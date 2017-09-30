Listen Live
National
Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags
Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags

Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags
A North Georgia high school football team ran out onto the field carrying American flags in what the school superintendent is calling a “unifying moment.” (Photo courtesy Sonya Stanridge)

Georgia high school football team runs onto field carrying American flags

By: WSBTV.com

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. -  A North Georgia high school football team ran out onto the field carrying American flags in what the school superintendent is calling a “unifying moment.” 

Fannin County High School played Greater Atlanta Christian School Friday night.

﻿>> Read more trending news﻿

Superintendent Michael Gwatney said the “patriotic display” was organized by the team, coaches and parents.

“It was an awesome and unifying moment for the audiences on both sides of our stadium and reminded us that no matter what team we support, we are all Americans,” he said.

Gwatney said that while Fannin County may have lost the game, “our players certainly won the hearts of our community with the display of patriotism.”

The superintendent said the players ran out with the flags particularly as a sign of support for veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces.

He said the team is especially proud of one of their members who has already joined the military. 

Texas high school football players kicked off team for protesting during national anthem

Substitute teacher kneels for pledge, sparks debate at school
News

  • Stanton remains at 59 homers, Marlins win 10-2
    Stanton remains at 59 homers, Marlins win 10-2
    Giancarlo Stanton has one game left to get to 60 home runs. The All-Star slugger went 1 for 5 with an RBI single in the Miami Marlins' 10-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night. Manager Don Mattingly plans to move him to the leadoff spot for Sunday's season finale to try to get him more plate appearances. 'I told him I was going to lead him off after the game,' Mattingly said. 'First I wanted to make sure he wanted to play, you never know, so he did and then I told him I wanted him to lead off. He was good (with the decision), he was fine.' Stanton is trying to become the first player to hit 60 home runs in a season since 2001 when Barry Bonds connected for 73 and Sammy Sosa finished with 64. There have been five players in history to hit at least 60 in a season. 'I know he's going to get it,' Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon said. 'I'm pretty sure. I'm pretty confident he's going to get it. ... He's going to make some noise tomorrow.' There was a lively crowd of 25,264 cheering on Stanton's every at-bat. 'It was actually loud out there tonight,' Mattingly said. 'That was kind of nice. Just kind of tells you what this building can be if you get it — and it's still not really full, but it is a loud building. The more games we get like that, the better off we'll be.' Gordon had three hits and stole two bases, becoming the first player with at least 200 hits and 60 steals in a season since former Marlins outfielder Juan Pierre in 2003. 'It's a good feeling,' Gordon said. 'There's not too many true lead-off hitters anymore. Charlie Blackmon is setting the tone, him and (Jose) Altuve, George Springer, those guys are setting a different tone for a lead-off guy so for me to be able to do it with guys who are prototypical lead-off guys and continue to do that 40, 50 years later when the game is going in a different direction means a lot.' Derek Dietrich homered for Miami and drove in three runs. Miguel Rojas had four hits, and Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) pitched seven innings of two-run ball. 'Sometimes you can get those runs early, but I'll take it like today,' Despaigne said. 'It's great to have that support.' Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams each drove in a run for the Braves, who have lost six straight and 11 of 15. Lucas Sims (3-6) allowed six runs in two innings. 'Wheels have fallen off,' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. 'Hopefully we can come out tomorrow and end the season on a winning note.' ELLIS IN CHARGE Mattingly has decided to let veteran catcher A.J. Ellis handle the managerial duties in Sunday's finale. 'He's already nervous,' Mattingly said. 'I told him during the game and he told me I shouldn't have told him until after the game because he got nervous during the game.' SHORT START FOR SIMS Sims allowed seven hits, walked four and struck out one in the shortest of his 10 starts during his first season in the majors. 'I would have liked to end on a better note but it sticks a little bit going into the off season,' Sims said. 'But I learn from it and try to be better in 2018.' UP NEXT Braves: RHP Max Fried (1-1, 3.74 ERA) takes the mound for the finale. Fried has allowed a home run to Stanton in two plate appearances. Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (14-7, 3.77 ERA) will pitch the finale looking to end his breakout season on a positive after allowing six runs in a loss at Colorado in his last start.
  • Texas high school football players kicked off team for protesting during national anthem
    Texas high school football players kicked off team for protesting during national anthem
    Two high school football players were kicked off the team following their protest during the national anthem Friday night. Cedric Ingram-Lewis raised his fist as his cousin Larry McCullough knelt during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before Victory & Praise Christian Academy played Providence Classical, according to the Houston Chronicle. >> Read more trending news When the anthem ended, coach Ronnie Mitchem, a veteran who served as a Marine and started the school’s football program six years ago, asked the players to take off their uniforms and dismissed them from the team. 'He told us that disrespect will not be tolerated,' Ingram-Lewis told the Chronicle about what Mitchem said after the anthem. 'He told us to take off our uniform and leave it there.' Mitchem had instructed players previously not to kneel, citing his military service. He suggested players could kneel after scoring a touchdown, or that they could write and hand out a flyer about the issues. 'Like I said, I'm a former Marine. That just doesn't fly, and they knew that. I don't have any problem with those young men. We've had a good relationship. They chose to do that, and they had to pay for the consequences,” Mitchem said. Ingram-Lewis’s mother Rhonda Brady supports her son and nephew and was surprised by Mitchem’s decision. 'I'm definitely going to have a conversation, because I don't like the way that that was handled,' Brady told the Chronicle. 'But I don't want them back on the team. A man with integrity and morals and ethics and who truly lives by that wouldn't have done anything like that. Actions speak louder than words. So, for him to do what he did, that really spoke volumes, and I don't want my kids or my nephew to be around a man with no integrity.
  • Tillerson says US has direct channels to talk to North Korea
    Tillerson says US has direct channels to talk to North Korea
    U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson acknowledged on Saturday that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North Korea even as tensions rise over the North's nuclear and missile programs and the countries' leaders spar through bellicose name-calling. Tillerson said the U.S. was probing North Korea's willingness to talk, and called for a calming of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, adding it was incumbent on the North to halt the missile launches. 'We have lines of communication to Pyongyang. We're not in a dark situation, a blackout,' Tillerson told reporters during a visit to China. 'We have a couple ... three channels open to Pyongyang. We can talk to them, we do talk to them.' No elaboration about those channels or the substance of any discussions came from Tillerson, who met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials in Beijing. While Tillerson affirmed that the U.S. would not recognize North Korea as a nuclear power, he also said the Trump administration had no intention of trying to oust Kim. 'Despite assurances that the United States is not interested in promoting the collapse of the current regime, pursuing regime change, accelerating reunification of the peninsula or mobilizing forces north of the DMZ, North Korean officials have shown no indication that they are interested in or are ready for talks regarding denuclearization,' U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. The Korean Peninsula remains in a technical state of war, and the Demilitarized Zone divides North and South Korea. Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the U.S. has restored a diplomatic back-channel between the State Department and North Korea's mission at the United Nations. That's traditionally been a way for the two sides to communicate because they lack formal diplomatic ties. The main aim of the initial contacts was to seek the freedom of several American citizens imprisoned in North Korea, although U.S. officials have told The Associated Press that there were broader discussions about U.S.-North Korean relations. Those contacts, however, have failed to reduce the deep mistrust between the adversaries and it's unclear to what extent they have endured the current spike in tensions. North Korea has in recent months tested long-range missiles that potentially could reach the U.S., and on Sept. 3 conducted its largest nuclear test explosion to date. The standoff has entered a new, more dangerous phase since then as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump have exchanged personal insults and threats of war. 'I think the most immediate action that we need is to calm things down,' Tillerson said. 'They're a little overheated right now. And I think we need to calm them down first.' He did not directly address the impact of Trump's own rhetoric. 'Obviously it would help if North Korea would stop firing off missiles. That would calm things down a lot,' Tillerson said. Trump gave a combative speech recently at the U.N. General Assembly in which he mocked Kim as 'Rocket Man' on a 'suicide mission.' Trump said that if 'forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.' Kim responded by saying he would 'tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.' Tillerson's stop in the Chinese capital was helping lay the groundwork for a November state visit by Trump, part of a five-nation swing through Asia. Trump has pressed for sterner measures against the North by China, the North's chief trading partner and source of aid and diplomatic support. Beijing adamantly opposes steps that could bring down Kim's government, but appears increasingly willing to tighten the screws. China has agreed to tough new U.N. penalties that would substantially cut foreign revenue for the isolated North. On Thursday, Beijing ordered North Korean-owned businesses and ventures with Chinese partners to close by early January, days after it said it would cut off gas and limit shipments of refined petroleum products, effective Jan. 1. China made no mention of crude oil, which makes up the bulk of Chinese energy supplies to North Korea and is not covered by U.N. sanctions. China has banned imports of North Korean coal, iron and lead ore, and seafood since early September. Still, Washington hopes China will exert even greater pressure. China argues that sanctions alone cannot solve the impasse, and has urged Washington to cool its rhetoric and open a dialogue with North Korea. But the North is coming closer to having a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike America, and says it will only discuss the weapons programs if the U.S. abandons its 'hostile policy' toward the North. This was Tillerson's second visit to China as America's top diplomat. China is the world's No. 2 economy and chief U.S. rival for influence in Asia, and increasingly, the world. In addition to North Korea, the U.S. and China have other security concerns to address. They are at odds over Beijing's military buildup and assertive claims to disputed islands in the South China Sea. Trump is also looking to reduce China's massive trade surplus with the U.S. — $347 billion last year — and what American companies say are unfair barriers to investment, including pressure to hand over their technology. In opening remarks at his meeting with Xi, Tillerson said relations between the sides continue to 'grow and mature on the strength of the relationship between yourself and President Trump.' He added: 'We look forward to advancing that relationship at the upcoming summit.' Trump and Xi met in April at Trump's estate in Florida. Trump's planned visit next month will come weeks after Xi is expected to receive a new five-year term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. The presidents' upcoming meeting promises to be grander and more choreographed than the informal talks in Florida that were most memorable for Trump's ordering a missile strike on Syria and then informing Xi about it afterward as they ate chocolate cake. ___ Pennington reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Joe McDonald contributed to this report.
  • Prison official: OJ Simpson moving toward release in Nevada
    Prison official: OJ Simpson moving toward release in Nevada
    O.J. Simpson was apparently in transit Saturday, ahead of his release on parole as early as Monday — possibly in Las Vegas, a Nevada prisons official said. State Department of Corrections public inmate records provided no information about Simpson's custody status or location, which prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast said usually indicates that an inmate is being moved in custody. Locations are withheld for security reasons, she said. 'He is still in our custody, at least until (Sunday),' Keast said. 'The department is progressing toward his release as soon as possible.' Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, said he wouldn't confirm his client's location. He said that when he last spoke with Simpson, he was still at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada. When Simpson arrives at a prison facility, the department's public website will reflect his location, Keast said. Nevada Parole and Probation Capt. Shawn Arruti, who is involved in Simpson's release, did not immediately respond to telephone and email messages. Keast said this week that plans called for Simpson to be transferred to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas to be freed as early as Monday — the first business day after Simpson becomes eligible for parole on Sunday. She said releases normally aren't handled on weekends. The former football hero, TV and movie actor, advertising pitchman and celebrity criminal defendant, now 70, has served nine years in prison for a 2007 armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room. He maintained he led five men into the confrontation to retrieve personal items and family mementoes stolen following his acquittal in 1995 of murder charges in the 1994 slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was found civilly liable for the slayings in 1997 and ordered to pay the victims' families $33.5 million. Simpson was sentenced in Nevada to up to 33 years, but was granted parole in July. Once released, he'll be subject to supervision by the state Division of Parole and Probation through September 2022. High Desert State Prison is located in Indian Springs, about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas. It is the main processing center for inmates from southern Nevada, where Simpson was convicted. A close Simpson friend, Tom Scotto, has offered to have Simpson live with him in Naples, Florida. Such a move would require an agreement between parole departments in Nevada and Florida. Scotto didn't immediately respond Saturday to messages. Florida had not received transfer paperwork from Nevada as of Friday, and Florida's attorney general said this week she doesn't want prison officials to let Simpson live in the state.
  • Trump tweets anew about NFL players, national anthem protest
    Trump tweets anew about NFL players, national anthem protest
    President Donald Trump on Saturday night stoked the controversy over his call for punitive action against NFL players who take a knee or otherwise protest during the national anthem, tweeting anew that they should remain standing out of respect for the nation and its flag. Trump took time from a Twitter rant against criticism of the federal response to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico to tweet: 'Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country!' Protesting during the playing of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' began last season when Colin Kaepernick, then a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, declined to stand as a way to bring attention to police treatment of blacks and to social injustice. During a wide-ranging speech at a political rally in Alabama on Sept. 22, Trump called for NFL owners to fire players who engaged in such a protest. In the days that followed the president issued a series of tweets reiterating his views and calling for a boycott of games by fans. Criticism from players, owners and fans — and some praise — greeted Trump's remarks. The controversy boiled for days and seemed to overshadow other issues facing the Trump presidency, including the failure of congressional Republicans to repeal and replace the nation's health care law, the primary loss in Alabama of Trump's favored candidate, a turbulent hurricane season and the back-and-forth between the U.S. and North Korea over missiles and nuclear weapons. Relatively few players had demonstrated before Trump's remarks. Last Sunday, more than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem.
