Georgia woman ignored 911 orders, drove away after being shot outside Starbucks
Georgia woman ignored 911 orders, drove away after being shot outside Starbucks

Georgia woman ignored 911 orders, drove away after being shot outside Starbucks
Photo Credit: WSBTV.com
A woman walked inside an Atlanta-area Starbucks and said she was shot, Cobb County police said.

Georgia woman ignored 911 orders, drove away after being shot outside Starbucks

By: Raisa Habersham. Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Georgia authorities are trying to piece together what led to a shooting that injured a woman Thursday afternoon. 

>> Read more trending news

About 2:30 p.m., a woman walked into a Starbucks in Atlanta and said she had been shot, Cobb County Police Officer Alicia Chilton told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Witnesses told WSB the woman burst through the door, yelled she’d been shot and left the scene. 

Police said the woman then drove toward Atlanta and called 911, but Chilton said she refused “the dispatcher's orders to pull over so (Cobb police) could help her.”

The Starbucks is located in a part of Atlanta sits in Cobb County, Chilton said. 

“Our units located her in the City of Atlanta and are investigating the incident,” she said. “It is undetermined at this time where the shooting occurred.” 

Witnesses said the alleged gunman jumped over some bushes and ran to a white pickup truck and drove away, WSB reported.

The woman had been shot in the side, WSB reported. Her condition was unknown. 

No suspects have been identified in the case. 

