I think it’s amazing.”

Strümpfel said he trained at the gym at least three to four times a week since February. The steins he carried Sunday weighed 152 pounds, Buzzfeed reported.

“When I think about it, it’s 200 hours for about 40 seconds of walking,” Strümpfel said Sunday.

Letztes Training 32 Maß aufeinmal #rid #gwr #härteis #danwoodaltbayern #jungbräu #32maßaufeinmal #weltrekord

Posted by Oliver Strümpfel on Friday, September 1, 2017
  • Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker dead at 67 after undisclosed illness
    The co-founder of the classic rock band Steely Dan, Walter Becker, has died, according to a post on Becker’s website. He was 67. >> Read more trending news The cause has of death has not been disclosed and no other information is available on Becker’s death, but the guitarist missed the band’s July concerts as he recovered from an undisclosed illness, Rolling Stone reported. Steely Dan band mate Donald Fagan told Billboard at the time that he expected Becker to be back on his feet again soon. 'Walter's recovering from a procedure and hopefully he'll be fine very soon,' Fagan said. Rolling Stone reported that Becker's doctor told him not to leave his home in Maui for the July performances. Becker and musician Donald Fagan founded Steely Dan in 1972. The band, which was known for it’s jazz rock fusion, including blends of soul, R&B and pop music, had numerous hits during the 1970s, including “Reelin’ in the Years, “Hey Nineteen,” “Deacon Blues,” “Rikki Don’t Lose that Number” and many more. >> Related: Tobe Hooper, master of horror flicks, director of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ has died Steely Dan achieved critical and commercial success before breaking up in 1981, then reunited again in 1993 and continued to tour. Social media is reacting to Becker’s death.
  • School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    School apologizes after teacher says students can't wear 'Make America Great Again' shirts
    A high school teacher in Cherokee County, Georgia, recently expelled two students from her class for wearing T-shirts supportive of President Donald Trump. >> Read more trending news The incident happened Thursday in a math class at River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Georgia.  'Her actions were wrong as the 'Make America Great Again' shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code,' a statement from the Cherokee County School District read.  The school district told WSB-TV the teacher 'additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.'  Chief communications officer Barbara P. Jacoby said the school's principal met with and apologized to the students who were the class, in addition to their families. Dr. Brian V. Hightower, the superintendent of schools, said he is deeply sorry the incident happened in one of the district’s schools, and that 'it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees.' The school has not released any disciplinary action taken against the teacher at this time; however, it says that no students will face disciplinary action.
  • Fromm replaces Eason, leads Georgia past App State, 31-10
    Fromm replaces Eason, leads Georgia past App State, 31-10
    Freshman Jake Fromm led three first-half touchdown drives after starting quarterback Jacob Eason sprained his left knee, helping No. 15 Georgia beat Appalachian State 31-10 on Saturday night. Fromm completed 10 of 15 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown after entering the game in the first quarter. 'He showed tremendous poise for a freshman,' said wide receiver Javon Wims. 'The situation wasn't too big for him.' Nick Chubb ran for 96 yards, including scoring runs of 1 and 7 yards. Sony Michel added 87 yards rushing and a touchdown for Georgia in the opener for both teams. Eason was injured on a late hit in the first quarter and needed help leaving the field. Coach Kirby Smart said more will be known about the severity of the injury on Sunday. Eason said Fromm 'did exactly what I thought Jake Fromm would do' in moving the offense. 'There has not been a moment that's been too big for Jake Fromm since he's been a little kid,' Smart said. 'He's always been that way.' Fromm threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Wims for his second of three straight touchdown drives in the first half. Chubb and Michel gained momentum as an undersized defense for Appalachian State appeared to wear down. Fromm wasn't assured of playing time in the game or even the season before Eason's injury. Smart said this week he had no plan to create time for Fromm, adding 'Jacob Eason is our quarterback.' That plan changed before all the fans could find their seats at Sanford Stadium. With 6:30 remaining in the first quarter, Mountaineers defensive tackle Myquon Stout drew a personal foul penalty when he hit Eason late out of bounds. Eason limped back onto the field before collapsing behind the line of scrimmage. Eason was helped to the sideline and then taken to the locker room. He did not return to the sideline. Appalachian State quarterback Taylor Lamb played on the Georgia practice fields when his grandfather, Ray Lamb, was Georgia's coordinator of high school relations. Lamb, the son of Mercer coach Bobby Lamb, completed 18 of 27 passes for 128 yards and ran for 66 yards and a touchdown. 'It was a cool experience,' Lamb said. 'I came to games as a kid and I know a lot of guys on that football team there, a lot of alumni from the school. So it was cool to see those guys and play in Sanford Stadium.' Fromm was out of the game when Mountaineers safety Desmond Franklin intercepted a pass from Tray Bishop. The turnover set up Lamb's 20-yard scoring run with less than 6 minutes remaining. THE TAKEAWAY Appalachian State: The Mountaineers' small defensive line was strong early but appeared to wear down on a warm night, allowing touchdowns on three consecutive drives. Appalachian State, the preseason pick to win the SunBelt Conference, couldn't dent the Georgia defense until late in the game. Georgia: The Bulldogs, held without a first down on two drives with Eason, found their momentum while running their up-tempo attack with Fromm. The Bulldogs built a 21-0 halftime lead. Smart's trust in Fromm showed in the third quarter when the freshman completed a 21-yard pass to Wims on a fourth-and-3 play. It was Fromm's night, but Georgia's defense also excelled by allowing only 284 yards, helping the Bulldogs play up to their No. 15 preseason ranking. FRESHMEN DEBUTS Appalachian State started three freshmen on offense, center Noah Hannon and wide receivers Thomas Hennigan and Malik Williams. Alex Acey in 2011 was the last true freshman to start at center for the Mountaineers. Jaylan Barbour (2014) was the last freshman receiver to start. 'They just got here in July, so to come in here in this environment, I thought they played well,' said Appalachian State coach Scott Satterfield. Georgia started freshman Andrew Thomas at right tackle. The Bulldogs' last true freshman starter on the offensive line was John Theus in 2012. First-year receiver Mecole Hardman and tailback D'Andre Swift had their first catches. UP NEXT Appalachian State: Returns home to Boone, North Carolina, to face Savannah State on Saturday. Georgia: Visits Notre Dame on Saturday night. ___ More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
  • Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    Man says he was run over by officer who mistook him for suspect
    An Atlanta police officer is off the job after he was accused of running over a man he mistook for a suspect. Warren Hill said the officer ran him over last week in the parking lot of the Mall West End. 'It hurt bad,' he said. 'My head, my neck, my back, my whole body. You get hit by a car, what do you think is going to happen?' Hill said the officer thought he was a domestic violence suspect. 'I was trying to get away from the cops and I was scared of the cops, so I ran. So they thought I was the suspect and ran me down like a dog or an animal,' he said. TRENDING STORIES: Nurse arrested for refusing to draw blood from unconscious patient Victim fights off robbery in Sam's Club parking lot; Suspect shoots self Panera Bread employee fired after insulting guest on receipt Channel 2's Justin Wilfon contacted the Atlanta Police Department and learned the officer is now on leave while the office of professional standards investigates. Hill said after police realized they had the wrong guy, they still arrested him after discovering he had an outstanding warrant for a broken taillight and failure to appear in court. Hill said the case of mistaken identity caused him a lot of pain. 'Madness, heartless. I am a human being,' he said. Hill said he considering filing a lawsuit against Atlanta police. APD said its report about what happened is not available yet, and more information will be available next week.
  • Colonial Pipeline delays restart of gas lines until Tuesday
    Colonial Pipeline delays restart of gas lines until Tuesday
    Colonial Pipeline Co, which supplies gasoline to much of the eastern United States, announced Sunday that it will delay the restart of the fuel line until Tuesday. PAST COVERAGE: Gov. Cooper declares state of emergency to maintain NC gas supply The company shut down its fuel line Thursday due to damage sustained when Hurricane Harvey pummeled the Gulf Coast. The company says it is working to quickly repair facilities damaged by the storm and regain access to the pipelines. >> Read more trending news To help maintain fuel supply, Colonial has continued to ship gasoline and other products from its Louisiana-based refineries and others in its system. Gas prices around Charlotte continue to climb and drivers are following the spike. 'I saw one day it went up like 20 cents within the day, and I was like, ‘Wow, what is going on?,” driver Kevin Gibson said. “Then I read an article online and was, ‘Oh, it's from Harvey.’'  There are a few pumps around Charlotte without gas, but for now, emergency measures by the state to bring in more fuel appear to be holding off a widespread shortage. 'They're probably going to have to take a while to inspect all that, otherwise we could look at another catastrophe,” driver Scott Davis said. Drivers are still feeling the impact in their pocketbooks. “I should have stacked up on my gas when it was like $1.98, if I would have known that this was gonna happen,” driver Jessica Lam said.  Most drivers are keeping the price spike in perspective. 'Look at the poor folks in Houston,” Davis said. “They got it way worse than we do. We oughta be thankful that's all we gotta deal with is a little bit higher gas price.' The state of emergency issued by the governor also put price gouging laws into effect for the next 45 days.
  • DACA votes could happen this week in the House on a major package of spending bills – it’s up to GOP leaders
    DACA votes could happen this week in the House on a major package of spending bills – it’s up to GOP leaders
    As lawmakers and immigration activists on both sides await President Donald Trump’s decision on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programs (DACA), the House could conceivably cast a number of tough votes on the issue as early as this week – if GOP leaders want to allow DACA-related amendments to a package of eight major spending bills before the House this week. Lawmakers in both parties filed nine different amendments to the underlying bill, which would fund a big chunk of the federal government in the next fiscal year – including the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security – which drew plans to both preserve and do away with DACA, a program started under the Obama Administration, which shields younger illegal immigrants from the threat of deportation. The nine different amendments related to DACA have to be reviewed by the House Rules Committee, which sets the ground rules for debate on bills that reach the floor of the House – it’s a panel that does what the GOP leadership wants to do, in terms of what issues are voted on in the full House. Just look at the list of DACA amendments, and it’s obvious, you could have a full blown debate on DACA in coming days – if the GOP leadership in the House wanted to allow that to happen. The amendments that have been filed range from strong opponents of DACA – Rep. Steve King (R-IA) wants to prevent any money from being used to enforce DACA – to Democrats who would block any funds from being used to deport someone who had registered under DACA. “Ending DACA now gives chance to restore Rule of Law,” King said in a Tweet on Sunday evening, as news leaked out that the President might allow DACA to lapse, but give the Congress six extra months to figure out what to do with it. There are clearly some Republicans who don’t want to do away with DACA – how many, is not so clear. After teasing #Dreamers for months with talk of his 'great heart,' @POTUS slams door on them. Some 'heart'… — Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) September 4, 2017 While GOP leaders might not want to forge ahead with votes this week on whether to allow DACA to go forward under next year’s budget – the option is there. We’ll find out in coming days what they decide to do. The House Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon to start figuring out which amendments will make the cut – and which will not.
