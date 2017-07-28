George and Amal Clooney are firing back after a publication illegally obtained photos of their twins.
According to TMZ, the couple filed a lawsuit against French magazine, Voici, after they shared photos of the parents holding their twins, Alexander and Ella, in their backyard.
“Over the last week, photographers from Voici magazine scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home. Make no mistake, the photographers, the agency and the magazine will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Clooney said in a statement, according to The Associated Press.
TMZ reports that the Clooneys have a case since French law states that celebrities may only be photographed in public and only for journalistic purposes.
Voici n°1551 avec George Clooney à la Une !: https://t.co/38BUej0X5g #GeorgeClooney— News-People.fr (@NewsPeople_Fr) July 28, 2017
The family is currently living in Italy, and the law regarding celebrity photography there is that photographers are forbidden from going onto personal or private property to obtain photos of a celebrity’s private life.
Clooney reportedly stated that “the safety of (their) children demands” that they go forward with the lawsuit.
The Clooney twins were born June 6.
