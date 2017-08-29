Listen Live
Georgia officers find 'one of worst animal cruelty cases' ever seen
Georgia officers find 'one of worst animal cruelty cases' ever seen

Georgia officers find 'one of worst animal cruelty cases' ever seen
Police rescued more than 100 dogs who were locked in cages and chained to trees in the woods in Polk County, Georgia.

Georgia officers find ‘one of worst animal cruelty cases’ ever seen

By: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSBTV.com

ARAGON, Ga. -  Authorities in Polk County, Georgia, are investigating after finding “one of the worst cruelty to animal cases” they’ve seen on Monday.

According to a Monday post on Polk County Police Department’s Facebook page, 60-70 dogs were found about 200 yards behind a house in Aragon, which is about 50 miles east of Atlanta. By Tuesday, more than 100 dogs were discovered.

>> Read more trending news

Most of the animals, which appeared to be bulldogs or a mixed breed, were malnourished and several were injured, police Chief Kenny Dodd said.

“These dogs are not vicious,” Dodd said in one of many live Facebook videos posted by the department. “This breaks your heart.”

The dogs were tied up and scattered throughout the remote property, which video indicated is wooded. Some of the dogs had shelter, while some did not. Most had no food or water until the officers provided it Monday afternoon.

Dodd said his officers and animal control personnel would be at the location all night guarding the animals.

On Monday, Dodd did not give specifics about the owner of the property or any potential charges.

“I wanted the public to see what kind of shape these dogs are in and how they’re being treated,” he said. “Hopefully this will also help in court when we prosecute.”

Dodd said he hopes they can find homes for all of the dogs. The department said those who would like to donate food for the dogs can contact Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.

The dogs were taken out of the property Tuesday.

WSB reported that police arrested Devechio Rowland, the man claiming to be the dogs’ owner. He has been charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty.

“He says he was feeding and watering them. It appears like he was trying, but it took us an hour with 10 of us to feed and water them,” Dodd said.

Dodd said Rowland has a history with animals. He was charged in 2010 with dogfighting, but the case didn’t move forward because the main witness couldn’t testify. 

Investigators are trying to figure out if any of the dogs were stolen. People with lost pets have been reaching out to the Police Department on Facebook.

“The people that are coming to help us have a scanner to scan for chips because a lot of these pet owners are saying, ‘My dog has a chip.’ So hopefully we’ll be able to recover some people’s lost dogs,” Dodd said.

The dogs not matched with their owners will go up for adoption.

  Georgia officers find 'one of worst animal cruelty cases' ever seen
    Georgia officers find 'one of worst animal cruelty cases' ever seen
    Authorities in Polk County, Georgia, are investigating after finding “one of the worst cruelty to animal cases” they’ve seen on Monday. According to a Monday post on Polk County Police Department’s Facebook page, 60-70 dogs were found about 200 yards behind a house in Aragon, which is about 50 miles east of Atlanta. By Tuesday, more than 100 dogs were discovered. >> Read more trending news Most of the animals, which appeared to be bulldogs or a mixed breed, were malnourished and several were injured, police Chief Kenny Dodd said. “These dogs are not vicious,” Dodd said in one of many live Facebook videos posted by the department. “This breaks your heart.” The dogs were tied up and scattered throughout the remote property, which video indicated is wooded. Some of the dogs had shelter, while some did not. Most had no food or water until the officers provided it Monday afternoon. Dodd said his officers and animal control personnel would be at the location all night guarding the animals. On Monday, Dodd did not give specifics about the owner of the property or any potential charges. “I wanted the public to see what kind of shape these dogs are in and how they’re being treated,” he said. “Hopefully this will also help in court when we prosecute.” Dodd said he hopes they can find homes for all of the dogs. The department said those who would like to donate food for the dogs can contact Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908. The dogs were taken out of the property Tuesday. WSB reported that police arrested Devechio Rowland, the man claiming to be the dogs’ owner. He has been charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty. “He says he was feeding and watering them. It appears like he was trying, but it took us an hour with 10 of us to feed and water them,” Dodd said. Dodd said Rowland has a history with animals. He was charged in 2010 with dogfighting, but the case didn’t move forward because the main witness couldn’t testify.  Investigators are trying to figure out if any of the dogs were stolen. People with lost pets have been reaching out to the Police Department on Facebook. “The people that are coming to help us have a scanner to scan for chips because a lot of these pet owners are saying, ‘My dog has a chip.’ So hopefully we’ll be able to recover some people’s lost dogs,” Dodd said. The dogs not matched with their owners will go up for adoption.
  • Waiting the worst with Harvey, the storm that won't go away
    Waiting the worst with Harvey, the storm that won't go away
    Michael Bedner saw disasters come and go during his 33 years with the Houston Police Department. Harvey, however, just won't go away. Bedner rides out every storm in his creekside community between Houston and Galveston Bay, and never gets more than a few feet of water on the edge of his property before the sun comes out again. With the water creeping up to his door Friday, he knew this time was different. A neighbor whisked him and his fiance to dry land on a jet ski. Bedner is grateful to be safe, but 'we have been trying to get back to the house every day, and we can't,' he said Tuesday. 'Not even the house, just our street. We just want to feel like we're home. But we can't. 'We're staying at the hotel, and everyone is just walking around like zombies. It's a helpless feeling.' The hunkering down part of a hurricane usually doesn't last this long. The wind calms, the clouds clear, the recovery begins. As Harvey crippled the nation's fourth-largest city for a fifth straight day, millions were left wondering when it'll all be over, and what will be left. For many, the fear and anxiety inspired by this behemoth storm has given way to fatigue and restlessness. Carla Saunders stayed in her home of 15 years until she was awakened by water soaking into the bedding she was sleeping on. She grabbed medication and a phone charger and waded through hip-deep water to her son's pickup truck. She went to a shelter inside a high school, where she was given clothes and a hot meal, grateful to have never been separated from her beloved dogs, even for a second. That was Saturday. Sunday came, and with it more rain. Then Monday, and more rain. Tuesday, still more. Feet and feet of rain, more than one U.S. storm has ever let fall. 'I feel really lost right now,' she said, breaking into quiet sobs. 'It's hard to know where to start in trying to move forward.' On Tuesday, Saunders got as close as she could to her house, to check on the street. She said seeing her neighborhood so full of water, with still more rain to come, felt like a fresh wound. 'It was like the bottom fell out of my heart,' she said. Jack Bullman, 56, of Long Pine, sat with a baby blue towel hanging around his neck, looking soaked and tired at a shelter set up at the Lakewood Church. He said he lived on the coast most of his life, so was used to flooding. But the duration of Harvey was a whole new experience. 'Usually a hurricane comes by and you get hit with the surge and the rain, but here it's lingered so long there's no doubt that it will be catastrophic,' he said, adding that he'd just rebuilt last year after another flood. 'All that hard work, right down the tubes.' Even those whose homes didn't flood weren't entirely spared. At the only restaurant in the area open on Monday night, Will Bedner, Michael's son who lives in Houston, stuck his chin out and rubbed it — it was stubbly. 'I wish I could shave,' he said. Since the storm began lashing Houston on Friday, stores had closed, including the ones selling razors. Bedner hadn't thought to stock up beforehand. Only the essentials; luxuries were overlooked. The bar Bedner owns downtown lost power days earlier, so even a cold drink from behind the counter was out of the question. He happily settled for one at room temperature. 'Everyone's getting cabin fever,' he said. Around the corner from Bedner's bar, Buffalo Bayou was overflowing, gurgling onto a stretch of road and lapping the trunks of partially submerged trees. A day or so before, its waters flooded Mark Serafin's basement, and he'd lost power. Tired of rationing the rainwater he'd collected on his windowsill to flush the toilet, he'd checked into a hotel nearby. Then on Tuesday, the hotel lost power. 'We're better off at home,' he said with a chuckle. 'Compared to what other people are going through, it's an inconvenience,' Serafin said. 'But the depressing part is: then you go to bed at night, and you just hear these bands of rain. It just makes this seem even more desperate.' ___ AP Writer Jason Dearen contributed to this report.
  • Experts say decision on Houston evacuations was complicated
    Experts say decision on Houston evacuations was complicated
    Instead, Mayor Sylvester Turner remained resolute in his advice to residents since the storm made landfall on Friday: hunker down at home. Experts said evacuating is a complicated decision with major ramifications, and none interviewed by The Associated Press second-guessed Turner. Harvey intensified quickly after reaching hurricane status midday Thursday and making landfall the next night, leaving a tight timeframe for relocations. The George R. Brown Convention Center nearly doubled its expected capacity of 5,000, with people seeking refuge from the waist-deep waters that had neighborhoods resembling lakes. The situation is reminiscent of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, when officials drew criticism for not ordering an evacuation sooner.
  • Parents fight over removing 1-year-old son from life support
    Parents fight over removing 1-year-old son from life support
    As a 1-year-old boy lies in a metro Atlanta hospital in a vegetative state, his parents are fighting over whether to remove him from life support, family members and attorneys said. >> Read more trending news In June, just days after his first birthday, Brodie Gilleland was left unattended in a bathtub in Gwinnett County. He was flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where he’s been hospitalized since the June 12 incident. Gwinnett police officials on Monday would not discuss details of the case or release the incident report. According to jail records, Brodie’s mother, 23-year-old Britianie Pace, was arrested on a charge of second-degree child cruelty in connection with the incident. She is out on bond. Doctors have told the child’s father, Brade Gilleland, that Brodie will never wake up.  “The only way to keep him alive is to keep him on machines,” Gilleland said. >> Related: DeKalb Cops: Baby died in hot car while mom got her hair done He and Pace have been in and out of juvenile court about Brodie and his 2-year-old sister, who are in the care of the Division of Family and Children Services, according to Gilleland. Read more here.
  • Suspect arrested after CRAZY VIDEO shows driver hanging out window on I-20
    Suspect arrested after CRAZY VIDEO shows driver hanging out window on I-20
    Nearly two months after a video showing some bizarre driving behavior was sent to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made. The video shows a man driving recklessly on I-20 while hanging out the driver-side window. It went on to show the vehicle driving at high rates of speed and changing lanes erratically. TRENDING STORIES: Georgia couple killed in plane crash leaves behind 5 children People are criticizing and defending Joel Osteen amid Houston deluge Police: Missing pregnant woman's body found wrapped in plastic Through their investigation, authorities were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Myron Hall, of Dallas, Texas. A warrant was issued for Hall’s arrest and he was taken into custody Wednesday. Hall is charged with reckless driving.
  • 19 indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan US visit
    19 indicted for attacking protesters during Erdogan US visit
    A total of 19 people, including 15 identified as Turkish security officials, were indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in the U.S. capital for attacking protesters in May 2017 during a U.S. visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The indictments charge the defendants with attacking peaceful demonstrators who had gathered on May 16 outside the home of the Turkish ambassador, awaiting Erdogan's arrival after he had met with President Donald Trump at the White House. The case threatens to further complicate already tense relations between the two NATO allies. Ankara strongly opposes the U.S. decision to arm Syrian Kurdish rebels fighting the Islamic State group in Syria. Turkey views the Syrian Kurds as an extension of its own outlawed Turkish Kurdish movement and opposes any moves that could lead to the formation of an independent Kurdish state. All 19 defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, a felony punishable by a statutory maximum of 15 years in prison. Several face additional charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Sixteen of the defendants had already been charged on June 13; Tuesday's indictment adds three new defendants, all Turkish security officials. Two of the defendants were arrested in June and face an initial court hearing on Sept. 7. The rest remain at large. Several are members of Erdogan's security detail who returned with him to Turkey, so it is unclear if any will face legal repercussions in the United States. However, they could end up being threatened with arrest if they return to the U.S. If any are still in the country, they could be expelled if Turkey refuses to waive diplomatic immunity. Video of the protest showed security guards and some Erdogan supporters attacking a small group of protesters with their fists and feet. Men in dark suits and others were recorded repeatedly kicking one woman as she lay curled on a sidewalk. Another wrenched a woman's neck and threw her to the ground. A man with a bullhorn was repeatedly kicked in the face. After police officers struggled to protect the protesters and ordered the men in suits to retreat, several of the men dodged the officers and ran into the park to continue the attacks. In all, nine people were hurt. On the day of the violence, police detained two members of Erdogan's security detail but released them shortly afterward. Two other men were arrested at the scene — one for aggravated assault and the other for assaulting a police officer. American officials strongly criticized Turkey's government and Erdogan's security forces for the violence; the State Department summoned Turkey's U.S. ambassador to complain. The Turkish Foreign Ministry then summoned America's ambassador to protest the treatment of the detained security guards. Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said at the time that Erdogan's security team moved in to disperse the protesters because 'police did not heed to Turkish demands to intervene.' The Turkish Embassy claimed the demonstrators were 'aggressively provoking Turkish-American citizens who had peacefully assembled to greet the president. The Turkish-Americans responded in self-defense and one of them was seriously injured.' Tuesday's indictment states that most of the demonstrators were supporters of Kurdish independence but repeatedly maintains that their protest was peaceful and permitted. The charges all carry a 'bias crime enhancement' which brings stiffer penalties because the attack was 'based on the actual or perceived ethnicity and political affiliation' of the victims. The indictment says the attackers were a mix of 'pro-Erdogan civilian supporters, Turkish security personnel, and staff members from the Turkish diplomatic delegation' and that they 'significantly outnumbered' the anti-Erdogan protesters. It adds that the attackers 'blatantly ignored American law enforcement commands to cease the violence.
